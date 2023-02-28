Black Hawks bolster blue line and acquire Garrett Brown from Sioux City

After a slow start to the USHL Trade Deadline, the Waterloo Black Hawks made an intriguing move Monday afternoon by acquiring defenseman Garrett Brown from Sioux City.

The second-year defenseman has three goals and 16 points in 36 games this season and is also a plus-1.

However, it goes beyond the numbers with Brown, who has played in nearly every situation for the Musketeers and been one of the Sioux City's best defenders.

"Garrett won a Clark Cup last season with Sioux City, and we felt like his experience would provide a ton of value for our group down the stretch," Black Hawks General Manager Bryn Chyzyk said in a statment. "We are excited to welcome Garrett to Waterloo."

The Denver commit and Winnipeg pick (2022, fourth-round, 99th overall) helps solidify a Waterloo blue line that already features Sam Rinzel, Aaron Pionk, Ben Robertson and Nate Benoit.

Brown and a 2023 Phase I seventh-round pick head to Waterloo while Sioux City will receive rookie forward Grayson Badger, three draft picks and future considerations in the deal.

The picks include a Phase I fourth-round, Phase II first-round and Phase II fourth-round. All three are for the 2023 USHL Draft.

Sioux City is 2-8-0-0 in its last 10 games while Waterloo is 7-2-1-0. The Black Hawks won a pair of games in overtime this weekend against conference-leading Fargo and Des Moines.

With 18 games left in the regular season, the focus has shifted towards gearing up for a postseason run.

Brown is Waterloo's third major acquisition over the last six weeks, joining Benoit and forward Miko Matikka.

Waterloo is currently second in the Western Conference, eight points behind Fargo.

However, the Black Hawks have won two of the first three meetings. Waterloo will also play Fargo four more times over the next six weeks as they look to push for the top spot in the west.

Waterloo will play its next three games on the road, starting this weekend at Lincoln and at Sioux City.

Brown is expected to debut with Waterloo Saturday night before facing his former squad on Sunday afternoon.

***This is a developing story. Check back for updates throughout the day.