Junior and Prospects USHL

Bemidji State commit Eric Pohlkamp named USHL Defenseman of the Year

Cedar Rapids blue liner named USHL Defenseman of the Year after racking up a career-high 51 points and continuing to develop his two-way game

Pohlkamp CR.jpg
Bemidji State commit Eric Pohlkamp pictured with the USHL's Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. Pohlkamp was named the USHL Defenseman of the Year Thursday morning.
Contributed / Andy Scanlon / Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 10:30 AM

The USHL individual awards continued Thursday morning as Eric Pohlkamp was named the USHL Defenseman of the Year.

The Cedar Rapids blue liner excelled in his second USHL season with a career-high 16 goals and 51 points in 59 games, while also playing top-pair minutes and seeing the ice in every situation.

The Bemidji State commit is the second player in RoughRiders’ history (Jack Ahcan, 2016) to win the award.

“I think his potential is very high because he works so hard,” Cedar Rapids head coach Mark Carlson told The Rink Live earlier this season. “He’ll continue to work on his skating, he’ll continue to improve his body and even though he’s got the tools to be successful, the work ethic is the big thing with Eric.

“He’s a guy that you’re going to see continue growing and I don’t think you can say that about a lot of guys.”

PohlkampAAG.jpg
Prospects
BioSteel game the latest accolade as Eric Pohlkamp continues to thrive in second USHL season
Eric Pohlkamp has flown under the radar the last few years. But after a strong start to the season, the Bemidji State commit continues to emerge as a draft prospect
January 18, 2023 01:28 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Pohlkamp’s 16 goals ranked second among USHL defensemen and his 51 points were tied with Dubuque’s Max Burkholder for the league lead. The Baxter, Minnesota, native was named to the All-USHL First Team earlier this week and was named the USHL Defensemen of the Week twice during the regular season.

Standing at 5-foot-11, 205 pounds, Pohlkamp isn’t exactly the biggest player on the ice. And the offensive side of his game is what stands out on paper.

However, he’s also been one of the league’s most physical and aggressive players on the back end.

He also turned into a lethal threat on the power play where he registered nine of his 16 goals and 27 of his 51 points.

Pohlkamp is draft-eligible this summer and came in at No. 118 among North American skaters on Central Scouting’s final rankings of the season.

“He’s done everything you’d like to see from a second-year junior player,” Carlson said. “He’s worked really hard in the weight room, he’s grown and matured as a person and his game has taken off at both ends of the ice.

“He’s added more offense to his game this season. But he’s also done a great job of paying attention to all of the defensive details and has turned into a good two-way defenseman. He’s an exciting player to watch and an exciting prospect.”

MORE USHL COVERAGE:
Jacob Fowler.jpg
USHL
Youngstown's Jacob Fowler named USHL Goalie of the Year
Fowler becomes the first goalie in franchise history to win the award after leading the USHL in wins, save percentage and GAA
May 04, 2023 12:14 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
demersoliver.jpg
USHL
Roseau's Nick Oliver and Grafton's Chad Demers are guiding the Fargo Force to their best season
The two coaches were on Fargo's inaugural team 15 years ago. Now, they're behind the bench, trying to bring the franchise a second Clark Cup.
May 04, 2023 08:56 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
ushl playoffs 2023 graphic
USHL
USHL Playoff Primer: Conference finals preview
Fargo set to face the red-hot Lincoln Stars while Chicago and Youngstown battle it out in the east
May 03, 2023 11:40 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
USA NTDP U17 vs Youngstown
USHL
Biggest takeaways from Phase II of 2023 USHL Draft
Top picks, players to remember and other observations from Wednesday's Phase II Draft
May 03, 2023 10:44 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
A hockey player passes the puck during a game.
USHL
Phase I complete; results, picks to remember and other takeaways from Day 1 of the 2023 USHL Draft
From the first-round to the late-round picks, Phase I featured a ton of talent and several intriguing future USHL players
May 02, 2023 08:30 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
USHL live blog background.jpg
USHL
Follow the upcoming superstars in the USHL Draft
The USHL Drafts are completed in two separate phases, beginning with Phase I, which consists of 10 rounds of “Futures” age players, who will be under-17 players for the next season.
May 02, 2023 01:21 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Macklin Celebrini.jpg
USHL
Chicago's Macklin Celebrini named USHL Rookie of the Year
After racking up a league-leading 46 goals and 86 points, Chicago's Celebrini adds the latest accolade to his dominant USHL rookie season
May 02, 2023 10:13 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Jak Vaarwerk.JPG
USHL
USHL Draft Preview: What to know, how to follow and a look at the 2023 draft order
Phase I of the 2023 USHL Draft gets underway Tuesday at 4 p.m. followed by Phase II on Wednesday
May 01, 2023 09:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
McAlpine Jordan.jpg
Inside TRL
Jordan McAlpine breaks down the USHL draft, playoffs
The Rink Live reporters discusses a big week in junior hockey, which includes the USHL draft, USHL conference finals and NAHL playoffs and makes some predictions on The Rink Live podcast.
May 01, 2023 07:50 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
USHL POTW MAY 1.jpg
USHL
Pair of Lincoln Stars, Dubuque's Owen Michaels take home USHL Player of the Week honors
Playoff performances earn Lincoln's Boston Buckberger and Cameron Whitehead, Dubuque's Owen Michaels Player of the Week honors
May 01, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

League awards are voted on by each member club’s general manager after each club nominates their players for awards.

More USHL awards will be named this week.

To view the full schedule of awards for this week, click here.

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
