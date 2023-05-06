Beer: Lincoln makes its push, thanks to the captain

FARGO -- There’s signage and digital media promoting the ‘80s rock group Foreigner playing Scheels Arena next week with the accompanying listed hits “Cold as Ice” and “Urgent.”

That pretty much summaries the Lincoln Stars first two periods against the Fargo Force on Friday night. The Stars fell behind 2-0 and played with much more effort and physicality in the second period, enough to generate a shorthanded goal and two others to knot the game at 3-3.

Stars coach Rocky Russo, disappointed with a 21-shot output in the opener, got 10 shots on net from his team in each period this time around. And heading back to Lincoln for Sunday's Game 3, this best-of-5 USHL Clark Cup Western Conference final series is tied 1-1 following a 4-3 Stars victory.

“I know my team,” Russo said, when asked about the change from Thursday’s opener.

It just took a period.

Fargo grabbed a 2-0 lead and was buzzing early. But a three-goal second period put Lincoln back in this series.

“I think just believe,” Stars captain Mason Marcellus said. “Coach came in and talked about how we played the first five games of these playoffs and we knew if we played like that, we can play with anyone.”

It was a confidence jolt Lincoln needed. Marcellus said he and assistant captain Doug Grimes discussed about how they needed to step it up for Game 2 after Thursday’s last-minute 1-0 loss.

“Dougie and I had a talk and really kind of looked in the mirror, and we're saying like, ‘We’ve got to play our hardest and just show these guys,’ so I think I think everyone on the team was great tonight. I think it was definitely a full team win,” he said.

The plan wasn’t to fall behind, however. Not to Matej Marninov. Not to the 3,426 fans inside Scheels Arena.

So when Lincoln defenseman Boston Buckberger cut the lead in half with a goal to start the second period, it was game on.

“Yeah, that just gave us life,” Buckberger said. “I think that obviously we knew we had to score quick or else the game might get out of hand.”

Just 14 seconds later, German Yavash, who played for the Force earlier this season, tied the game for Lincoln.

“Those shifts after goals are really important to either stop momentum or keep your momentum going,” said Fargo coach Nick Oliver, who was named the USHL Coach of the Year earlier in the day. “So we didn’t manage that well and obviously it was a hockey game from there.”

Fargo captain Kyle Smolen understood Lincoln could likely find a way back into this series.

“It's a team that's fighting for their life. We knew that going into it and (Oliver) has preached that to us and we’ve preached that to the rest of the group and sometimes you let one slip away,” Smolen said. “But by the end of the day, you’ve got to find a way to just cut our losses, flush it and move on. It’s a five-game series for a reason and you’re not always going to get the bounces you want.”

A goal by Fargo’s Girts Silkalns lifted the Scheels Arena crowd to its feet about two minutes after Yavash’s goal for another Force lead.

Then Tanner Ludtke stole the show. But first he stole the puck.

Taking advantage of an errant pass as Fargo lost the zone on the power play, the Omaha commit poke-checked the puck away from two Force players and got ahead of forward Zam Plante and roofed a shot past Marinov midway through the second period.

The Stars second shorthanded goal of the postseason comes from @TannerLudtke and we are tied again! #FullSteamAhead🚂 pic.twitter.com/SdPsauVZGp — x - Lincoln Stars (@LincolnStars) May 6, 2023

“That’s Tanner Ludtke doing Tanner Ludtke things,” Russo said. “He’s been a catalyst for our team all year and its why he’s probably going to be a top two or three-round selection in the NHL.”

Buckberger couldn't have agreed more.

“Unbelievable play by Tanner,” he said. “He's just so talented. And for him to fend off that defender and take the puck to the net and finish it upstairs … the whole bench just erupted and we needed that to get back in that game.”

Then the captain stepped up. Midway through the third period Marcellus found open ice in the slot and suddenly the puck on his stick. Corralling a rebound out front, he snapped his left-handed shot past Marinov and suddenly the Stars were in command 4-3.

“It came out right to my forehand, which is nice, and the goalie fell right on his stomach,” Marcellus said. “So I just had to wait with the puck for a second and it opened up that blocker side.”

That’s certainly leading by example.