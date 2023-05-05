Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Beer: Lincoln coach disagrees with waved-off goal in loss to Force

Fargo's late tally gives it a 1-0 series lead in Western Conference final against Stars

050523.S.FF.Force.Smolen
Fargo Force's Kyle Smolen pressures Lincoln’s Cameron Whitehead during their USHL Western Conference finals Game 1 Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Scheels Arena.
Michael Vosburg/The Forum
Rob Beer
Opinion by Rob Beer
Today at 12:56 AM

FARGO — It was 73 degrees outside Scheels Arena when the puck dropped Thursday night to start the Western Conference Finals between the Fargo Force and Lincoln.

After the game, Stars head coach Rocky Russo kept his temperature in check, being diplomatic, yet entirely convinced, his team put the puck in the net in the third period.

Instead, it was Fargo’s Cole Knuble who scored the game-winner with 44 seconds remaining in regulation, giving the Force a 1-0 win and similar series lead in this best-of-5 Western Conference final.

Early in the third, Stars players whacked away at the puck in front of Fargo goaltender Matej Marinov. The referee immediately waved the goal off as Lincoln awkwardly began to gather for a goal celebration in the left circle.

Oh yea, they put those A.I. cameras in for this series and it very clearly went in.
Lincoln head coach Rocky Russo

Even after the officials offered up their explanation to Russo at the Stars bench, the second-year Lincoln head coach remained steadfast after the game.

Russo wouldn’t share the contents of his conversation with the officiating crew, but said the goal was good. An observer pointed out after the game that maybe there was a whistle to stop play, but the puck appeared to remain loose in front of Marinov’s pads.

So it went in?

“Oh yea, they put those A.I. cameras in for this series and it very clearly went in,” Russo said. “But what we see on the video doesn’t matter. The referee has to make the decision he’s making in real time and he’s doing the best that he can.”

Fargo head coach Nick Oliver didn’t divulge whether or not it was a goal, saying he simply didn’t see it. “I just saw the ref wave it off right away.”

Certainly in a one-goal game where both goaltenders came up huge — a penalty shot save, a puck that Lincoln goaltender Cameron Whitehead shouldered on top of the net and Fargo’s Zam Plante nearly beating Whitehead on a third-period wrap-around — Russo said he wasn’t going to dwell on this outcome.

“It's maybe not the result we wanted, but like I said, no one won the series, no one lost the series. I’m going to forget about the results of this game when I walk out the door today,” he said.

Russo will think about trying to get his team to generate more scoring opportunities. He said they played too cute and with only 21 shots on goal, it was a different look than the past series at Scheels. Winning the regular season series 5-3, Lincoln swept the Force here with a late 4-3 win and a 3-0 victory in its last trip to south Fargo.

“We had some good chances,” Russo said. “Their goalie made a couple of saves. There's one that went and in the net that they didn't count. There's nothing we can really do about that. But, you know, for us, I think we were more of a shot-volume team. And I don't think we generated enough chances tonight. If we had, maybe we get a different result, maybe we don’t.”

MORE USHL COVERAGE:
050523.S.FF.Force.Knuble
USHL
Cole Knuble goes upstairs to lift Fargo Force to Western Conference finals opening victory
Knuble scores on the power play with 44 seconds remaining while Matej Marinov records 21 saves for the shutout victory
May 04, 2023 11:03 PM
 · 
By  Ryan Spitza
DSC02113.JPG
USHL
Chicago's Macklin Celebrini adds to his laundry list of accolades as the USHL Forward of the Year
Celebrini becomes the third player in Steel history to win the award after scoring a league-leading 46 goals and 86 points
May 04, 2023 02:10 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Jacob Fowler.jpg
USHL
Youngstown's Jacob Fowler named USHL Goalie of the Year
Fowler becomes the first goalie in franchise history to win the award after leading the USHL in wins, save percentage and GAA
May 04, 2023 12:14 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Pohlkamp CR.jpg
USHL
Bemidji State commit Eric Pohlkamp named USHL Defenseman of the Year
Cedar Rapids blue liner named USHL Defenseman of the Year after racking up a career-high 51 points and continuing to develop his two-way game
May 04, 2023 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
demersoliver.jpg
USHL
Roseau's Nick Oliver and Grafton's Chad Demers are guiding the Fargo Force to their best season
The two coaches were on Fargo's inaugural team 15 years ago. Now, they're behind the bench, trying to bring the franchise a second Clark Cup.
May 04, 2023 08:56 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
ushl playoffs 2023 graphic
USHL
USHL Playoff Primer: Conference finals preview
Fargo set to face the red-hot Lincoln Stars while Chicago and Youngstown battle it out in the east
May 03, 2023 11:40 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
USA NTDP U17 vs Youngstown
USHL
Biggest takeaways from Phase II of 2023 USHL Draft
Top picks, players to remember and other observations from Wednesday's Phase II Draft
May 03, 2023 10:44 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
A hockey player passes the puck during a game.
USHL
Phase I complete; results, picks to remember and other takeaways from Day 1 of the 2023 USHL Draft
From the first-round to the late-round picks, Phase I featured a ton of talent and several intriguing future USHL players
May 02, 2023 08:30 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
USHL live blog background.jpg
USHL
Follow the upcoming superstars in the USHL Draft
The USHL Drafts are completed in two separate phases, beginning with Phase I, which consists of 10 rounds of “Futures” age players, who will be under-17 players for the next season.
May 02, 2023 01:21 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Macklin Celebrini.jpg
USHL
Chicago's Macklin Celebrini named USHL Rookie of the Year
After racking up a league-leading 46 goals and 86 points, Chicago's Celebrini adds the latest accolade to his dominant USHL rookie season
May 02, 2023 10:13 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Marninov's 21 stops included knocking down that first-period penalty shot by Jack Larrigan.

“I'm proud of the way he fought and battled today and obviously he’s a big big reason why we got the job done,” Oliver said of his goaltender.

For all but 44 seconds, JP Turner was the only player to put anything in Lincoln's net — and that was himself without the puck after he crashed hard after an odd-man rush.

With a puck, however, both Knuble and Plante said postgame they felt like it was just a matter of time before they solved Whitehead. It just didn't look that way in the closing minutes.

Lincoln went on the power play with 3:13 left but quickly lost momentum to score the game’s first goal when Mason Marcellus and Tanner Ludtke were called for minors shortly thereafter, just enough time for Fargo to have a two-man advantage.

Fargo’s Mac Swanson couldn’t quite connect with Owen Mehlenbacher twice on the back door but Knuble powered in on Whitehead’s blocker side and found the tiniest of holes up high for the game-winner.

050523.S.FF.Lincoln.Whitehead2
Lincoln's Cameron Whitehead defends against Fargo Force’s Owen Mehlenbacher during their USHL Western Conference finals Game 1 Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Scheels Arena.
Michael Vosburg/The Forum

“I can think back to the last time Lincoln was here, we kind of let one slip from us in our building, which we don’t want to do,” Knuble said. “So it’s in our minds that we want payback, so that’s what we’re thinking about.”

The Force were swept by Lincoln in the last series at home. While Fargo put up a 42-22 record (plus-73 goal differential) in the regular season, it was 19-18 against .500 or better teams with plus-7 goal differential.

Now all those numbers can be tossed aside. It’s simply a 1-0 advantage for the Force.

“It’s just being on top, right?” Plante said. “Now they have to chase us, so it’s really a big win.”

Rob Beer
Opinion by Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and helps cover the CCHA. He also assists with other content produced by Forum Communications.
