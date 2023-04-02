Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Artyom Levshunov was the hero as Green Bay Gamblers beat Dubuque Fighting Saints

The Green Bay Gamblers won at home against the Dubuque Fighting Saints. The game ended 1-0, and the only goal of the game came in the first period. <a href="https://www.eliteprospects.com/player/619217/artyom-levshunov">Artyom Levshunov</a> scored the goal and delivered the win for Green Bay.

img_500271284_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 9:31 PM

Green Bay's Artyom Levshunov scored the game-winning goal.

The Gamblers took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Artyom Levshunov.

Coming up:

The Gamblers play Muskegon away on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Resch Center. The Fighting Saints will face Muskegon at home on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Dubuque Ice Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
