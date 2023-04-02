Artyom Levshunov was the hero as Green Bay Gamblers beat Dubuque Fighting Saints

The Green Bay Gamblers won at home against the Dubuque Fighting Saints. The game ended 1-0, and the only goal of the game came in the first period. Artyom Levshunov scored the goal and delivered the win for Green Bay.

Coming up:

The Gamblers play Muskegon away on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Resch Center. The Fighting Saints will face Muskegon at home on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Dubuque Ice Arena.