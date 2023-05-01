Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

All-USHL teams announced for the 2022-23 season

Fargo Force, Lincoln Stars and Chicago Steel all place three players on All-USHL Teams

20221230_Fargo Force vs. Des Moines Buccaneers_061.jpg
Cole Knuble was one of two Fargo players selected to the All-USHL First Team, along with defenseman Joe Palodichuk. Fargo was one of three teams with three All-USHL selections.
Eli Swanson / The Rink Live
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 3:25 PM

The USHL’s individual honors and awards continued Monday afternoon as the league announced its All-USHL Teams.

Chicago, Fargo and Lincoln had three players selected while 18 total players were recognized.

The list also features two members of the USHL All-Rookie Team, Macklin Celebrini and Ryan Conmy, which the league announced earlier Monday afternoon.

To view the full schedule of awards for this week, click here.

First Team

Macklin Celebrini, F, Chicago (Boston University commit)
Cole Knuble, F, Fargo (Notre Dame commit)

Ryan Walsh, F, Cedar Rapids (Cornell commit)
Eric Pohlkamp, D, Cedar Rapids (Bemidji State commit)
Joe Palodichuk, D, Fargo (Wisconsin commit)
Jacob Fowler, G, Youngstown (Boston College commit)

PohlkampAAG.jpg
Prospects
BioSteel game the latest accolade as Eric Pohlkamp continues to thrive in second USHL season
Eric Pohlkamp has flown under the radar the last few years. But after a strong start to the season, the Bemidji State commit continues to emerge as a draft prospect
January 18, 2023 01:28 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Second Team

Jack Harvey, F, Chicago (Boston University commit)
Ryan St. Louis, F, Dubuque (Brown University commit)

Mason Marcellus, F, Lincoln (Quinnipiac commit)
Max Burkholder, D, Dubuque (Colorado College commit)
Aaron Pionk, D, Waterloo (Minnesota State commit)
Matej Marinov, G, Fargo (Quinnipiac commit)

Third Team

Ryan Conmy, F, Sioux City (New Hampshire commit)
Garrett Schifsky, F, Waterloo (Michigan commit)
Nick Moldenhauer, F, Chicago (Michigan commit)
Artyom Levshunov, D, Green Bay
Boston Buckberger, D, Lincoln (Denver commit)
Cameron Whitehead, G, Lincoln (Northeastern commit)

Cameron Whitehead Lincoln POTW.JPG
Cameron Whitehead currently leads USHL goalies with four playoff wins. He finished the 2022-23 regular season with a 25-15-2-4 record, 2.83 goals against average, .904 save percentage and was also tied for the league lead with five shutouts.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Team-by-team selections

Cedar Rapids — 2 (Pohlkamp and Walsh)
Chicago — 3 (Celebrini, Harvey and Moldenhauer)
Dubuque — 2 (Burkholder and St. Louis)
Fargo — 3 (Knuble, Marinov and Palodichuk)
Green Bay — 1 (Levshunov)
Lincoln — 3 (Buckberger, Marcellus and Whitehead
Sioux City —1 (Conmy)
Waterloo — 2 (Pionk and Schifsky)
Youngstown — 1 (Fowler)

League awards are voted on by each member club’s general manager after each club nominates their players for awards.

The USHL will announce its Rookie of the Year — which will undoubtedly be Celebrini — at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 2.

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
