Aleksi Kivioja was the hero as Omaha Lancers beat Sioux City Musketeers

The Omaha Lancers won at home against the Sioux City Musketeers. The game ended 1-0, and the only goal of the game came in the first period. Aleksi Kivioja scored the goal and delivered the win for Omaha.

The hosting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Aleksi Kivioja. William Smith and Will Diamond assisted.

Both teams play on Saturday, with the Lancers hosting the Black Hawks at 6:05 p.m. CST at Liberty First Credit Union Arena, and the Musketeers playing the Buccaneers at 6 p.m. CST at Buccaneer Arena.