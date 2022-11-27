After seven straight wins, the winning run has ended for Waterloo Black Hawks
The game between the home team Cedar Rapids RoughRiders and the visiting Waterloo Black Hawks finished 5-3. The result means that Waterloo's run of seven straight wins has come to an end on Saturday.
The RoughRiders opened strong, with Martins Lavins scoring early in the first period, a goal assisted by Zion Green and Joel Kjellberg.
Zero goals were scored in the second period, and the RoughRiders led 4-2 going in to the third period.
Owen Baker narrowed the gap to 4-3 late into the third period, assisted by Zach Bade.
The RoughRiders increased the lead to 5-3 with 01.09 remaining of the third after a goal from Dylan Hryckowian.
Next games:
On Friday, the RoughRiders face Dubuque at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Ice Arena and the Black Hawks take on Sioux Falls at home at 7:05 p.m. CST at Young Arena.