Junior and Prospects USHL

After five straight wins, the winning run has ended for Fargo Force

The game between the home team Fargo Force and the visiting Waterloo Black Hawks finished 3-2 after a shootout. The result means that Fargo's run of five straight wins has come to an end on Thursday.

Today at 12:04 AM

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Scheels Arena.

