After five straight wins, the winning run has ended for Fargo Force
The game between the home team Fargo Force and the visiting Waterloo Black Hawks finished 3-2 after a shootout. The result means that Fargo's run of five straight wins has come to an end on Thursday.
Next games:
The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Scheels Arena.