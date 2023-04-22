A win at last for Tri-City Storm

The Tri-City Storm have ended their unfortunate run of four straight defeats. The much longed-for break came on the road against the Lincoln Stars. The game finished 6-3.

The Storm took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Graham Gamache . Alex Bump assisted.

Jack Larrigan scored early in the second period, assisted by Brennan Ali .

Late, Daimon Gardner scored a goal, assisted by Evan Werner , making the score 2-1.

The Stars tied the score 2-2, after only 50 seconds into the third period when Cole Crusberg-Roseen scored, assisted by Mason Marcellus and Doug Grimes .

Charlie Kinsman took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Alex Bump and Cam O'Neill .

Cale Ashcroft increased the lead to 4-2 four minutes later, assisted by Graham Gamache and Jake Richard .

Trevor Connelly increased the lead to 5-2 two minutes later.

Cameron Briere then increased the lead to 6-2 late into the third period, assisted by August Falloon .

The Stars narrowed the gap to 6-3 with 01.29 remaining of the third after a goal from Boston Buckberger , assisted by Wyatt Olson and Antonio Fernandez .

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Viaero Center.