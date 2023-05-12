Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

5 things to watch for heading into Game 1 of the Clark Cup Finals

Fargo will be without its captain and have a decision to make in net Friday night while the Phantoms hope UND commit Andrew Strathmann continues his stellar postseason

Andrew Strathmann, defenseman, 27
Youngstown defenseman Andrew Strathmann has three goals and six points through six playoff games. Strathmann is a North Dakota commit.
Contributed / Youngstown Phantoms
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 11:24 AM

FARGO — The Fargo Force and Youngstown Phantoms will kick the Clark Cup Finals off Friday night in Fargo.

Game 1 is set for a 7:05 p.m. faceoff at Scheels Arena and will be shown on Flo. While The Rink Live will provide coverage throughout the series.

ushl playoffs 2023 graphic
USHL
Fargo looks to finish its incredible season while the Phantoms look to hoist their first Clark Cup
The Fargo Force and Youngstown Phantoms met in the 2018 Clark Cup Finals and will do so again starting Friday night in Fargo
May 11, 2023 09:30 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

The Phantoms and Force have met in the finals once before (2018) and are the league’s two furthest teams as they’re separated by over 1,000 miles.

Fargo won the Anderson Cup with a league-best 40-14-4-4 record while the Phantoms were one of the league’s most consistent teams throughout the second half and finished second in the Eastern Conference, just two points behind Chicago. Both teams are 5-1 so far in the playoffs.

Here are five storylines to follow heading into Game 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who’s in net for Fargo?

It’s one of the biggest questions heading into Friday night — who will be between the pipes for Nick Oliver’s squad? Matej Marinov has carried the baton all season and led the Force to their first three playoff wins. However, there’s something to be said about a hot goaltender at this time of year.

After Marinov fell in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, Anton Castro started Game 4 in Lincoln and dazzled with 42 saves in his first action since April 22. Despite the win, Oliver went back to Marinov on Monday — a decision he discussed after Game 4. However, Marinov was pulled after allowing four goals on 21 shots in a wild first period.

Fargo Lincoln Anton Castro Game 3.JPG
Anton Castro made 19 of his 42 saves during the second period Sunday night in the 3-2 win at the Ice Box.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Castro was a perfect 13-for-13 in relief and earned his second win of the postseason. Castro is 2-0-0 with a 1.20 GAA and .965 save percentage while Marinov is 3-1-0 with a 2.77 and .910. It’ll be interesting to see who leads Fargo onto the ice for Game 1.

No captain for the Force

The Force will be without their captain Friday night as Kyle Smolen was handed a two-game suspension for head contact. Smolen was ejected just 4:30 into Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals as the right-shot forward delivered a hit on Lincoln forward Patrick Raftery just inside the Lincoln blue line. Smolen received a five-minute major and game misconduct for the hit.

DSCF0802.JPG
USHL
Fargo Force captain Kyle Smolen suspended for first two games of Clark Cup Finals
Forward accessed five-minute major, game misconduct in Monday's win over Lincoln
May 12, 2023 10:42 AM
 · 
By  Rob Beer

The Arizona State commit had 17 goals and 39 points in 59 regular-season games and one assist in four playoff games. He’ll watch from the sidelines Friday and Saturday night, however.

Finish strong

The Force are coming off a five-goal third period in their Game 4 win over the Lincoln Stars, which clinched the Western Conference title. However, it’s part of a bigger trend this postseason as Fargo has been quite the third-period team.

The Force have scored nine of their 21 playoff goals over the final 20 minutes and simply took Monday's game over during the third period.

MORE USHL COVERAGE:
William Whitelaw, forward, 8
USHL
Here's the five Minnesotans playing for the Youngstown Phantoms in the Clark Cup Finals
The Phantoms are lead by one of the USHL's top goal-scorers in William Whitelaw from Rosemount, who played at Shattuck St. Mary's
May 12, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
042223.S.FF.Force
USHL
Fargo set to play in sixth Clark Cup Final with sixth different head coach
Since the franchise began in 2008-09, the Force have reached the Clark Cup Final more than any United States Hockey League team.
May 12, 2023 10:52 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
051018.S.FF.Force
USHL
Clark Cup rematch of five years ago has former Phantom, Force player recalling amazing run to title
Though it had a look of a new team, Griffin Loughran says 2017-18 Fargo title squad formed a tight bond
May 11, 2023 02:40 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
SiouxFalls10082022-77 (1).jpg
USHL
UND commit Mac Swanson thriving in USHL playoffs
Despite being one of the youngest players in the league, Swanson enters the Clark Cup Finals as the leading scorer for the Fargo Force.
May 11, 2023 11:15 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Cole Knuble bench celly.JPG
USHL
Cole Knuble leads the way as the Fargo Force look to achieve their ultimate goal and win the Clark Cup
Cole Knuble has six goals and nine points through six playoff games. From timely goals to key faceoffs, Knuble has done it all
May 11, 2023 09:32 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
William Whitelaw, forward, 8
USHL
Phantoms clinch Eastern Conference with OT win over Chicago and advance to Clark Cup Finals
William Whitelaw nets overtime-winner as the Youngstown Phantoms advance to the Clark Cup Finals for just the second time in franchise history
May 09, 2023 10:23 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Game 4 Grimes Goal Celebration Fargo vs. Lincoln.JPG
USHL
Despite falling in the Western Conference Final, it's been a 'hell of a year' for the Lincoln Stars
The Lincoln Stars reached the Western Conference Final for the first time since 2012 after a season that featured the league's second-best home record and three All-USHL selections
May 09, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
IMG_1547.jpg
USHL
Youngstown moves within a game of Clark Cup Final with 4-1 win over Chicago
Phantoms take early lead and never trail Monday night, grabbing 2-1 series lead in Eastern Conference Final
May 09, 2023 10:07 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Fargo celebration 2.JPG
USHL
A Force to be reckoned with; Fargo advances to Clark Cup Finals with five-goal third period
Cole Knuble scores four goals as Fargo clinches the Western Conference title against Lincoln in wild fashion
May 09, 2023 12:17 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Fargo Lincoln Buckberger Russell Netfront Game 3.JPG
USHL
Lincoln Stars will try to stave off elimination Monday night
After falling in Game 3 on Sunday, the Lincoln Stars will try to force a fifth game in the Western Conference Finals and keep their season alive
May 08, 2023 01:44 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

ADVERTISEMENT

Taste of (future) home

While North Dakota fans have been spoiled with Fargo rookie forward Mac Swanson all season, they’ll get a look at another future UND player this weekend in Youngstown defenseman Andrew Strathmann.

Strathmann put up a career-high 38 points (3-35-38) during the regular season and has been one of Youngstown’s top postseason performers so far with three goals and six points through six playoff games.

The second-year defenseman has four points (2-2-4) over his last three games.

Special teams battle

Fargo scored a trio of power-play goals in the Game 4 win in Lincoln and the Force finished 3-for-4 on the man advantage. Fargo is 6-for-19 through six playoff games and the Force rank fifth in the league at 31.6%.

While the numbers might not scare you on paper, Youngstown’s power play unit has also had success throughout the playoffs. The Phantoms are just 4-for-22 (18.2%) so far but Youngstown’s top unit features multiple weapons in William Whitelaw, Martin Misiak and Shane Lachance, along with Strathmann at the point.

Fargo (75%) and Youngstown (71.4%) have also been two of the league’s top teams on the penalty kill in the postseason.

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
What to read next
Fargo vs. Lincoln Leo Gruba Goal Game 3.JPG
USHL
Force respond with 3-2 win in Lincoln and take series lead in the Western Conference Finals
Cole Knuble nets the eventual game-winner and Anton Castro makes 42 saves as the Force move one win away from the Clark Cup Finals
May 07, 2023 08:59 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Jack Harvey.jpeg
USHL
Chicago and Youngstown split first two games in the Eastern Conference Finals
Phantoms take a 1-0 series lead with 4-1 win while Steel respond with a 5-2 win of their own, sending the series to Eastern Ohio tied 1-1
May 07, 2023 01:09 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Mason Marcellus Lincoln.JPG
USHL
Lincoln Stars captain Mason Marcellus shines on and off the ice
Marcellus scored a career-high 19 goals and 68 points in his second USHL season. The Quinnipiac commit now has seven points through seven playoff games and has come through in the biggest moments
May 06, 2023 05:19 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
050623.S.FF.Lincoln.Yavash
USHL
Beer: Lincoln makes its push, thanks to the captain
The Stars' on-ice leadership decided to lead by example and Mason Marcellus did that with the game-winner to tie series
May 05, 2023 11:57 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT