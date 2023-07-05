10 USHL Players that just missed getting picked in the 2023 NHL Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — When the 2023 NHL Draft was all said and done Thursday afternoon, 51 players with USHL ties had their names announced over the Bridgestone Arena speakers.

Of those 51 players drafted, 44 skated in the USHL this past season. Fourteen of which played for the NTDP while Youngstown led the remaining non-NTDP teams with six selections. Green Bay and Sioux Falls also both had four players selected.

While new draftees have already started hitting the ice at development camps this week, there’s plenty of USHL talent that wasn’t taken in Nashville.

Here’s a look at 10 players who just missed getting picked, several of which will be eligible again next June.

Tanner Adams, F, Tri-City

Adams finished the regular season with 33 points — which was a career-high — and tacked on an additional goal and four assists over four playoff games.

Adams was one of Tri-City’s most consistent producers throughout the second half and the Providence commit drew a ton of praise from opposing USHL coaches, coming in at 101 in Central Scouting’s final draft rankings. However, the right-shot forward went undrafted.

Adams will be draft-eligible again next summer and he’ll now try to impress teams at the college level. He was invited to Vegas Development Camp, which started on Sunday.

Cayden Casey, F, Des Moines

Casey was likely a long-shot to hear his name called in this year’s draft. However, he’s still just 18 and seems to be trending in the right direction. He was the 153rd-ranked skater in Central Scouting’s final draft rankings and will be on the board again next June.

The Andover product rejoined the Buccaneers after completing his high school season. In 17 USHL games, Casey scored just two goals and finished the season with six points.

However, head coach Matt Curley was very complimentary of the left-shot center and there’s a lot to like heading into his first season of junior hockey. He’ll be an intriguing name to watch next season in Iowa’s capital city.

Mikey De’Angelo, F, Green Bay

DeAngelo scored a career-high 11 goals and 35 points for Green Bay this season, which was his second full season in the USHL. Although he’s played two full USHL seasons, he’s still just 18 and as a late 2004, DeAngelo won’t turn 19 until November.

The Michigan State commit came in at No. 82 in Central Scouting’s final draft rankings — which was the USHL’s 11th-highest-rated non-NTDP skater — but went undrafted. He’ll return to Green Bay next season and look to have an even bigger year ahead of the 2024 draft.

Michael Hagens, D, Chicago

Hagens scored nine goals and 26 points over 60 games, including five goals and 21 points in the 32 games after the calendar flipped to 2023. His nine goals were the most among Chicago defensemen and the Harvard commit was one of the league’s most dynamic players on the blue line.

Hagens started to generate some draft steam throughout the second half of the season but went uncalled in Nashville. However, as a first-year USHL player, his stock should only rise next season with another solid showing.

Hagens was invited to Arizona’s Development Camp, which got underway earlier this week.

Jake Livanavage, D, Chicago

Livanavage could’ve been the third member of the Chicago Steel and North Dakota commit to be picked by the Hurricanes on Thursday, joining Michael Emerson and Jayden Perron. However, that pick never came to fruition.

There's one more chance to add Jake Livanavage to the Steel -> North Dakota -> Carolina group.... let's see what Carolina does at 222. 😂 https://t.co/ho00OcOcUH — Brad Elliott Schlossman (@SchlossmanGF) June 29, 2023

Livanavage, a left-shot blue liner, had six goals and 36 points in his third season with the Steel. He played big minutes for Chicago, finished the season a plus-20 and came in at No. 181 in Central Scouting's final draft rankings. He was invited to the BioSteel All-American Game in January but was unable to participate due to injury.

A nagging injury limited him to 48 games this season and it’ll be interesting to see what a healthy Livanavage can do in his freshman season at UND. He was also invited to the World Junior Summer Showcase later this month in Plymouth.

Max Lundgren, G, Des Moines

Lundgren came in at No. 18 among North American goalies in Central Scouting’s final rankings and some expected him to be one of the goalies taken in the final few rounds.

Lundgren, 21, posted a .913 save percentage — which ranked fifth in the USHL – and a 2.65 GAA — which ranked seventh – this season. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound goaltender won 19 games in his first North American season and his frame and athleticism were on display down the stretch for the Buccaneers.

However, the Swedish netminder went undrafted. It’ll be interesting to see what’s next for him.

Ben Poitras, F, Green Bay

Poitras scored 14 goals and racked up 37 points for Sioux City this season, which ranked 10th among USHL rookies.

A 5-foot-11, 175-pound right-shot forward, Poitras came in at No. 80 in Central Scouting’s final draft rankings and found himself on several mock drafts over the past few months. Yet his name was never called.

2nd Period

⚔️ 2

⛈️ 0



This is your Saturday evening reminder that Ben Poitras is good at hockey. @benpoitras11 pic.twitter.com/4HV6LnJeeb — Sioux City Musketeers (@Musketeerhockey) November 27, 2022

Poitras was dealt to Green Bay in early June and will try to put together a solid sophomore season in the USHL. He turns 18 on July 18 and will be draft-eligible again next June.

Joe Palodichuk, D, Fargo

The Wisconsin commit was one of the USHL’s top defensemen and the offensive side of his game flashed too. Palodichuk, who was an All-USHL First Team selection, scored a career-high eight goals and racked up 29 points over 44 games while also playing over 20 minutes per night. His plus-31 rating was tied for third in the USHL too.

Palodichuk received some buzz leading up to the draft but went uncalled in Nashville. However, there’s still a bright future ahead for the 20-year-old blue liner. He was also invited to Vegas’ Development Camp.

Fargo Force defenseman Joe Palodichuk works the puck up the ice against the Des Moines Buccaneers on Dec. 29, 2022 at Scheels Arena in Fargo. Rob Beer / The Rink Live

Lucas St. Louis, D, Dubuque

St. Louis was a stretch to get picked in this year’s draft. But he’ll be eligible again next summer and with a solid season in Dubuque — where he’s expected to have a bigger role next season — St. Louis is a name to watch for 2024.

Up and at 'em this morning with Lucas St. Louis! Get caught up on Lucas' offseason and then come check him out this morning at the 2023 Main Camp All-Star Game presented by Travel Dubuque 🏒 #HalosHigh #StarsRise pic.twitter.com/d3gCPOMlNn — Dubuque Fighting Saints (@fightingsaints) June 16, 2023

Lucas skated in 61 games for the Fighting Saints, tallying three goals and 24 assists. He averaged just under 17 minutes per night as one of Dubuque's top defensemen.

He’s got hockey genes too as the son of an NHL Hall of Famer (2018) and the current head coach of the Montreal Canadiens, Martin St. Louis.

Gavyn Thoreson, F, Waterloo

Thoreson made an immediate impact in the USHL as he put up 23 points (9-14-23) in 23 games with Waterloo. That was also after he put up 97 points in 31 games at Andover High School.

The left-shot forward is a dynamic playmaker and seemingly a threat at all times with the puck on his stick. At the same time, Thoreson's size might have scared some teams away — he's listed at 5-foot-8 — and his 200-foot game still needs some polishing.

Andover forward Gavyn Thoreson (12) sends the puck past Lakeville South defender Tyler Lafferty (7) in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

While the SCSU commit went undrafted this time around, he's still just 18 and his game should only continue to develop. He's yet to even have a full junior season under his belt too.

Thoreson came in at No. 150 in Central Scouting's final draft rankings and will be another intriguing name to follow for 2024.