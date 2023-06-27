10 under the radar USHL players that could hear their name called at the NHL Draft

The Rink Live has taken a look at 25 of the USHL’s top draft-eligible players throughout the month of June. However, they’re not the only ones that could hear their name called at the NHL Draft.

Here are 10 other USHL players who have received interest throughout the 2022-23 season and could be picked in Nashville.

Jimmy Clark, F, Green Bay

Clark finished third on the Green Bay roster with 47 points and his 19 goals were tied for third. The Edina native got off to a slow start and had just four points — all goals — over his first 10 games.

However, Clark blossomed into one of Green Bay’s most consistent forwards, especially in the second half. The Minnesota commit also had five multi-goal games and Mike Leone is hoping for another big year from Clark next season.

Clark came in at No. 171 in Central Scouting’s final draft rankings after being previously unranked. He’ll be a name to watch for in the sixth and seventh rounds.

Ryan Conmy, F, Sioux City

Conmy was one the league’s most potent forwards with the puck on his stick and finished second among USHL rookies with 33 goals. His 33 goals also ranked fourth in the league overall, earning him a spot on the USHL All-Rookie First Team.

The New Hampshire commit racked up 33-29-62 in 60 games and led the Musketeers in nearly every offensive category. His 62 points were also 14th in the league overall.

Conmy landed at No. 112 in Central Scouting’s final rankings , a massive jump from his 211 ranking in their midterms.

Michael Emerson, F, Chicago

Emerson went undrafted last summer but responded with an impressive second USHL season. The North Dakota commit lit the lamp 30 times and racked up 64 points in 60 games for a talented Chicago team — which featured six of the USHL’s top 12 point producers.

At 6-2-foot and 190 pounds, Emerson has decent size and has shown he’s not afraid to go to the net. Along with a shot his head coach, Mike Garman, called "dangerous."

Emerson was left off Central Scouting’s draft rankings this season after receiving a C-rating last year. However, his breakout season could entice a team to take him somewhere in the final rounds.

Ty Henricks, F, Muskegon

Henricks started the season in Fargo and played 28 games in a Force sweater. However, he found himself in a limited role in a very deep and talented lineup.

Henricks was dealt to Muskegon in a January trade and the change of scenery seemed to benefit the Western Michigan commit. The left-shot forward had 10 points (3-7-10) in 19 games with the Lumberjacks and finished his rookie season with nine goals and 19 points overall.

Henricks came in at No. 102 in Central Scouting's final rankings, up 56 spots from his 158th ranking in their midterms.

David Klee, F, Muskegon

Klee put up just three goals and 13 points in 57 games for Waterloo this season and was dealt to Muskegon earlier this month.

However, you have to look deeper than the offense. He has NHL genes as his father, Ken, played 14 years in the NHL, he has the ability to play down the middle and he's a pain to play against. He's still just 18 too and will only continue to develop moving forward.

At 6-foot-3 and nearly 190 pounds, Klee is a big body and he's not afraid to play a physical style — as evident by his 92 penalty minutes. He came in at No. 188 in Central Scouting's final rankings and although he's not exactly a blue chip prospect, he could be an intriguing pick somewhere in the final two rounds.

The UND commit received a lot of interest this season too and was one of the most-frequently asked about players on the Waterloo roster.

Des Moines Buccaneers goaltender Max Lundgren. Rob Beer / The Rink Live

Max Lundgren, G, Des Moines

Lundgren’s .913 save percentage ranked fifth in the USHL and his 2.65 GAA finished seventh. The Swedish netminder split time in his first North American season but started to take over the crease late in the season.

Lundgren finished the regular season with 19 wins and got the nod in both playoff games for the Buccaneers too.

Standing at 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, Lundgren’s frame and athleticism made a favorable impression. And he made the transition to North America look relatively seamless.

Lundgren came in at No. 18 among North American goalies in Central Scouting’s final rankings.

Aaron Pionk, D, Waterloo

Pionk impressed in his first USHL season — averaging over 20 minutes per night, racking up 12 goals and 36 points, and blossoming into one of Waterloo’s most dependable defensemen.

The Minnesota Duluth commit saw his draft stock rise too and climbed to No. 117 in Central Scouting’s final rankings of the year, which earned an invite to the NHL Draft Scouting Combine.

A fifth-round selection seems likely for the Hermantown native, but Pionk could go anywhere in the draft’s final three rounds.

Eric Pohlkamp, D, Cedar Rapids

Pohlkamp excelled in his second USHL season. The Bemidji State commit scored a career-high 16 goals and 51 points in 59 games, and was named the USHL Defenseman of the Year.

Pohlkamp was also named to the All-USHL First Team and his 16 goals ranked second among USHL defensemen. His 51 points were also tied with Dubuque’s Max Burkholder for the league lead on the blue line.

Pohlkamp’s stock has continued to climb this season, especially after a strong showing at the BioSteel All-American Game.

He came in at No. 118 in Central Scouting’s final rankings and could be an interesting name to watch for over the final three rounds.

Lucas St. Louis, D, Dubuque

While his brother, Ryan, got most of the attention this season with Dubuque, Lucas St. Louis quietly put together a solid rookie season on the blue line.

The son of an NHL Hall of Famer (2018) and the current head coach of the Montreal Canadiens, Lucas skated in 61 games for the Fighting Saints, tallying three goals and 24 assists. He averaged just under 17 minutes per night as one of Dubuque's top defensemen.

He's a smart player both and off the ice too, as he was named the USHL's Scholar Athlete of the Year.

St. Louis came in at No. 207 in Central Scouting's final rankings and isn't a name you'll see show up on many mock drafts. However, Kirk MacDonald was very complimentary of the young blue liner all season and perhaps a team will take a flier in the seventh round.

Zaccharya Wisdom, F, Cedar Rapids

Wisdom finished second on the Cedar Rapids roster with a career-high 28 goals and his 48 points ranked fourth. The Colorado College commit took a “big step” forward in his second USHL season according to head coach Mark Carlson.

Wisdom put up just 10 goals and 23 points as a rookie and while the increase in production is what jumps out this season, the right-shot forward continued to round out areas of his overall game too.

He was a key cog on the RoughRiders’ top line, alongside Ryan Walsh and Dylan Hryckowian for much of the season.