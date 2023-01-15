1-0 win for Youngstown Phantoms over Muskegon Lumberjacks – Andon Cerbone was the hero
The Youngstown Phantoms won their road game against the Muskegon Lumberjacks 1-0. The only goal of the game came from <a href="https://www.eliteprospects.com/player/526237/andon-cerbone">Andon Cerbone</a> in the third period.
The Youngstown Phantoms won their road game against the Muskegon Lumberjacks 1-0. The only goal of the game came from Andon Cerbone in the third period.
Youngstown's Andon Cerbone scored the game-winning goal.
The Phantoms first took the lead late into the third period, with a goal from Andon Cerbone, assisted by Nick Williams and Tory Pitner .
Next games:
The teams meet again on Thursday at 5:05 p.m. CST, this time in Youngstown at Covelli Centre.