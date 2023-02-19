1-0 win for Youngstown Phantoms over Dubuque Fighting Saints – Andon Cerbone was the hero
The Youngstown Phantoms won their home game against the Dubuque Fighting Saints 1-0. The only goal of the game came from <a href="https://www.eliteprospects.com/player/526237/andon-cerbone">Andon Cerbone</a> in the second period. The third period remained goalless.
Youngstown's Andon Cerbone scored the game-winning goal.
The first period was scoreless, and in the second period, the Phantoms took the lead when Andon Cerbone scored assisted by Jake Rozzi and Pavol Funtek .
Both teams were called for seven penalties.
The win over the Fighting Saints means that the Phantoms have five home wins in a row.
Next games:
The Phantoms host Cedar Rapids on Thursday at 5:05 p.m. CST at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Fighting Saints visit Madison to play the Capitols on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Dubuque Ice Arena.