1-0 win for Youngstown Phantoms over Dubuque Fighting Saints – Andon Cerbone was the hero

The Youngstown Phantoms won their home game against the Dubuque Fighting Saints 1-0. The only goal of the game came from Andon Cerbone in the second period. The third period remained goalless.

Youngstown's Andon Cerbone scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and in the second period, the Phantoms took the lead when Andon Cerbone scored assisted by Jake Rozzi and Pavol Funtek .

Both teams were called for seven penalties.

The win over the Fighting Saints means that the Phantoms have five home wins in a row.

Next games:

The Phantoms host Cedar Rapids on Thursday at 5:05 p.m. CST at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Fighting Saints visit Madison to play the Capitols on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Dubuque Ice Arena.