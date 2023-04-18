USHL, NTDP well represented on Central Scouting's final NHL Draft rankings
Final rankings feature 45 USHL skaters and six goaltenders along with 16 NTDP skaters and a pair of netminders
Will Smith and Ryan Leonard are the top NHL prospects playing for the U.S. National Team Development Program. The two came in at Nos. 3 and 5 respectively on NHL Central Scouting's final draft rankings, which were released Tuesday morning.
Connor Bedard (Regina, WHL) and Michigan's Adam Fantilli are widely considered the top two North American skaters leading up to the 2023 NHL Draft, which will take place June 28-29 at Bridgestone Arena, home of the Nashville Predators.
However, Central Scouting's rankings feature a steady dose of USHL prospects.
Of the top 224 North American skaters listed, 45 are currently on USHL rosters and another 16 are from the NTDP, including four of the top 10 prospects.
Another six USHL goaltenders and two NTDP made the list of the top 32 North American goalies. Below is a complete list of those 61 skaters and eight goaltenders who made their way on the list.
NTDP skaters
(all played for the U-18 team unless otherwise noted)
3. Will Smith, F
5. Ryan Leonard, F
8. Oliver Moore, F
10. Gabe Perreault, F
22. Danny Nelson, F
58. Paul Fischer, F
60. Drew Fortescue, D
64. Brady Cleveland, D
67. Beckett Hendrickson, F
78. Aram Minnetian, D
92. Austin Burnevik, F, U-17
96. Zach Schulz, D
The 2023 NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings presented by BioSteel are now available on https://t.co/ONjCiALkyX #NHLDraft https://t.co/z01kTZjYH4 pic.twitter.com/XyLw8hb3h1— NHL Central Scouting (@NHLCentralScout) April 18, 2023
120. Alexander Weiermair, F
145. William Vote, F
196. Salvatore Guzzo, F
222. Charlie Cerrato, F, U-17
USHL skaters
42. William Whitelaw, F, Youngstown
43. Jayden Perron, F, Chicago
44. Andrew Strathmann, D, Youngstown
45. Martin Misiak, F, Youngstown
48. Maxim Strbak, D, Sioux Falls
52. Gavin McCarthy, D, Muskegon
53. Tanner Ludtke, F, Lincoln
55. Jayson Shaugabay, F, Green Bay
66. Brandon Svoboda, F, Youngstown
80. Ben Poitras, F, Sioux City
82. Mikey D'Angelo, F, Green Bay
87. Jake Fisher, F, Fargo (Cretin-Derham Hall, Minn. HS)
99. Chase Cheslock, D, Omaha (Rogers, Minn. HS)
101. Tanner Adams, Tri-City
102. Ty Henricks, F, Muskegon
103. Michael Hagens, D, Chicago
104. Zacch Wisdom, F, Cedar Rapids
105. Cole Knuble, F, Fargo
109. Eli Sebastian, F, Green Bay
112. Ryan Conmy, F, Sioux City
117. Aaron Pionk, D, Waterloo
118. Eric Pohlkamp, D, Cedar Rapids
122. Philip Blais-Savoie, D, Tri-City
127. Chris Pelosi, F, Sioux Falls
137. Zach Sharp, D, Cedar Rapids
143. Jackson Nevers, F, Waterloo (Edina, Minn. HS)
146. Jack Harvey, F, Chicago
149. Kaden Shahan, F, Sioux City
150. Gavyn Thoreson, F, Waterloo (Andover, Minn. HS)
151. Cooper Conway, F, Green Bay (Andover, Minn. HS)
153. Cayden Casey, F, Des Moines (Andover, Minn. HS)
164. Nick Vantassell, F, Green Bay
165. Matthew Perkins, F, Youngstown
167. Teddy Townsend, F, Waterloo (Eden Prairie, Minn. HS)
171. Jimmy Clark, F, Green Bay
181. Jake Livanavage, D, Chicago
185. Chris Able, D, Chicago
188. David Klee, F, Waterloo
193. Ben Robertson, D, Waterloo
204. Kevin Fitzgerald, D, Sioux City
207. Lucas St. Louis, D, Dubuque
213. Sam Harris, F, Sioux Falls
217. Ty Hanson, D, Sioux City
219. Seth Constance, D, Tri-City
224. Gennadi Chaly, D, Waterloo
North American goalies
2. Michael Hrabal, Omaha
3. Trey Augustine, NTDP
5. Jacob Fowler, Youngstown
8. Carsen Musser, NTDP
14. Samuel Urban, Sioux City
18. Max Lundgren, Des Moines
20. Cameron Korpi, Tri-City
22. Patriks Berzins, Tri-City
USHL team-by-team representation
Chicago: 5
Cedar Rapids: 3
Des Moines: 2
Dubuque: 1
Fargo: 2
Green Bay: 6
Lincoln: 1
Muskegon: 2
NTDP: 18
Omaha: 2
Sioux City: 6
Sioux Falls: 3
Tri-City: 5
Waterloo: 7
Youngstown: 6
