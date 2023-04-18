Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects

USHL, NTDP well represented on Central Scouting's final NHL Draft rankings

Final rankings feature 45 USHL skaters and six goaltenders along with 16 NTDP skaters and a pair of netminders

Will Smith Biosteel.jpg
Team Blue's Will Smith (USNTDP) finished with three points in the BioSteel All-American Game on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 in Plymouth, Mich. Smith is the highest-rated North American skater (No. 3) from the NTDP or USHL.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 11:48 AM

Will Smith and Ryan Leonard are the top NHL prospects playing for the U.S. National Team Development Program. The two came in at Nos. 3 and 5 respectively on NHL Central Scouting's final draft rankings, which were released Tuesday morning.

Connor Bedard (Regina, WHL) and Michigan's Adam Fantilli are widely considered the top two North American skaters leading up to the 2023 NHL Draft, which will take place June 28-29 at Bridgestone Arena, home of the Nashville Predators.

However, Central Scouting's rankings feature a steady dose of USHL prospects.

Of the top 224 North American skaters listed, 45 are currently on USHL rosters and another 16 are from the NTDP, including four of the top 10 prospects.

Another six USHL goaltenders and two NTDP made the list of the top 32 North American goalies. Below is a complete list of those 61 skaters and eight goaltenders who made their way on the list.

ADVERTISEMENT

NTDP skaters

(all played for the U-18 team unless otherwise noted)

3. Will Smith, F
5. Ryan Leonard, F
8. Oliver Moore, F

Will Smith Biosteel.jpg
Prospects
Will Smith puts on a show at BioSteel, scoring twice in game showcasing top junior talent
Will Smith received Player of the Game honors. Minnesota commit Oliver Moore also scores in game
January 16, 2023 08:17 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

10. Gabe Perreault, F
22. Danny Nelson, F
58. Paul Fischer, F
60. Drew Fortescue, D
64. Brady Cleveland, D
67. Beckett Hendrickson, F
78. Aram Minnetian, D
92. Austin Burnevik, F, U-17
96. Zach Schulz, D

120. Alexander Weiermair, F
145. William Vote, F
196. Salvatore Guzzo, F
222. Charlie Cerrato, F, U-17

USHL skaters

William Whitelaw, forward, 8
Youngstown forward William Whitelaw rank second among USHL rookies in both goals (35) and points (60). Whitelaw is the highest-rated USHL forward at No. 42.
Contributed / Youngstown Phantoms

42. William Whitelaw, F, Youngstown
43. Jayden Perron, F, Chicago
44. Andrew Strathmann, D, Youngstown
45. Martin Misiak, F, Youngstown
48. Maxim Strbak, D, Sioux Falls
52. Gavin McCarthy, D, Muskegon
53. Tanner Ludtke, F, Lincoln

Tanner Ludtke Lincoln 1.jpg
USHL
Lincoln's Tanner Ludtke continues to use same ‘relentless work ethic’ as his NHL Draft stock rises
Lakeville South product and NHL Draft prospect Tanner Ludtke enjoys breakout season with the Lincoln Stars
January 26, 2023 10:31 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

55. Jayson Shaugabay, F, Green Bay
66. Brandon Svoboda, F, Youngstown
80. Ben Poitras, F, Sioux City
82. Mikey D'Angelo, F, Green Bay
87. Jake Fisher, F, Fargo (Cretin-Derham Hall, Minn. HS)

Prior Lake vs Cretin-Derham Hall_0302.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Cretin-Derham Hall's Jake Fisher flips commitment from Northern Michigan to Denver
The Mr. Hockey finalist and 6-foot-2 captain for the Raiders posted 63 points this season as a senior.
March 22, 2023 10:46 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf

99. Chase Cheslock, D, Omaha (Rogers, Minn. HS)
101. Tanner Adams, Tri-City
102. Ty Henricks, F, Muskegon
103. Michael Hagens, D, Chicago
104. Zacch Wisdom, F, Cedar Rapids
105. Cole Knuble, F, Fargo

109. Eli Sebastian, F, Green Bay
112. Ryan Conmy, F, Sioux City
117. Aaron Pionk, D, Waterloo
118. Eric Pohlkamp, D, Cedar Rapids

ADVERTISEMENT

PohlkampAAG.jpg
Prospects
BioSteel game the latest accolade as Eric Pohlkamp continues to thrive in second USHL season
Eric Pohlkamp has flown under the radar the last few years. But after a strong start to the season, the Bemidji State commit continues to emerge as a draft prospect
January 18, 2023 01:28 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

122. Philip Blais-Savoie, D, Tri-City
127. Chris Pelosi, F, Sioux Falls
137. Zach Sharp, D, Cedar Rapids
143. Jackson Nevers, F, Waterloo (Edina, Minn. HS)
146. Jack Harvey, F, Chicago
149. Kaden Shahan, F, Sioux City
150. Gavyn Thoreson, F, Waterloo (Andover, Minn. HS)
151. Cooper Conway, F, Green Bay (Andover, Minn. HS)
153. Cayden Casey, F, Des Moines (Andover, Minn. HS)

Cayden Casey DSM Buccaneers.JPG
USHL
Des Moines center Cayden Casey re-adjusts to life in the USHL after deep tournament run with Andover
Elk River's Cayden Casey has two goals and an assist through his first nine games back with the Des Moines Buccaneers. So far so good for the St. Lawrence commit
April 11, 2023 07:08 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

164. Nick Vantassell, F, Green Bay
165. Matthew Perkins, F, Youngstown
167. Teddy Townsend, F, Waterloo (Eden Prairie, Minn. HS)
171. Jimmy Clark, F, Green Bay
181. Jake Livanavage, D, Chicago
185. Chris Able, D, Chicago
188. David Klee, F, Waterloo
193. Ben Robertson, D, Waterloo
204. Kevin Fitzgerald, D, Sioux City
207. Lucas St. Louis, D, Dubuque
213. Sam Harris, F, Sioux Falls

Sam Harris.JPG
Sioux Falls forward Sam Harris is tied for eighth in the USHL with 30 goals. The Denver commit leads Sioux Falls in both goals (30) and points (56).
Contributed / Sioux Falls Stampede

217. Ty Hanson, D, Sioux City
219. Seth Constance, D, Tri-City
224. Gennadi Chaly, D, Waterloo

North American goalies

Michael Hrabal 5.JPG
Omaha's Michael Hrabal is the highest-rated USHL goalie in Central Scouting's final draft rankings. Hrabal came in at No. 2.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

2. Michael Hrabal, Omaha
3. Trey Augustine, NTDP
5. Jacob Fowler, Youngstown

MusserSave.jpg
USHL
Sherburn’s Carsen Musser announces commitment to Colorado College
USNTDP goaltender Carsen Musser ready to accomplish childhood goal of playing college hockey
February 28, 2023 08:45 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

8. Carsen Musser, NTDP
14. Samuel Urban, Sioux City
18. Max Lundgren, Des Moines

20. Cameron Korpi, Tri-City
22. Patriks Berzins, Tri-City

MORE USHL COVERAGE:
Bob Haller.JPG
USHL
The heart of the Storm and the man behind the wheel; Tri-City bus driver spends his final season on the road
Bob Haller has driven the Tri-City Storm since day one back in 2000. Now in his 23rd and final season, 'Bobbo' has been there every step of the way
April 17, 2023 08:17 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
ushlers copy.jpg
USHL
Lincoln's Cameron Whitehead, pair of Des Moines Buccaneers take home Week 29 USHL Player of the Week honors
Pair of wins give Cameron Whitehead his third Goaltender of the Week honor while Braden Rourke and Michael Bevilacqua lead Des Moines to a three-in-three sweep
April 17, 2023 05:22 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
DSCN9118.JPG
USHL
Beer: Fargo Force's slide getting dangerously close to playoffs
While Fargo still leads the USHL with 84 points, its 2-7-1-0 mark certainly isn’t the way to play your best hockey with one weekend left in the regular season.
April 16, 2023 12:35 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
DSCN9155.jpg
USHL
RoughRiders and Musketeers clinch, Stars sweep Fargo, Bucs earn pair of massive wins
Cameron Whitehead and Jan Korec post shutouts as Stars and Bucs complete road sweeps
April 16, 2023 10:25 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Jared Mangan.jpg
USHL
USHL Notebook: Dubuque earns big win, Lincoln's Mangan extends streak and teams battle for playoff spots
With just two weekends remaining in the regular season, points are at a premium as teams battle for playoff spots and positioning
April 14, 2023 08:54 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Trevor Connelly LIN TC.JPG
USHL
Tri-City's Trevor Connelly continues to impress in his first USHL season
From roller hockey in California to an 18-game point streak in the USHL, Tri-City's Connelly has blossomed into one of the USHL's youngest and biggest offensive threats
April 13, 2023 11:32 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
William Whitelaw, forward, 8
USHL
USHL Power Rankings for April 12: Top teams stay put as the regular season winds down
Lincoln Stars keep shining, Chicago Steel remain atop the Eastern Conference and races tighten for final playoff spots
April 12, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Dubuque Overtime win celebration.jpg
USHL
Fighting Saints overcome early-season adversity and playoff-bound for a 12th consecutive season
After adjusting to a new coaching staff and playing their first eight games on the road, the Dubuque Fighting Saints have embraced an identity and clinched another playoff berth
April 11, 2023 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
USHL Players of the Week April 10 2023.JPG
USHL
Dubuque's Ryan St. Louis rides 8-point weekend to Player of the Week honors
St. Louis has 12 points over his last five games, Bodie Nobes records a hat trick against Muskegon and Emmett Croteau earns his fourth win over Fargo to earn the USHL's weekly awards
April 10, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Doug Grimes Lincoln.JPG
USHL
Dubuque and Green Bay clinch, Waterloo wins another thriller over Fargo
Chicago takes three points from Youngstown, Waterloo and Fargo get back on track and Lincoln improves to 9-1 against Omaha this season
April 10, 2023 02:38 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

USHL team-by-team representation

Chicago: 5
Cedar Rapids: 3
Des Moines: 2
Dubuque: 1
Fargo: 2
Green Bay: 6

ADVERTISEMENT

Green Bay.jpg
USHL
Here's why Gamblers coach Mike Leone took a risk on changing organization's mindset
Despite preseason unknown, Gamblers turn culture and four core values into success
March 17, 2023 09:40 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Lincoln: 1
Muskegon: 2
NTDP: 18
Omaha: 2
Sioux City: 6
Sioux Falls: 3
Tri-City: 5

Waterloo Black Hawks.JPG
The Waterloo Black Hawks placed seven players on Central Scouting's final draft rankings, the most among non-NTDP USHL teams.
Photo courtesy of the Waterloo Black Hawks

Waterloo: 7
Youngstown: 6

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
What to read next
BDP-3684.jpg
Junior and Prospects
Northstar's Lincoln Kuehne selected for U.S. Hockey National Team Development Program
The 15-year-old from West Fargo had 10 goals and 18 assists this season for the Northstar 16U this season and will head to Plymouth, Michigan, the play for the 17U U.S. NTDP team next season.
April 12, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
2022 Frozen Four Championship - Denver vs. Minnesota State
Junior and Prospects
David Carle named head coach of 2024 USA National Junior Team
Denver head coach will be at the helm for Team USA at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden.
April 04, 2023 01:56 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
ntdp 4 box.jpg
Junior and Prospects
USA Hockey announces 2023-24 NTDP U17 roster
LJ Mooney and William Moore highlight next crop of USA Hockey talent as 23 players will join NTDP next season
April 04, 2023 10:11 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Luke Weilandt 1.JPG
Junior and Prospects
After enduring injuries and a pandemic, Luke Weilandt has returned stronger and learned life lessons
Luke Weilandt is finally back healthy and enjoying his most productive junior season with the BCHL's Wenatchee Wild
April 04, 2023 10:10 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT