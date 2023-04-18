USHL, NTDP well represented on Central Scouting's final NHL Draft rankings

Will Smith and Ryan Leonard are the top NHL prospects playing for the U.S. National Team Development Program. The two came in at Nos. 3 and 5 respectively on NHL Central Scouting's final draft rankings, which were released Tuesday morning.

Connor Bedard (Regina, WHL) and Michigan's Adam Fantilli are widely considered the top two North American skaters leading up to the 2023 NHL Draft, which will take place June 28-29 at Bridgestone Arena, home of the Nashville Predators.

However, Central Scouting's rankings feature a steady dose of USHL prospects.

Of the top 224 North American skaters listed, 45 are currently on USHL rosters and another 16 are from the NTDP, including four of the top 10 prospects.

Another six USHL goaltenders and two NTDP made the list of the top 32 North American goalies. Below is a complete list of those 61 skaters and eight goaltenders who made their way on the list.

ADVERTISEMENT

NTDP skaters

(all played for the U-18 team unless otherwise noted)

3. Will Smith, F

5. Ryan Leonard, F

8. Oliver Moore, F

10. Gabe Perreault, F

22. Danny Nelson, F

58. Paul Fischer, F

60. Drew Fortescue, D

64. Brady Cleveland, D

67. Beckett Hendrickson, F

78. Aram Minnetian, D

92. Austin Burnevik, F, U-17

96. Zach Schulz, D

The 2023 NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings presented by BioSteel are now available on https://t.co/ONjCiALkyX #NHLDraft https://t.co/z01kTZjYH4 pic.twitter.com/XyLw8hb3h1 — NHL Central Scouting (@NHLCentralScout) April 18, 2023

120. Alexander Weiermair, F

145. William Vote, F

196. Salvatore Guzzo, F

222. Charlie Cerrato, F, U-17

USHL skaters

Youngstown forward William Whitelaw rank second among USHL rookies in both goals (35) and points (60). Whitelaw is the highest-rated USHL forward at No. 42. Contributed / Youngstown Phantoms

42. William Whitelaw, F, Youngstown

43. Jayden Perron, F, Chicago

44. Andrew Strathmann, D, Youngstown

45. Martin Misiak, F, Youngstown

48. Maxim Strbak, D, Sioux Falls

52. Gavin McCarthy, D, Muskegon

53. Tanner Ludtke, F, Lincoln

55. Jayson Shaugabay, F, Green Bay

66. Brandon Svoboda, F, Youngstown

80. Ben Poitras, F, Sioux City

82. Mikey D'Angelo, F, Green Bay

87. Jake Fisher, F, Fargo (Cretin-Derham Hall, Minn. HS)

99. Chase Cheslock, D, Omaha (Rogers, Minn. HS)

101. Tanner Adams, Tri-City

102. Ty Henricks, F, Muskegon

103. Michael Hagens, D, Chicago

104. Zacch Wisdom, F, Cedar Rapids

105. Cole Knuble, F, Fargo

109. Eli Sebastian, F, Green Bay

112. Ryan Conmy, F, Sioux City

117. Aaron Pionk, D, Waterloo

118. Eric Pohlkamp, D, Cedar Rapids

ADVERTISEMENT

122. Philip Blais-Savoie, D, Tri-City

127. Chris Pelosi, F, Sioux Falls

137. Zach Sharp, D, Cedar Rapids

143. Jackson Nevers, F, Waterloo (Edina, Minn. HS)

146. Jack Harvey, F, Chicago

149. Kaden Shahan, F, Sioux City

150. Gavyn Thoreson, F, Waterloo (Andover, Minn. HS)

151. Cooper Conway, F, Green Bay (Andover, Minn. HS)

153. Cayden Casey, F, Des Moines (Andover, Minn. HS)

164. Nick Vantassell, F, Green Bay

165. Matthew Perkins, F, Youngstown

167. Teddy Townsend, F, Waterloo (Eden Prairie, Minn. HS)

171. Jimmy Clark, F, Green Bay

181. Jake Livanavage, D, Chicago

185. Chris Able, D, Chicago

188. David Klee, F, Waterloo

193. Ben Robertson, D, Waterloo

204. Kevin Fitzgerald, D, Sioux City

207. Lucas St. Louis, D, Dubuque

213. Sam Harris, F, Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls forward Sam Harris is tied for eighth in the USHL with 30 goals. The Denver commit leads Sioux Falls in both goals (30) and points (56). Contributed / Sioux Falls Stampede

217. Ty Hanson, D, Sioux City

219. Seth Constance, D, Tri-City

224. Gennadi Chaly, D, Waterloo

North American goalies

Omaha's Michael Hrabal is the highest-rated USHL goalie in Central Scouting's final draft rankings. Hrabal came in at No. 2. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

2. Michael Hrabal, Omaha

3. Trey Augustine, NTDP

5. Jacob Fowler, Youngstown

8. Carsen Musser, NTDP

14. Samuel Urban, Sioux City

18. Max Lundgren, Des Moines

20. Cameron Korpi, Tri-City

22. Patriks Berzins, Tri-City

USHL team-by-team representation

Chicago: 5

Cedar Rapids: 3

Des Moines: 2

Dubuque: 1

Fargo: 2

Green Bay: 6

ADVERTISEMENT

Lincoln: 1

Muskegon: 2

NTDP: 18

Omaha: 2

Sioux City: 6

Sioux Falls: 3

Tri-City: 5

The Waterloo Black Hawks placed seven players on Central Scouting's final draft rankings, the most among non-NTDP USHL teams. Photo courtesy of the Waterloo Black Hawks

Waterloo: 7

Youngstown: 6