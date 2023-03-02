Sponsored By
USHL
USHL Notebook; Dubuque defeats Chicago, Gamblers tender Lev Katzin and trade deadline now in rearview mirror
Fighting Saints improve to 3-0 against Chicago, Gamblers tender promising center and trio of teams bolster their roster before Monday's trade deadline
March 02, 2023 07:20 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
USHL
USHL Power Rankings for March 1: Teams gear up for stretch run as calendar flips to March
March 01, 2023 05:36 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
USHL
Fargo Force acquire UMD commit Zam Plante from Chicago
February 28, 2023 01:38 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
USHL
Omaha Lancers send leading scorer Charlie Lurie to Cedar Rapids
February 28, 2023 01:09 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
USHL
Black Hawks bolster blue line and acquire Garrett Brown from Sioux City
Waterloo adds Winnipeg draft pick Garrett Brown to already deep defensive corps
February 28, 2023 10:44 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
USHL
Sherburn’s Carsen Musser announces commitment to Colorado College
USNTDP goaltender Carsen Musser ready to accomplish childhood goal of playing college hockey
February 28, 2023 08:45 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
USHL
Dubuque's Burkholder, Tri-City's Dowiak and Youngstown's Fowler take home USHL weekly honors
Jacob Fowler and Max Burkholder earn their fifth and second USHL Player of the Week honors while Dane Dowiak receives his first
February 27, 2023 06:19 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
USHL
What to expect on the USHL's trade deadline day
USHL writer Jordan McAlpine previews Monday's trade deadline and takes a look ahead at the rest of the season
February 27, 2023 09:11 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
USHL
Dubuque Fighting Saints beat Chicago Steel in overtime
The Dubuque Fighting Saints hosted the Chicago Steel in the action on Tuesday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Dubuque prevailed. The final score was 5-4.
February 28, 2023 10:00 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live Textbot
USHL
USHL Rink Report: Waterloo continues OT success, Green Bay blanks Chicago and Storm extend win streak to four
Black Hawks earn pair of overtime wins, Green Bay takes three points from Chicago, and Stampede and Storm earn sweeps
February 26, 2023 04:19 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
USHL
Chicago Steel beat in overtime the Green Bay Gamblers
The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Chicago Steel come away with the close win over the Green Bay Gamblers at home on Friday. The final score was 6-5.
February 25, 2023 10:28 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live Textbot
USHL
Tri-City Storm win 4-3 at home against Sioux City Musketeers
The Tri-City Storm broke a tie game, winning 4-3 at home over the Sioux City Musketeers on Friday.
February 25, 2023 10:21 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live Textbot
USHL
Youngstown Phantoms win in shootout at home to Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
The Youngstown Phantoms hosted the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in what was to be a closely-fought encounter. The game went all the way to a shootout where Youngstown was the stronger team. The final score was 2-1.
February 25, 2023 10:17 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live Textbot
USHL
Omaha Lancers couldn't stop star-studded Des Moines Buccaneers from winning
The Des Moines Buccaneers and the Omaha Lancers met on Friday. Des Moines came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 5-2.
February 25, 2023 10:17 PM
 · 
USHL
Fargo Force's winning run ended after game against Waterloo Black Hawks
The Fargo Force's run of five straight wins ended on the road against the Waterloo Black Hawks. Friday's game at Young Arena finished 4-3 after drama in overtime.
February 25, 2023 10:14 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live Textbot
USHL
Finally a win – Sioux Falls Stampede have ended losing streak after 4-3 vs. Lincoln Stars
On Friday, the Sioux Falls Stampede ended their wretched run of six straight defeats with a win over the Lincoln Stars. The final score was 4-3 after drama in overtime.
February 25, 2023 10:14 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live Textbot
USHL
Muskegon Lumberjacks win at home against Team USA
The Muskegon Lumberjacks won when they visited Team USA on Friday. The final score was 7-4.
February 25, 2023 10:14 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live Textbot
