USHL Notebook; Dubuque defeats Chicago, Gamblers tender Lev Katzin and trade deadline now in rearview mirror
Fighting Saints improve to 3-0 against Chicago, Gamblers tender promising center and trio of teams bolster their roster before Monday's trade deadline
Waterloo adds Winnipeg draft pick Garrett Brown to already deep defensive corps
USNTDP goaltender Carsen Musser ready to accomplish childhood goal of playing college hockey
Jacob Fowler and Max Burkholder earn their fifth and second USHL Player of the Week honors while Dane Dowiak receives his first
USHL writer Jordan McAlpine previews Monday's trade deadline and takes a look ahead at the rest of the season
