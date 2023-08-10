USA Hockey's Officiating Development Program continues to set the next wave of officials up for success

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — Scott Zelkin looked on from his seat inside USA Hockey Arena with a pen in his hand and a notepad on the table.

While the scouts seated around him fixated on some of the game’s top prospects and jotted down notes on those competing in the World Junior Summer Showcase, Zelkin had his eyes on the four young officials — a position he once held.

However, when Zelkin was trying to forge a career in stripes himself, he didn’t have someone like his current self to lean on. Or the Officiating Development Program USA Hockey currently has in place.

“If our program wasn’t a thing, I believe it would be much more difficult for officials to continue advancing their career now,” Zelkin told The Rink Live. “They’d still be able to get the experience and there’s always a demand for officials. But the hands-on coaching, the number of experienced coaches available and the feedback they get is so invaluable.

“We really preach that officiating is a craft and we want you to conquer the level you’re at before you advance. And that stair step approach allows us to make sure officials have everything they need and are ready.”

Zelkin, who currently serves as USA Hockey’s director of advanced officiating development, is a product of USA Hockey himself. He went on to work over 1,000 professional games and spent 13 years working for the NHL, although most of his assignments were in the AHL and IHL along with officiating at the collegiate and international level.

Zelkin has been in his current role for 10 years, which focuses on the development of officials ages 18-25. He also still serves as the USHL's referee-in-chief.

While he’s no longer on the ice, his focus has shifted to something he takes even more pride in — helping coach and develop the next wave.

“I was helping out as an officiating coach and working in the USHL a little bit when USA Hockey called me up in 2013 and wanted to know if I would be interested,” Zelkin said.

“The chance to give back and help younger officials develop and maximize their potential was something that was always really intriguing to me and I’ve honestly found it more rewarding than the success I had myself on the ice.”

USA Hockey Director of Advanced Officiating Development Scott Zelkin watches his refs during the 2023 World Junior Summer Showcase in Plymouth, Mich. “We’re no different than players in that we face challenges too as officials," Zelkin said. "We want to do everything we can to support them, not only on the ice, but from a mental standpoint too. When it’s a Sunday and you’ve had two challenging hockey games when you're away from home and you’ve got nobody to talk about it with, we want to be there to support them however we can.” Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

The main goal of the ODP is simple… Help young referees continue advancing in their career and work a higher level of hockey. And as the pace of the game continues to get faster, those in stripes have to keep up.

While the ODP focuses on evaluating on-ice performance and helping its refs understand the game, there’s just as much of an emphasis on their mental health.

Especially in an era where some treat every game as Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals, mental health is as important as ever for young officials.

“One of the first things we tell every official is to make sure they have a game plan and be able to mentally know what you’re doing, how you’re doing it and how that’s going to affect the game you’re working,” Zelkin said. “Because this is a job where you’re constantly under scrutiny and pressure.

“It’s not an easy job and it’s an extremely big job to ask a young person to go travel around the country, work in a high pressure environment, deal with coaches, fans and players, and admittedly make some mistakes while trying to call a game to the best of their ability. And we don’t want someone dealing with all of those challenges on their own. So I’m very proud of the work we’ve done with mental health for our officials.”

“When you’re a young ref and still trying to navigate everything, it’s all of the stuff off the ice that can be the challenge,” added Kendall Hanley, who is one of several success stories to come through the ODP. “You’re trying to balance family, life and work, and especially in such a high-pressure job, there’s a lot of stress and it can be hard.

“So having the support and resources of the program was such a blessing, along with all of the feedback they give you and teaching they do to make you a better ref. It was so impactful on my career.”

Kendall Hanley was an on-ice official during the 2021 NAHL Robertson Cup Championship in Blaine, MN. She was named the new Manager of Officials for the NAHL, NA3HL, and NAPHL in March of 2022. The 2023-24 season will be her 16th working as an official. Contributed / NAHL

Zelkin said in the last four years alone, eight officials that started in the USHL have gone on to work in the NHL. A number of other graduates have worked games on the highest college and international stage too, whether that be the Frozen Four or Olympics.

Hanley, who started in the NAHL and worked her way up the junior ranks, was on the ice for the U.S. vs. Canada Women’s Gold Medal Game in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

This will be her 16th season working as an official — although her appearances on the ice have dwindled as she was named the NAHL’s Manager of Officiating last spring. She’s also actively involved with the ODP and is a regular instructor at summer camps.

“It’s incredible to be a part of this,” Hanley said. “I know the value of what I was getting when I was an official coming through the program, and now we get the chance to pay it forward and help the next wave.

“It’s not an easy role and as the hockey continues getting better, it’s getting harder and harder. It’s a job where the more you know, the better you'll be. So I think any time we can help support somebody it only helps the future of our game.”

Make no mistake, officials are far from perfect and while many fans expect perfection, they are still human at the end of the day. And similar to the players on the ice, they’re still learning at the junior level.

The ODP has its share of challenges too, especially coming out of the pandemic as official shortages within youth hockey are now starting to be felt at the junior levels.

However, Zelkin reiterated USA Hockey is committed to continuing to find talented officials. While there have already been plenty of success stories in recent years, Zelkin hopes to add even more going forward.

“I think the future of officiating within USA Hockey has never been brighter,” Zelkin said. “We have so many people and resources dedicated to our officials and there is a commitment on an organizational level to make sure we’re bringing in talented young officials, educating them and doing everything in our power to help them succeed.

“The more we can do that, the game is gonna be better, and the quality of our hockey is going to continue going up at the higher levels.”