USA Hockey invites 44 players to 2023 World Junior Summer Showcase

USA Hockey announced its roster for the 2023 World Junior Summer Showcase Thursday morning, which will take place July 27 — Aug. 4 in Plymouth, Mich.

The 44-player list includes a mix of kids from the NTDP, USHL and NCAA, who will be competing for a spot on Team USA next winter at the World Junior Championships. This year’s WJC will run Dec. 26, 2023, through Jan. 5, 2024, in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Of the 44 players invited to the camp, there are 23 forwards, 16 defensemen and five goaltenders. Nine players (Garrett Brown, Quinn Finley, Jacob Fowler, Cole Knuble, Jake Livanavage, Tanner Ludtke, Eric Pohlkamp, Sam Rinzel and William Whitelaw) played in the USHL last season

Another 18 donned college sweaters (Vinny Borgesi, Gavin Brindley, Seamus Casey, Ryan Chesley, Jackson Dorrington, Tyler Duke, Cutter Gauthier, Isaac Howard, Lane Hutson, Devin Kaplan, Charlie Leddy, Cruz Lucius, Cam Lund, Tyler Muszelik, Frank Nazar, Rutger McGroarty, Jimmy Snuggerud and Charlie Stramel).

The remaining 17 spent the 2022-23 campaign either at the NTDP or in the OHL. Goaltender Hampton Slukynsky also spent the season at Warroad High School, where he was named the 2023 Frank Brimsek award winner.

Minnesota will also be the best-represented state at the showcase as 10 of the 44 American players hail from the State of Hockey.

Team USA will be led by Denver head coach David Carle next December. He’ll be joined by SCSU head coach Brett Larson, Minnesota assistant Steve Miller, USA Hockey goalie coach David Lassonde and Denver Director of Hockey Operations Travis Culhane, who will serve as Team USA’s video coach.

Finland and Sweden will also be hosting their camps at USA Hockey Arena next month and the showcase will feature eight international games. Sweden announced its roster on Thursday as well.

