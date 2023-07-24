USA Hockey announces U-18 Men’s Select Team roster for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — USA Hockey has announced its roster for the 2023 Under-18 Men’s Select Team, which will compete in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup next month. The tournament runs Aug. 1-6 and will take place in Breclav, Czechia and Trencin, Slovakia.

Team USA will play a pre-tournament game against Slovakia on Saturday (July 29) and open tournament play on Monday (July 31) against Czechia. Those games start at 10 a.m. and noon CDT respectively. Monday’s game will be televised on NHL Network, as will Team USA’s remaining tournament games.

As for the final 23-man roster, players were selected Monday morning after competing in a four-day camp at USA Hockey Arena.

The camp featured 38 players, all of which were selected from the USA Hockey-BioSteel Boys 17 National Festival last month in Buffalo, which initially started with 216 players.

Luke Strand’s roster features 13 forwards, seven defensemen and three goalies, several of which should be familiar names to those in The Rink Live region.

“We have a lot of guys that can make plays and we have guys that are willing to play winning hockey," Strand told The Rink Live this weekend. "I think from the back end out the goaltending should be good, the defense should have mobility and size, and I think up front we have a lot of guys that can get around the rink.

"Now we have to find the right mix of players to make sure all of the jobs are checked off.”

Head coach Luke Strand goes over a drill during practice at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp on July 21, 2023 at USA Hockey Arena. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

The full roster is listed below.

Forwards (13)

Eero Butella — Chicago, Ill. (Northeastern)

Trevor Connelly — Tustin, Calif. (Providence)

Colin Frank — Ladera Ranch, Calif.

Callum Hughes — Basking Ridge, N.J. (Boston University)

Ryker Lee — Wilmette, Ill.

John McNelis — Potomac, Md. (Boston University)

JJ Monteiro — Hudson, Mass.

Aidan Park — Playa Vista, Calif. (Michigan)

AJ Spellacy — Westlake, Ohio

Chase Stefanek — Yorba Linda, Calif. (Harvard)

Mac Swanson — Anchorage, Alaska (North Dakota)

Grant Young — Boulder, Colo. (Harvard)

Will Zellers — Maple Grove, Minn.

Defensemen (7)

Alex Bales — East Amherst, N.Y. (Providence)

Will Felicio — Holden, Mass.

Tanner Henricks — Mission Viejo, Cali. (St. Cloud State)

Owen Keefe — Saugus, Mass. (Boston University)

Adam Kleber — Chaska, Minn. (Minnesota Duluth)

Finn McLaughlin — Arlington Heights, Ill. (Denver)

Tory Pitner — El Cerrito, Calif. (UMASS)

Goalies (3)

Thatcher Bernstein — Brookline, Mass.

Caleb Heil — Victoria, Minn.

Kam Hendrickson — Scottsdale, Ariz.

Team USA schedule

*All times CDT*

Sat. July 29 — Slovakia, pre-tournament game, 10 a.m., Trenčín, Slovakia

Mon. July 31 — Czechia, preliminary round, 12 p.m., NHL Network, Břeclav, Czechia

Tues. Aug. 1 — Sweden, preliminary round, 8:30 a.m., NHL Network, Břeclav, Czechia

Wed. Aug. 2 — Germany, preliminary round, 8:30 a.m., NHL Network, Břeclav, Czechia

Fri. Aug. 4 — Semi Finals, TDB, NHL Network

Sat. Aug. 5 — TBD, NHL Network

***Both the third-place game (Trenčín, Slovakia) and championship game (Břeclav, Czechia) start at 10 a.m. CDT on Saturday. Both of Friday’s semifinal games are scheduled for noon CDT too.

Owen Keefe holds a puck in the zone during Saturday's scrimmage at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp on July 22, 2023 at USA Hockey Arena. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Will Felicio looks to make a pass during Saturday's scrimmage at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp on July 22, 2023 in Plymouth, Mich. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Will Zellers goes to the net during Saturday's scrimmage at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp on July 22, 2023 at USA Hockey Arena. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Callum Hughes (right) takes a faceoff against Aidan Park (left) during Saturday's scrimmage at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp on July 22, 2023 at USA Hockey Arena. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Sioux Falls goaltender Caleb Heil pictured during the Hlinka Gretzky Camp on July 21, 2023 in Plymouth, Mich. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Denver commit Finn McLaughlin takes the ice for practice during the Hlinka Gretzky Camp on July 21, 2023 in Plymouth, Mich. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

UMD commit Adam Kleber skates the puck out of his own zone during the Hlinka Gretzky Camp on July 21, 2023 in Plymouth, Mich. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live