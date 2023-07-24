USA Hockey announces U-18 Men’s Select Team roster for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup
Team USA roster features plenty of talent for next month's tournament in Breclav, Czechia and Trencin, Slovakia.
PLYMOUTH, Mich. — USA Hockey has announced its roster for the 2023 Under-18 Men’s Select Team, which will compete in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup next month. The tournament runs Aug. 1-6 and will take place in Breclav, Czechia and Trencin, Slovakia.
Team USA will play a pre-tournament game against Slovakia on Saturday (July 29) and open tournament play on Monday (July 31) against Czechia. Those games start at 10 a.m. and noon CDT respectively. Monday’s game will be televised on NHL Network, as will Team USA’s remaining tournament games.
As for the final 23-man roster, players were selected Monday morning after competing in a four-day camp at USA Hockey Arena.
The camp featured 38 players, all of which were selected from the USA Hockey-BioSteel Boys 17 National Festival last month in Buffalo, which initially started with 216 players.
Luke Strand’s roster features 13 forwards, seven defensemen and three goalies, several of which should be familiar names to those in The Rink Live region.
“We have a lot of guys that can make plays and we have guys that are willing to play winning hockey," Strand told The Rink Live this weekend. "I think from the back end out the goaltending should be good, the defense should have mobility and size, and I think up front we have a lot of guys that can get around the rink.
"Now we have to find the right mix of players to make sure all of the jobs are checked off.”
The full roster is listed below.
Forwards (13)
Eero Butella — Chicago, Ill. (Northeastern)
Trevor Connelly — Tustin, Calif. (Providence)
Colin Frank — Ladera Ranch, Calif.
Callum Hughes — Basking Ridge, N.J. (Boston University)
Ryker Lee — Wilmette, Ill.
John McNelis — Potomac, Md. (Boston University)
JJ Monteiro — Hudson, Mass.
Aidan Park — Playa Vista, Calif. (Michigan)
AJ Spellacy — Westlake, Ohio
Chase Stefanek — Yorba Linda, Calif. (Harvard)
Mac Swanson — Anchorage, Alaska (North Dakota)
Grant Young — Boulder, Colo. (Harvard)
Will Zellers — Maple Grove, Minn.
Defensemen (7)
Alex Bales — East Amherst, N.Y. (Providence)
Will Felicio — Holden, Mass.
Tanner Henricks — Mission Viejo, Cali. (St. Cloud State)
Owen Keefe — Saugus, Mass. (Boston University)
Adam Kleber — Chaska, Minn. (Minnesota Duluth)
Finn McLaughlin — Arlington Heights, Ill. (Denver)
Tory Pitner — El Cerrito, Calif. (UMASS)
Goalies (3)
Thatcher Bernstein — Brookline, Mass.
Caleb Heil — Victoria, Minn.
Kam Hendrickson — Scottsdale, Ariz.
Team USA schedule
*All times CDT*
Sat. July 29 — Slovakia, pre-tournament game, 10 a.m., Trenčín, Slovakia
Mon. July 31 — Czechia, preliminary round, 12 p.m., NHL Network, Břeclav, Czechia
Tues. Aug. 1 — Sweden, preliminary round, 8:30 a.m., NHL Network, Břeclav, Czechia
Wed. Aug. 2 — Germany, preliminary round, 8:30 a.m., NHL Network, Břeclav, Czechia
Fri. Aug. 4 — Semi Finals, TDB, NHL Network
Sat. Aug. 5 — TBD, NHL Network
***Both the third-place game (Trenčín, Slovakia) and championship game (Břeclav, Czechia) start at 10 a.m. CDT on Saturday. Both of Friday’s semifinal games are scheduled for noon CDT too.
