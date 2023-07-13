Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
USA Hockey announces roster for 2023 Under-17 Men’s Select Team

Four Minnesotans among the 20 players set to represent Team USA in next month's Five Nations Tournament

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 6:54 PM

USA Hockey has announced the roster for the 2023 Under-17 Men’s Select Team, which will compete in the Five Nations Tournament next month in Chomutov, Czechia.

Twenty players were once again selected for this year’s roster, including four from the state of Minnesota.

The players were selected from the Select 16 Player Development Camp, which was held this week in Amherst, New York. The camp started with 180 players.

Final 40 players make 16 PDC All-Star Game, now vie for Team USA's Under-17 Select Team roster
After playing in Thursday morning's All-Star Game in Amherst, 40 players now await their fate and try to land a spot on Team USA's roster for next month's Five Nations Tournament
4h ago
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

The Five Nations Tournament runs Aug. 4-8 and Team USA will compete against Czechia, Germany, Slovakia and Switzerland.

Team USA finished second in the event last fall but has won the event eight times since it was established in 2007 (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2021). The U.S. owns an all-time record of 48-2-1-9 (W-OTW-OTL-L) at the Five Nations Tournament.

Here is the full 2023 roster.

Forwards (12)

Niles Benson, F — Buffalo, NY
Jackson Crowder, F — Allen, TX
Cooper Dennis, F — Ithaca, NY
Masun Fleece, F — Rolling Hills Estates, CA
Travis Hayes, F — Westland, MI
Chase Jette, F — Lake Forest, IL
Ben Kevan, F — Fairfield, CA
Teddy Mutryn, F — Norwell, MA
Jesse Orlowsky, F — Brooklyn, NY
Cooper Simpson, F — Shakopee, MN
Sam Spehar, F — Chaska, MN
Nicolas Whitehead, F — Stamford, CT

Defensemen (6)

Blake Fiddler, D — Frisco, TX
Matthew Grimes, D — Locust Valley, NY
Danny Klaers, D — Mound, MN
Carter Murphy, D — The Woodlands, TX
Chase Reid, D — Chesterfield, MI
Jacob Rombach, D — Blaine, MN

Goalies (2)

Anthony Alessi, G — Lockport, NY
Wesley Jefferson-Swint, G — Walled Lake, MI

Coaching staff

General Manager: Rich Hansen
Head Coach: Scott Paluch
Assistant coaches: Dana Borges, Anthony Walsh and Zack Cisek
Support staff: Steve Rizzo (team leader), Dr. Dennis Sullivan (team physician), Kevin Margarucci (athletic trainer) and Jason Smits (equipment manager).

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
