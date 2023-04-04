USA Hockey announces 2023-24 NTDP U17 roster

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — USA Hockey welcomed its next crop of talent Tuesday morning as 13 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders will join the NTDP next season.

The 2007-born group is full of talent led by L.J. Mooney and William Moore. All 24 players will join the NTDP U17 Team next season and play for head coach Dan Muse.

"The depth of our potential player pool is as strong as it has ever been thanks in part to many, including the volunteers at the grassroots level all across our nation,” NTDP director of player personnel Kevin Reiter said in a statement. “We had a terrific selection camp and all the players involved have a bright future ahead.

“It was extremely difficult to get to the final roster and we congratulate the players who were selected."

Introducing the 2023-24 U.S. National Under-17 Team



Congrats to our new group of 2⃣4⃣ players! 👏 — USA Hockey’s NTDP (@USAHockeyNTDP) April 4, 2023

The group features representation from 13 states – Minnesota (6), New York (3), Illinois (2), Michigan (2), North Dakota (2), Pennsylvania (2), Alaska (1), California (1), Colorado (1), Maine (1), Maryland (1), Massachusetts (1) and Wisconsin (1).

There are also three kids from the Fargo-Moorhead area in Lincoln Kuehne, Garrett Lindberg and Andrew O'Neill.

The roster features one college commit already in forward William Belle , who skipped a grade and is committed to Notre Dame. However, several of these kids will announce their commitment in the fall.

Below is the full roster.

Forwards (13)

William Belle

Conrad Fondrk

Richard Gallant

Landon Hafele

William Horcoff

Jacob Kvasnicka

Cole McKinney

John (LJ) Mooney

William Moore

Jack Murtagh

Andrew O’Neill

Cullen Potter

Jake Stuart

Wayzata forward Jacob Kvasnicka (7) controls the puck while being defended by Maple Grove defenseman Grant Leneau (14) during their game on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Plymouth Ice Center in Plymouth, Minn. Eli Swanson / The Rink Live

Defensemen (8)

Carter Amico

Asher Barnett

Donato Bracco

Lincoln Kuehne

Garrett Lindberg

Maceo Phillips

Drew Schock IV

Charlie Tretheway

Maceo Phillips of Benilde-St. Margaret's lines up before a faceoff at the 2022 HP Boys 15's Development Camp. Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

Goaltenders (3)

Harrison Boettiger

Patrick Quinlan

Joey Slavick