USA Hockey announces 2023-24 NTDP U17 roster
LJ Mooney and William Moore highlight next crop of USA Hockey talent as 23 players will join NTDP next season
PLYMOUTH, Mich. — USA Hockey welcomed its next crop of talent Tuesday morning as 13 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders will join the NTDP next season.
The 2007-born group is full of talent led by L.J. Mooney and William Moore. All 24 players will join the NTDP U17 Team next season and play for head coach Dan Muse.
"The depth of our potential player pool is as strong as it has ever been thanks in part to many, including the volunteers at the grassroots level all across our nation,” NTDP director of player personnel Kevin Reiter said in a statement. “We had a terrific selection camp and all the players involved have a bright future ahead.
“It was extremely difficult to get to the final roster and we congratulate the players who were selected."
The group features representation from 13 states – Minnesota (6), New York (3), Illinois (2), Michigan (2), North Dakota (2), Pennsylvania (2), Alaska (1), California (1), Colorado (1), Maine (1), Maryland (1), Massachusetts (1) and Wisconsin (1).
There are also three kids from the Fargo-Moorhead area in Lincoln Kuehne, Garrett Lindberg and Andrew O'Neill.
The roster features one college commit already in forward William Belle , who skipped a grade and is committed to Notre Dame. However, several of these kids will announce their commitment in the fall.
Below is the full roster.
Forwards (13)
William Belle
Conrad Fondrk
Richard Gallant
Landon Hafele
William Horcoff
Jacob Kvasnicka
Cole McKinney
John (LJ) Mooney
William Moore
Jack Murtagh
Andrew O’Neill
Cullen Potter
Jake Stuart
Defensemen (8)
Carter Amico
Asher Barnett
Donato Bracco
Lincoln Kuehne
Garrett Lindberg
Maceo Phillips
Drew Schock IV
Charlie Tretheway
Goaltenders (3)
Harrison Boettiger
Patrick Quinlan
Joey Slavick
