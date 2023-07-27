Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects

UMD commit Adam Kleber eager to represent his country, Lincoln Stars at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Chaska's Adam Kleber is ready to return to Lincoln for a second USHL season. However, he’ll be one of two Stars playing for Team USA in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup first

Hlinka Camp Adam Kleber.JPG
UMD commit Adam Kleber skates the puck out of his own zone during the Hlinka Gretzky Camp on July 21, 2023 in Plymouth, Mich.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 9:00 AM

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — Rocky Russo joked that he barely heard Adam Kleber talk throughout the first half of last season. However, the Chaska native quietly went about his business and continued to impress as the season went along, blossoming into a regular on Lincoln’s blue line.

While Russo is looking forward to getting Kleber back for a second USHL season, the Minnesota Duluth commit has another responsibility first — representing Team USA the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

“We’re really proud of Adam and it’ll be a great experience for him,” Russo told The Rink Live Wednesday afternoon. “Any guy like him that has a year of junior hockey under his belt and the skillset that he has, USA Hockey should want a player like that on their team, and they did.

“He’s a defenseman that can play in all situations and he’s played playoff hockey in the USHL. So he’s certainly ready for a tournament like this and we’re looking forward to watching him.”

Kleber was one of 23 players and seven defensemen named to the roster by USA Hockey Monday morning, along with being one of three Minnesotans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trevor Connelly Hlinka Scrimmage.JPG
Junior and Prospects
USA Hockey announces U-18 Men’s Select Team roster for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup
Team USA roster features plenty of talent for next month's tournament in Breclav, Czechia and Trencin, Slovakia.
2d ago
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Team USA will play a pre-tournament game against Slovakia on Saturday (July 29) and open tournament play on Monday (July 31) against Czechia. Those games start at 10 a.m. and noon CDT respectively. Monday’s game will be televised on NHL Network, as will Team USA’s remaining tournament games.

“I remember watching the World Juniors a few years ago with (Trevor) Zegras, (Jack) Hughes and (Cole) Caufield a few years ago and them winning gold. This isn’t the same event, but it’s such a special feeling getting the chance to wear the USA logo in any setting,” Kleber said. “I definitely won’t take it for granted.”

Hlinka Camp practice Adam Kleber.JPG
UMD commit Adam Kleber leaves the ice after practice during the Hlinka Gretzky Camp on July 21, 2023 in Plymouth, Mich. “I defend hard, I think my hockey sense is really good and I have a really good stick when I’m defending," Kleber said of what he brings on a nightly basis. "I think I’m always in the right area and I have good skating and edge work too.”
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

The 17-year-old defenseman skated in 56 games during his rookie season and eight more in the playoffs. He averaged over 13 minutes minutes per night — which should only increase this winter — for the Stars as Lincoln advanced to the Western Conference Finals.

Kleber said he’s focused this summer on getting stronger and working on his first three steps, along with his shot, as he wants to contribute more offensively.

Much of the last month has also been spent preparing for the Hlinka Camp too, where he was one of 216 players in Buffalo and one of 38 players in Plymouth last weekend competing for a roster spot.

“You’ve just got to prepare the best you can and there’s a bunch of great players going for this team, so you really have to just bring your A-game and be ready for anything,” Kleber said. “It takes a lot out of you and you have to earn it, but it’s worth it.”

DSCN9146.JPG
Lincoln Stars defenseman Adam Kleber (2) plays the puck behind his net against the Fargo Force on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Scheels Arena in Fargo. “Adam is a mature player, he’s got great hockey IQ and he understood his role and responsibility last year and played it well," Lincoln head coach Rocky Russo told The Rink Live. "Especially as a 16-year old defenseman. But I think more than anything Adam understands what his identity is as a player and he embraces that."
Rob Beer / The Rink Live

He won’t be the only Lincoln Star on Team USA’s blue line either as Tanner Henricks, who will join the Stars this fall, will also head across the pond this week. Ethan Weber skated in the camp last weekend too but was one of the 15 players cut Monday.

Kleber said he and Henricks have skated together over the summer before and he knows Weber too, who played two games with the Stars last season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s been fun sharing this with them and we’re looking forward to making more of a bond,” Kleber said. “It’ll be nice to have that going into Lincoln. Hopefully we can make a good run with Team USA here and another one in Lincoln.”

MORE USHL COVERAGE:
A picture of a player skating in a hockey game. He is wearing a red and white outfit.
USHL
Gavin Cornforth accelerates his education, commits to Boston College
The 16-year-old advanced his education which allowed him to commit to an NCAA program ahead of the August 1 window. Cornforth was one of the youngest skaters in the USHL last season.
3d ago
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Mac Swanson Hlinka.JPG
USHL
Fargo’s Mac Swanson ready for more in year two, determined to make Team USA first
After being named to the USHL All-Rookie Team in his first season, Mac Swanson has focused on getting stronger this summer and is ready for more on and off the ice with the Fargo Force
4d ago
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Will Felicio Hlinka Camp.JPG
USHL
Will Felicio looks to cap off busy summer with a spot at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup
From committing to Denver to this weekend’s camp in Plymouth, it’s been a busy summer for Madison defenseman Will Felicio
5d ago
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
IMG_6987.jpg
USHL
USHL announces 2023 Fall Classic matchups
The annual roundup of USHL teams is expected to draw more than 400 scouts from the NHL, college and junior teams, the league said.
6d ago
 · 
By  Rob Beer
AHL Laval Rocket v Toronto Marlies
USHL
USA Hockey names Greg Moore the 17th head coach in NTDP history
Former NTDP player and assistant to lead U17 team during the 2023-24 season
Jul 19
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Paxton Geisel.JPG
USHL
Muskegon acquires Denver commit Paxton Geisel from Dubuque
Muskegon sends a pair of draft picks to Dubuque for one of the USHL's most experienced goaltenders
Jul 19
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Martin Misiak, forward, 90
USHL
USHL Update: Kilfoil and Misiak taken in CHL drafts, Cedar Rapids adds assistant, Musketeers and Capitols swing a trade and more
Dubuque tender Liam Kilfoil QMJHL-bound, Youngstown center Martin Misiak OHL-bound, Sioux City adds SCSU commit Jonah Aegerter and several USHL draft picks to play in Five Nations Tournament
Jul 15
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
A hockey player wearing a black and red outfit shoots the puck while a player of the opposing team watches from behind.
NAHL
Ben Muthersbaugh is headed to the USHL after excelling in the NAHL, NCDC
The recent Union commit was a top skater for the Jr. Monarchs of the NCDC the Titans of the NAHL. He's hoping to compete with Cedar Rapids of the USHL this season.
Jul 14
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
usa hockey logo.png
USHL
Rod Braceful returns to USA Hockey as NTDP's director of player personnel
Braceful back in Plymouth after spending two years scouting for the Chicago Blackhawks
Jul 12
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
DSC09498.jpg
USHL
Offseason includes plenty of movement behind USHL benches
Here are the USHL coaches that have taken new jobs elsewhere and the new faces that'll be behind the bench in 2023-24
Jul 11
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

While they’d all love to hoist a Clark Cup together next spring, Kleber hopes to help the Stars and Stripes bring home gold first.

He's excited for the opportunity and his head coach will certainly be watching back in Lincoln too.

“Adam just needs to be confident, continue to embrace his identity and play his game at Hlinka, which I know he will,” Russo said. “If you go back and look at last season, from day one he was playing a lot of minutes and he managed school, playing hockey and everything off the ice really well, especially as a 16-year-old.

“I think you’re going to see more offensive output from him this year, you’re going to see more physicality as he continues to grow and develop and now that he’s a second-year player in the league, we expect him to excel. He’s really trending in the right direction. We’ve had a lot of NHL teams reach out already and he’s got a bright future ahead of him.”

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
What to read next
Will Zellers Hlinka Scrimmage.JPG
Junior and Prospects
Maple Grove's Will Zellers hoping to make the most of Hlinka Gretzky Cup roster spot
1d ago
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Trevor Connelly Hlinka Practice.JPG
Junior and Prospects
Trevor Connelly honored to represent his country after impressive showing at Hlinka Gretzky Camp
1d ago
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Owen Keefe 22 Hlinka Scrimmage.JPG
Junior and Prospects
5 players that stood out during Day 2 of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp
4d ago
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT