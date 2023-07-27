UMD commit Adam Kleber eager to represent his country, Lincoln Stars at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — Rocky Russo joked that he barely heard Adam Kleber talk throughout the first half of last season. However, the Chaska native quietly went about his business and continued to impress as the season went along, blossoming into a regular on Lincoln’s blue line.

While Russo is looking forward to getting Kleber back for a second USHL season, the Minnesota Duluth commit has another responsibility first — representing Team USA the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

“We’re really proud of Adam and it’ll be a great experience for him,” Russo told The Rink Live Wednesday afternoon. “Any guy like him that has a year of junior hockey under his belt and the skillset that he has, USA Hockey should want a player like that on their team, and they did.

“He’s a defenseman that can play in all situations and he’s played playoff hockey in the USHL. So he’s certainly ready for a tournament like this and we’re looking forward to watching him.”

Kleber was one of 23 players and seven defensemen named to the roster by USA Hockey Monday morning, along with being one of three Minnesotans.

Team USA will play a pre-tournament game against Slovakia on Saturday (July 29) and open tournament play on Monday (July 31) against Czechia. Those games start at 10 a.m. and noon CDT respectively. Monday’s game will be televised on NHL Network, as will Team USA’s remaining tournament games.

“I remember watching the World Juniors a few years ago with (Trevor) Zegras, (Jack) Hughes and (Cole) Caufield a few years ago and them winning gold. This isn’t the same event, but it’s such a special feeling getting the chance to wear the USA logo in any setting,” Kleber said. “I definitely won’t take it for granted.”

UMD commit Adam Kleber leaves the ice after practice during the Hlinka Gretzky Camp on July 21, 2023 in Plymouth, Mich. “I defend hard, I think my hockey sense is really good and I have a really good stick when I’m defending," Kleber said of what he brings on a nightly basis. "I think I’m always in the right area and I have good skating and edge work too.” Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

The 17-year-old defenseman skated in 56 games during his rookie season and eight more in the playoffs. He averaged over 13 minutes minutes per night — which should only increase this winter — for the Stars as Lincoln advanced to the Western Conference Finals.

Kleber said he’s focused this summer on getting stronger and working on his first three steps, along with his shot, as he wants to contribute more offensively.

Much of the last month has also been spent preparing for the Hlinka Camp too, where he was one of 216 players in Buffalo and one of 38 players in Plymouth last weekend competing for a roster spot.

“You’ve just got to prepare the best you can and there’s a bunch of great players going for this team, so you really have to just bring your A-game and be ready for anything,” Kleber said. “It takes a lot out of you and you have to earn it, but it’s worth it.”

Lincoln Stars defenseman Adam Kleber (2) plays the puck behind his net against the Fargo Force on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Scheels Arena in Fargo. “Adam is a mature player, he’s got great hockey IQ and he understood his role and responsibility last year and played it well," Lincoln head coach Rocky Russo told The Rink Live. "Especially as a 16-year old defenseman. But I think more than anything Adam understands what his identity is as a player and he embraces that." Rob Beer / The Rink Live

He won’t be the only Lincoln Star on Team USA’s blue line either as Tanner Henricks, who will join the Stars this fall, will also head across the pond this week. Ethan Weber skated in the camp last weekend too but was one of the 15 players cut Monday.

Kleber said he and Henricks have skated together over the summer before and he knows Weber too, who played two games with the Stars last season.

“It’s been fun sharing this with them and we’re looking forward to making more of a bond,” Kleber said. “It’ll be nice to have that going into Lincoln. Hopefully we can make a good run with Team USA here and another one in Lincoln.”

While they’d all love to hoist a Clark Cup together next spring, Kleber hopes to help the Stars and Stripes bring home gold first.

He's excited for the opportunity and his head coach will certainly be watching back in Lincoln too.

“Adam just needs to be confident, continue to embrace his identity and play his game at Hlinka, which I know he will,” Russo said. “If you go back and look at last season, from day one he was playing a lot of minutes and he managed school, playing hockey and everything off the ice really well, especially as a 16-year-old.

“I think you’re going to see more offensive output from him this year, you’re going to see more physicality as he continues to grow and develop and now that he’s a second-year player in the league, we expect him to excel. He’s really trending in the right direction. We’ve had a lot of NHL teams reach out already and he’s got a bright future ahead of him.”