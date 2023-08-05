Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects

U.S. hangs on for Hlinka Gretzky Cup bronze

After taking a 3-0 lead in the first period, Team USA held off a Finnish push to secure its first medal at the tournament since 2016

The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
Today at 1:08 PM

TRENČÍN, Slovakia — Two goals in the first two minutes of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup bronze-medal game on Saturday got the scoring started for Team USA, and the Americans held on for a 5-2 win over Finland at the Pavol Demitra Ice Hockey Stadium.

The victory secures the United States' first medal at the tournament since a second-place finish in 2016.

Mac Swanson tapped home a rebound 13 seconds into the game to give the U.S. a 1-0 lead before Will Felicio and Trevor Connelly made it a three-goal lead after the first period.

A shorthanded goal in the second period gave the Finns some momentum, and a rebound effort for Roope Vesterinen got Finland back within one goal before Chase Stefanek made it a 4-2 game after 40 minutes.

A power-play goal from Aidan Park with 11:49 left in the third period effectively sealed the win for Team USA.

