U.S. hangs on for Hlinka Gretzky Cup bronze

TRENČÍN, Slovakia — Two goals in the first two minutes of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup bronze-medal game on Saturday got the scoring started for Team USA, and the Americans held on for a 5-2 win over Finland at the Pavol Demitra Ice Hockey Stadium.

The victory secures the United States' first medal at the tournament since a second-place finish in 2016.

Mac Swanson tapped home a rebound 13 seconds into the game to give the U.S. a 1-0 lead before Will Felicio and Trevor Connelly made it a three-goal lead after the first period.

A shorthanded goal in the second period gave the Finns some momentum, and a rebound effort for Roope Vesterinen got Finland back within one goal before Chase Stefanek made it a 4-2 game after 40 minutes.

Chase Stefanek adds to the U.S. tally in the second! #HlinkaGretzkyCup



4-2 USA pic.twitter.com/neobZxV62y — USA Hockey (@usahockey) August 5, 2023

A power-play goal from Aidan Park with 11:49 left in the third period effectively sealed the win for Team USA.

