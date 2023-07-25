Trevor Connelly honored to represent his country after impressive showing at Hlinka Gretzky Camp

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — Trevor Connelly grew up watching the World Juniors and Olympics. He knows the players that have worn the USA logo across their chest over the years and off the ice, both of his grandpas served in the Army too.

When it comes to putting on a USA jersey, it’s something Connelly doesn’t take lightly. And as Connelly looked to secure a spot on Team USA’s Hlinka Gretzky Cup roster this past weekend, he didn’t need much extra motivation.

“It’d be a huge honor, for sure,” Connelly told The Rink Live. “It’s something that means a lot to me and I know both (of his grandpas) would love to see me representing our country.

“Even putting on a USA jersey for practice here or a shirt for a workout is an honor. So it’s something that’s really special to me and hopefully I’ll have the opportunity to do so.”

Fast forward to Monday afternoon and it’s an opportunity Connelly will get as he was one of 23 players named to the Under-18 Men’s Select Team roster, which will play its first game on Saturday in Trenčín against Slovakia.

Connelly was one of the USHL’s top players last season, especially in the second half, where he strung together a franchise record 18-game point streak with the Tri-City Storm. The Providence commit finished the season with 24 goals and 47 points and was a USHL All-Rookie Second Team selection.

Connelly was one of 216 players invited to the USA Hockey-BioSteel Boys 17 National Festival last month in Buffalo and one of 38 players to advance to Plymouth this past weekend for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp.

Trevor Connelly looks to re-direct a shot during Friday's practice at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp on July 21, 2023 at USA Hockey Arena. “I’ve really just tried to get stronger and work on little details in my game," Connelly said of his summer. "I’ve been working on a lot of things both on and off the ice that’ll make me the best player I can be this season.” Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Whether it was in practice drills or either of the camp’s scrimmages, it’d be easy for nerves or stress to kick in. However, Connelly showed neither and was consistently one of the most impressive forwards in the group.

“I feel like I play my best game when it’s under pressure and against the best competition,” he said. "I just love pressure and there’s a lot of talent and competition, so this is an (environment) I think I thrive in.

"I’ve been skating and working out a lot at home this summer and just getting better and preparing myself for camp and the tournament. So it’s been fun.”

Now Connelly will try to take that USHL success across the pond and continue to build off what he called one of his “best summers in a long time.”

He’ll play for Team USA at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup — which runs Aug. 1-6 — before returning to Kearney for his second season with the Storm.

“He was one of the most impressive first-year players I’ve been around and seen in this league,” head coach Anonthy Noreen told The Rink Live last month. “Especially in the back half of the season you saw Trevor and a lot of our younger guys improved and played with more confidence.”

While Connelly’s numbers were impressive last year, he actually got off to a rather slow start with just eight points (2-6-8) through his first 16 games.

However, he was still adjusting to a new league and experiencing the typical growing pains a 16-year-old will face in the USHL — something Connelly said taught him the importance of keeping a positive attitude and not getting down on himself.

That experience combined with another summer of training should bode well both for Connelly and the Storm.

But first, he wants to make his country and family proud.

“It’s been awesome to see so many people I grew up playing with and it’s been super fun going through this process,” he said. “The USA Hockey staff and coaching staff have been unbelievable so far and I couldn’t be more thankful for this opportunity.”