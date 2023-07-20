Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects

Top talent on display as USA Hockey opens Hlinka Gretzky Cup on Friday

38 players will be competing for a spot on Team USA in next month's tournament. Here's what you need to know before this weekend's camp gets underway

DSCF0308.JPG
Fargo Force forward Mac Swanson will be one of 38 players competing for a spot on Team USA this weekend for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. The UND commit was an All-USHL Rookie First Team selection last season.
Rob Beer / The Rink Live
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 4:22 PM

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — The 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp gets underway Friday afternoon at USA Hockey Arena. The camp features 38 players that will be competing for a spot on Team USA in next month’s tournament.

The camp runs through Monday (July 24) and this year’s Hlinka Gretzky Cup will be held Aug. 1-6 in Breclav, Czechia and Trencin, Slovakia.

The Rink Live’s Jordan McAlpine will be in Plymouth and provide coverage throughout the weekend but here’s what you need to know before the camp gets underway.

Camp schedule

*All times EDT

Friday July, 21
Practice, 4 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday July 22
Practice, 10 a.m.
Intrasquad scrimmage, 4 p.m.

Sunday July 23
Practice, 10 a.m.
Instrasquad scrimmage, 4 p.m.

Monday July 24
U.S. U18 Select Team selected, 8:30 a.m.
Practice, 10 a.m.

Who’s in the camp?

The camp roster features 38 players — 4 goalies, 14 defensemen and 20 forwards. The entire camp roster can be found here.

A close up of a hockey player wearing a red high performance jersey and a navy blue helmet with a white cage.
Junior and Prospects
38 players selected to Hlinka Gretzky Cup camp roster
The top skaters at the camp will earn a spot on Team USA at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup tournament from August 1-6 in Czechia and Slovakia.
Jun 28
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf

Specifically to those in The Rink Live region, there will be several players to keep an eye on this weekend. Fargo forward and North Dakota commit Mac Swanson, Warroad standout Carson Pilgrim, Lincoln defenseman and UMD commit Adam Kleber, among others.

Several players who impressed in their first USHL season will be competing for a spot on Team USA too, including Tri-City’s Trevor Connelly and Madison’s Will Felicio. Both Connelly and Felicio landed a spot on the USHL All-Rookie Team.

Trevor Connelly LIN TC.JPG
USHL
Tri-City's Trevor Connelly continues to impress in his first USHL season
From roller hockey in California to an 18-game point streak in the USHL, Tri-City's Connelly has blossomed into one of the USHL's youngest and biggest offensive threats
Apr 13
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Of the 38 players in this weekend’s camp, 22 have already made college commitments.

Who are the coaches?

Minnesota State head coach Luke Strand will lead the Stars and Stripes before embarking on his first season in Mankato. Strand was named head coach for the tournament in early June.

ADVERTISEMENT

230410_MSU_MHOC_LukeStrandIntro_e1_FHD_MansoorA_7.jpg
Junior and Prospects
Luke Strand to lead Stars and Stripes at Hlinka Gretzky Cup
Nick Oliver, Karl Goehring and Jimmy Mullin will join Strand behind the Team USA bench in August
Jun 5
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Strand will be joined behind the bench by assistants Nick Oliver (University of Wisconsin), Karl Goehring (University of North Dakota) and Jimmy Mullin (Merrimack College), along with player personnel directors Tony Gasparini and Troy Ward.

Team USA’s general manager at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup will be Marc Boxer.

What’s on the line?

It’s simple — a chance for these kids to play on the international stage and compete against the best their age group has to offer.

While the World Junior Championships gets the most attention and is the biggest junior tournament of the season, the Hlinka Gretzky Cup is a golden opportunity for some of USA Hockey’s younger talent to showcase themselves early in the season. Especially with the amount of scouts and eyeballs that will be watching, both in-person and on TV.

Many of the players who represent Team USA in the event are draft-eligible next summer and will find themselves in the USHL this season. If previous history is any indication, many of them will become impact players too.

MORE USHL COVERAGE:
IMG_6987.jpg
USHL
USHL announces 2023 Fall Classic matchups
The annual roundup of USHL teams is expected to draw more than 400 scouts from the NHL, college and junior teams, the league said.
7h ago
 · 
By  Rob Beer
AHL Laval Rocket v Toronto Marlies
USHL
USA Hockey names Greg Moore the 17th head coach in NTDP history
Former NTDP player and assistant to lead U17 team during the 2023-24 season
1d ago
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Paxton Geisel.JPG
USHL
Muskegon acquires Denver commit Paxton Geisel from Dubuque
Muskegon sends a pair of draft picks to Dubuque for one of the USHL's most experienced goaltenders
1d ago
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Martin Misiak, forward, 90
USHL
USHL Update: Kilfoil and Misiak taken in CHL drafts, Cedar Rapids adds assistant, Musketeers and Capitols swing a trade and more
Dubuque tender Liam Kilfoil QMJHL-bound, Youngstown center Martin Misiak OHL-bound, Sioux City adds SCSU commit Jonah Aegerter and several USHL draft picks to play in Five Nations Tournament
5d ago
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
A hockey player wearing a black and red outfit shoots the puck while a player of the opposing team watches from behind.
NAHL
Ben Muthersbaugh is headed to the USHL after excelling in the NAHL, NCDC
The recent Union commit was a top skater for the Jr. Monarchs of the NCDC the Titans of the NAHL. He's hoping to compete with Cedar Rapids of the USHL this season.
6d ago
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
usa hockey logo.png
USHL
Rod Braceful returns to USA Hockey as NTDP's director of player personnel
Braceful back in Plymouth after spending two years scouting for the Chicago Blackhawks
Jul 12
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
DSC09498.jpg
USHL
Offseason includes plenty of movement behind USHL benches
Here are the USHL coaches that have taken new jobs elsewhere and the new faces that'll be behind the bench in 2023-24
Jul 11
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
_8SG0561.JPG
USHL
Youngstown Phantoms named USHL Organization of the Year for the first time
After winning their first Clark Cup in May, the Phantoms captured another franchise-first last week as Youngstown was named the USHL Organization of the Year
Jul 10
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Adam Zlnka.jpg
USHL
Western Conference foes swap players as Omaha sends Luke Baker to Green Bay in pair of early July USHL trades
Sioux Falls deals Arizona draft pick Adam Zlnka to Waterloo while Green Bay adds a second-year defenseman to its blue line
Jul 10
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
20221230_Fargo Force vs. Des Moines Buccaneers_062.jpg
USHL
10 USHL Players that just missed getting picked in the 2023 NHL Draft
While 51 players with USHL ties heard their name called in Nashville, there are plenty of talented players from the league that weren't drafted. Several will be eligible again next June
Jul 5
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

What is the Hlinka Gretzky Cup?

One of the first big events of the junior hockey season, the Hlinka Gretzky Cup is an annual under-18 tournament that showcases some of the top talent from each country.

The tournament was first introduced in 1991 as the Phoenix Cup but was renamed in 2007 and again in 2018. Each team will play a pre-tournament game and three preliminary round games, followed by the semifinals and championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Team USA’s complete game schedule can be found here. All games will be televised on NHL Network.

How has Team USA previously done in the event?

Team USA has won the tournament just once (2003) but has finished second eight times — 1993, 1994, 1996, 2000, 2006, 2010, 2013 and 2016.

Team USA finished fifth last August, which was held in Red Deer, Alberta. Canada won the tournament while Sweden and Finland finished second and third respectively. Team USA also finished fifth in 2021.

The Hlinka Gretzky Cup did not take place in 2020. Team USA's all-time results can be found here.

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
What to read next
ProspectsShow-TheRinkLive-1080x720.jpg
Junior and Prospects
The Rink Live Prospects Show: Discussing the NHL Draft
3d ago
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
usa hockey logo.png
Junior and Prospects
USA Hockey announces roster for 2023 Under-17 Men’s Select Team
6d ago
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
20221227_Eden Prairie vs. Lakeville North Boys_026.jpg
Junior and Prospects
Final 40 players make 16 PDC All-Star Game, now vie for Team USA's Under-17 Select Team roster
Jul 13
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT