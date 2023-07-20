Top talent on display as USA Hockey opens Hlinka Gretzky Cup on Friday

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — The 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp gets underway Friday afternoon at USA Hockey Arena. The camp features 38 players that will be competing for a spot on Team USA in next month’s tournament.

The camp runs through Monday (July 24) and this year’s Hlinka Gretzky Cup will be held Aug. 1-6 in Breclav, Czechia and Trencin, Slovakia.

The Rink Live’s Jordan McAlpine will be in Plymouth and provide coverage throughout the weekend but here’s what you need to know before the camp gets underway.

Camp schedule

*All times EDT

Friday July, 21

Practice, 4 p.m.

Saturday July 22

Practice, 10 a.m.

Intrasquad scrimmage, 4 p.m.

Sunday July 23

Practice, 10 a.m.

Instrasquad scrimmage, 4 p.m.

Monday July 24

U.S. U18 Select Team selected, 8:30 a.m.

Practice, 10 a.m.

Who’s in the camp?

The camp roster features 38 players — 4 goalies, 14 defensemen and 20 forwards. The entire camp roster can be found here.

Specifically to those in The Rink Live region, there will be several players to keep an eye on this weekend. Fargo forward and North Dakota commit Mac Swanson, Warroad standout Carson Pilgrim, Lincoln defenseman and UMD commit Adam Kleber, among others.

Several players who impressed in their first USHL season will be competing for a spot on Team USA too, including Tri-City’s Trevor Connelly and Madison’s Will Felicio. Both Connelly and Felicio landed a spot on the USHL All-Rookie Team.

Of the 38 players in this weekend’s camp, 22 have already made college commitments.

Who are the coaches?

Minnesota State head coach Luke Strand will lead the Stars and Stripes before embarking on his first season in Mankato. Strand was named head coach for the tournament in early June.

Strand will be joined behind the bench by assistants Nick Oliver (University of Wisconsin), Karl Goehring (University of North Dakota) and Jimmy Mullin (Merrimack College), along with player personnel directors Tony Gasparini and Troy Ward.

Team USA’s general manager at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup will be Marc Boxer.

What’s on the line?

It’s simple — a chance for these kids to play on the international stage and compete against the best their age group has to offer.

While the World Junior Championships gets the most attention and is the biggest junior tournament of the season, the Hlinka Gretzky Cup is a golden opportunity for some of USA Hockey’s younger talent to showcase themselves early in the season. Especially with the amount of scouts and eyeballs that will be watching, both in-person and on TV.

Many of the players who represent Team USA in the event are draft-eligible next summer and will find themselves in the USHL this season. If previous history is any indication, many of them will become impact players too.

What is the Hlinka Gretzky Cup?

One of the first big events of the junior hockey season, the Hlinka Gretzky Cup is an annual under-18 tournament that showcases some of the top talent from each country.

The tournament was first introduced in 1991 as the Phoenix Cup but was renamed in 2007 and again in 2018. Each team will play a pre-tournament game and three preliminary round games, followed by the semifinals and championship.

Team USA’s complete game schedule can be found here. All games will be televised on NHL Network.

How has Team USA previously done in the event?

Team USA has won the tournament just once (2003) but has finished second eight times — 1993, 1994, 1996, 2000, 2006, 2010, 2013 and 2016.

Team USA finished fifth last August, which was held in Red Deer, Alberta. Canada won the tournament while Sweden and Finland finished second and third respectively. Team USA also finished fifth in 2021.

The Hlinka Gretzky Cup did not take place in 2020. Team USA's all-time results can be found here.