The Rink Live Prospects Show: USHL and NAHL Champions Crowned
Sydney Wolf and Jordan McAlpine discuss the Clark Cup and Robertson Cup finals, along with the most recent coaching and recruiting news from across the country.
It's been a busy past two weeks in the world of junior hockey. Sydney Wolf and Jordan McAlpine walk through the USHL Clark Cup Final and the NAHL Robertson Cup Final before discussing all of the recent coaching and recruiting news of the past two weeks.
Listen to the podcast below and stay tuned to all of The Rink Live's social media channels to be the first to find out when new episodes are posted.
The Rink Live Prospects Show: NAHL and USHL Champions Crowned
Fri May 26 14:45:00 EDT 2023
Sydney Wolf and Jordan McAlpine walk through the USHL Clark Cup final and the NAHL Robertson Cup final before discussing all of the recent coaching and recruiting news of the past two weeks.
Find out everything you need to know about the Clark Cup final between Chicago and Youngstown, who the favorites are in the NAHL playoffs, and some of the most recent commitment news.
Find out where the top skaters and goaltenders of 2022 are now and how their hockey careers have progressed over the past year.
ADVERTISEMENT