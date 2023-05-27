Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects

The Rink Live Prospects Show: USHL and NAHL Champions Crowned

Sydney Wolf and Jordan McAlpine discuss the Clark Cup and Robertson Cup finals, along with the most recent coaching and recruiting news from across the country.

The Rink Live
By Sydney Wolf and Jordan McAlpine
Today at 10:35 AM

It's been a busy past two weeks in the world of junior hockey. Sydney Wolf and Jordan McAlpine walk through the USHL Clark Cup Final and the NAHL Robertson Cup Final before discussing all of the recent coaching and recruiting news of the past two weeks.

Listen to the podcast below and stay tuned to all of The Rink Live's social media channels to be the first to find out when new episodes are posted.

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth and high school hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies.
