Junior and Prospects

The Rink Live Prospects Show: NAHL Draft and USHL News

Sydney Wolf and Jordan McAlpine recap the NAHL draft, talk about some of the most recent news in the USHL including the announcement of a new commissioner, and discuss some of the newest commitments in girls hockey.

ProspectsShow-TheRinkLive-1080x720.jpg
The Rink Live
By Jordan McAlpine and Sydney Wolf
Today at 4:58 PM

Take a listen to the newest episode of The Rink Live Prospects Show where Sydney Wolf and Jordan McAlpine recap the NAHL draft, talk about some of the most recent news in the USHL including the announcement of a new commissioner, and discuss some of the newest commitments in girls hockey.

The Rink Live Prospects Show: NAHL Draft Recap and USHL News
Fri Jun 23 12:13:00 EDT 2023
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
