The Rink Live Prospects Show: NAHL Draft and USHL News
Sydney Wolf and Jordan McAlpine recap the NAHL draft, talk about some of the most recent news in the USHL including the announcement of a new commissioner, and discuss some of the newest commitments in girls hockey.
Take a listen to the newest episode of The Rink Live Prospects Show where Sydney Wolf and Jordan McAlpine recap the NAHL draft, talk about some of the most recent news in the USHL including the announcement of a new commissioner, and discuss some of the newest commitments in girls hockey.
The Rink Live Prospects Show: NAHL Draft Recap and USHL News
Fri Jun 23 12:13:00 EDT 2023
Sydney Wolf and Jordan McAlpine recap the NAHL draft, talk about some of the most recent news in the USHL including the announcement of a new commissioner, and discuss some of the newest commitments in girls hockey.
2023 World Junior Summer Showcase will take place July 27 through Aug. 4 in Plymouth, Mich.
The prestigious camp in Amherst, New York, will evaluate the top 2006 birth year players. A select few will be chosen to attend the Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp in July.
Bedard, 17, led Canada to the gold medal at the World Junior Championship with a tournament-best 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) in January.
Take a listen to a brand new episode of TRL's Prospects Show with Jordan McAlpine and Sydney Wolf.
ADVERTISEMENT