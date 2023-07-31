The Rink Live Prospects Show: Hlinka Gretzky Cup and World Junior Summer Showcase
Sydney Wolf and Jordan McAlpine preview the upcoming Hlinka Gretzky Cup and World Junior Summer Showcase. They also discuss the U18 Women's National Festival roster.
Sydney Wolf and Jordan McAlpine preview the upcoming Hlinka Gretzky Cup and World Junior Summer Showcase. They also discuss the U18 Women's National Festival roster and fill you in on the latest college hockey commitments from the past few weeks.
Take a listen to the newest episode below.
The Rink Live Prospects Show: Hlinka Gretzky Cup and World Junior Summer Showcase
Sun Jul 30 16:31:00 EDT 2023
Sydney Wolf and Jordan McAlpine preview the upcoming Hlinka Gretzky Cup and World Junior Summer Showcase. They also discuss the U18 Women's National Festival roster and fill you in on the latest college hockey commitments from the past few weeks.
ADVERTISEMENT