Junior and Prospects

The Rink Live Prospects Show: Hlinka Gretzky Cup and World Junior Summer Showcase

Sydney Wolf and Jordan McAlpine preview the upcoming Hlinka Gretzky Cup and World Junior Summer Showcase. They also discuss the U18 Women's National Festival roster.

By Sydney Wolf and Jordan McAlpine
Today at 11:11 AM

Sydney Wolf and Jordan McAlpine preview the upcoming Hlinka Gretzky Cup and World Junior Summer Showcase. They also discuss the U18 Women's National Festival roster and fill you in on the latest college hockey commitments from the past few weeks.

Take a listen to the newest episode below.

Sun Jul 30 16:31:00 EDT 2023
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth and high school hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies.
