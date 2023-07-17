The Rink Live Prospects Show: Discussing the NHL Draft
Sydney Wolf and Jordan McAlpine talk about all of the college hockey players and prospects taken in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.
Sydney Wolf and Jordan McAlpine talk about all of the college hockey players and prospects taken in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. They also touch on some of the recent commitment news and the latest coaching changes and trades in the USHL.
Listen to the newest episode of The Rink Live Prospects Show below!
The Rink Live Prospects Show: Discussing the NHL Draft
Fri Jul 14 16:32:00 EDT 2023
Sydney Wolf and Jordan McAlpine talk about all of the college hockey players and prospects taken in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. They also touch on some of the recent commitment news and the latest coaching changes and trades in the USHL.
ADVERTISEMENT