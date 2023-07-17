Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Junior and Prospects

The Rink Live Prospects Show: Discussing the NHL Draft

Sydney Wolf and Jordan McAlpine talk about all of the college hockey players and prospects taken in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

The Rink Live
By Sydney Wolf and Jordan McAlpine
Today at 12:49 PM

Sydney Wolf and Jordan McAlpine talk about all of the college hockey players and prospects taken in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. They also touch on some of the recent commitment news and the latest coaching changes and trades in the USHL.

Listen to the newest episode of The Rink Live Prospects Show below!

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth and high school hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies.
