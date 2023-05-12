Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects

The Rink Live Prospects Show: Clark Cup Preview

Find out everything you need to know about the Clark Cup final between Chicago and Youngstown, who the favorites are in the NAHL playoffs, and some of the most recent commitment news.

The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Today at 7:44 AM

A new episode of The Rink Live Prospects Show is out now and Sydney Wolf and Jordan McAlpine guide you through the USHL Clark Cup playoffs, the NAHL Robertson Cup playoffs, and the latest commitment news from around the league.

Sydney Wolf and Jordan McAlpine discuss the most recent USHL games and preview the Clark Cup final. They also talk about how the NAHL playoffs are going and some of the honors that the league has handed out. Recruiting news, trades, and coaching changes are also mentioned. 

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth and high school hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies.
