The Rink Live Prospects Show: Clark Cup Preview
Find out everything you need to know about the Clark Cup final between Chicago and Youngstown, who the favorites are in the NAHL playoffs, and some of the most recent commitment news.
A new episode of The Rink Live Prospects Show is out now and Sydney Wolf and Jordan McAlpine guide you through the USHL Clark Cup playoffs, the NAHL Robertson Cup playoffs, and the latest commitment news from around the league.
Thu May 11 16:01:00 EDT 2023
Sydney Wolf and Jordan McAlpine discuss the most recent USHL games and preview the Clark Cup final. They also talk about how the NAHL playoffs are going and some of the honors that the league has handed out. Recruiting news, trades, and coaching changes are also mentioned.
Find out where the top skaters and goaltenders of 2022 are now and how their hockey careers have progressed over the past year.
LaRusso, 21, was originally a Colorado College commit, but he will now skate for Stonehill in its first full Division I season. The 5'11 forward posted 56 points in 52 games this year.
Final rankings feature 45 USHL skaters and six goaltenders along with 16 NTDP skaters and a pair of netminders
The 15-year-old from West Fargo had 10 goals and 18 assists this season for the Northstar 16U this season and will head to Plymouth, Michigan, the play for the 17U U.S. NTDP team next season.
