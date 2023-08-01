Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects

The Rink Live Aug. 1 Commitment Board

Tuesday, Aug. 1 is the very first day that boys hockey players in the class of 2025 can announce their verbal commitments to NCAA Division I hockey programs.

Hill-Murry vs Andover_0723.jpg
Hill-Murray defenseman Logan Hensler (2) looks to pass around Andover forward Davis Gohman (28) during the second period Friday, March 11, 2022, in the State Boys Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Today at 7:55 PM

Tuesday, Aug. 1 is a big day in the world of college hockey.

It's the very first day that boys hockey players in the class of 2025 can announce their verbal commitments to a Division I NCAA collegiate program. It's also the first day that they can take official visits to a college campus. The first of August is always a big day in college hockey and many of the top prospects will announce their decisions right away in the morning.

There will also likely be quite a few girls hockey prospects that commit on Tuesday too. But unlike the boys, they are able to make verbal commitments starting on June 15, they just can't take an official visit until the first of August, so there are usually less girls players that commit on the 1st since their recruiting window looks a bit different.

The Rink Live will be compiling a list of all the commitments that come on Aug. 1 on this page and will be updating it throughout the day. Stay tuned to this page to watch the commitments start to roll in.

THE RINK LIVE AUG. 1 COMMITMENT BOARD:

  • Who will be first?
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth and high school hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies.
