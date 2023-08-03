Team White takes All-USA matchup with 7-3 win at WJC Summer Showcase; 5 players that stood out

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — The 2023 World Junior Summer Showcase rolled on Wednesday with a pair of scrimmages at USA Hockey Arena.

Sweden opened the afternoon with a 3-2 win over Finland, followed by a highly-anticipated all-USA matchup to put a bow on the doubleheader.

Team White skated to a 7-3 win thanks to a trio of second-period goals and multi-point efforts from five different skaters, including a multi-goal game from Cole Knuble.

"The pace of the game was very good," head coach David Carle said after the scrimmage. "You never know how they're going to respond in an inter-squad type game, but nobody took their foot off the gas and I thought it was really good.

"We saw some really good chemistry from some of our lines and obviously pucks went into the net, but I liked the speed and the competitiveness of the game."

Bemidji State defenseman Eric Pohlkamp delivers a hit on Minnesota forward Oliver Moore on Wed. Aug. 2, 2023, during the World Junior Summer Showcase. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Three of the four teams will practice on Thursday — Finland being the outlier — and all four will play one final scrimmage on Friday before players shift their focus to their respective 2022-23 seasons. The rest of this week’s schedule can be found here.

While this week’s camp will help shape the WJC roster, no final decisions will be made this weekend in Plymouth. USA Hockey will hold a final selection camp in December and typically releases its roster shortly thereafter in mid-December.

The 2024 IIHF World Championship will take place Dec. 26, 2023 through Jan. 5, 2024 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

After a bit of a battle with Mother Nature and some fun travel, I’ve made it to Plymouth.



I’ll have @TheRinkLive coverage the next few days from the WJC Summer Showcase.



USA Blue vs. White coming up at 4 p.m.



Several talented incoming freshmen and NHL picks in this one. pic.twitter.com/aJ9Jf2sWbg — Jordan McAlpine (@jordan_mcalpine) August 2, 2023

As for Wednesday’s all-USA matchup, The Rink Live's Jordan McAlpine has more on five players that stood out.

*Players are listed in alphabetical order*

Cole Eiserman, F, NTDP (White)

Eiserman netted the game’s prettiest goal eight minutes into the third period, dangling through the slot and knifing a backhander past Jacob Fowler, the reigning USHL Goaltender of the Year and Montreal pick.

Eiserman generated numerous other chances throughout the contest too, including a one-time rocket off the pipe in the first period. At 16, the Minnesota commit is one of the youngest players in this week’s camp but he’s also one of the most talented, and there’s a reason he’s considered the potential top pick in next summer’s NHL Draft.

Cole Eiserman blasts a one-timer on net during Wednesday's scrimmage at the 2023 World Junior Summer Showcase. Eiserman scored one of Team White's seven goals in a 7-3 win. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

While his goal is what stands out, Eiserman was one of the most noticeable players throughout the day as a whole. He wasn’t afraid to go to the net or use his body either.

Cutter Gauthier, F, Boston College (White)

Gauthier continued his dominant camp with another multi-point effort, scoring once and adding an assist.

Cutter Gauthier provides a net-front screen during Wednesday's scrimmage at the 2023 World Junior Summer Showcase. Gauthier continued his impressive camp with another multi-point effort (1-1-2) in Team White's 7-3 win. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

His first-period goal came straight off a faceoff and Gauthier seemingly constantly was involved in the play, generating chances and playing alongside Will Smith and Jimmy Snuggerud on Team White's top line.

The Philadelphia pick (2022, fifth overall) has been one of the biggest stories at this week’s camp and continues to produce offensively. Gauthier had two goals on Monday as well and while he represented Team USA at last year’s WJC, he looks like a lock to do so again at this point.

Cole Knuble, F, Notre Dame (White)

Knuble’s game might lack some of the flash and he isn’t as high of a pick as some of the players around him this week. However, the Flyers fourth-rounder (103rd overall) is one of the most well-rounded players in the camp.

He’s a natural leader, he’s solid defensively, he’s not afraid to battle for pucks or go to the net, and oh by the way, he can also score — as evident by his 30-goal season with the USHL’s Fargo Force.

Knuble had a strong showing offensively Wednesday too with two goals and showed some chemistry with linemate Charlie Stramel. In typical Cole Knuble fashion, his first goal was a tip from the front of the net.

Oliver Moore, F, Minnesota (Blue)

David Carle summarized it best after the game when asked what stands out about the left-shot forward... Speed.

Very few, if any players in Wednesday’s scrimmage possess the speed Moore brings to the ice and it’s a real weapon, as he’s constantly shown over the last year. He did it again Wednesday, getting behind the White team’s defense and putting a shot into the top corner for the game’s first goal.

Oliver Moore leads his team back to the bench after his first-period goal, which gave Team Blue an early 1-0 lead during Wednesday's scrimmage at the 2023 World Junior Summer Showcase. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Moore brings creativity and a great shot to the offensive zone, but he’s also a smart player and is able to use his speed all over the ice. While he was technically in a bottom-six role in Wednesday’s lineup, Moore was one of the most noticeable players out there.

Gabe Perreault, F, Boston College (White)

It’s always been the offensive side of Perreault’s game that has wowed people and Wednesday’s scrimmage was no different.

The New York Rangers first-round pick occupied the left side a line with Tanner Ludtke and Gavin Hayes, and also saw time on the power play, where Perreault flourished last season at the NTDP.

Boston College forward Gabe Perreault awaits a faceoff on Wed. Aug. 2, 2023, during the World Junior Summer Showcase. Perreault scored a goal and added an assist in Team White's 7-3 win. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Perreault scored one of the White team’s seven goals and also added an assist. While his goal wasn’t exactly a snipe or a sexy dangle, it showcased one of Perreault’s best skills — the ability to make plays in space and cash in on opposing mistakes. His assist on Zeev Buium’s goal was a pretty one-time feed as well.

