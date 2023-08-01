Team USA nets six goals in bounce-back win over Sweden at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup

BŘECLAV, Czechia — After finding themselves on the wrong end of a 7-2 loss on Monday, Team USA responded in impressive fashion Tuesday morning with a dominant win of their own, 6-1 over Sweden.

Trevor Connelly recorded another multi-point game, Chase Stefanek netted a pair of goals and after getting pulled in Monday’s loss to Czechia, Caleb Heil dialed up quite the bounce-back performance, stopping 22 of the 23 shots fired his way and earning Player of the Game honors.

The win brings Team USA (1-1) back to .500 heading into Wednesday’s preliminary round finale against Germany.

“We played a connected game,” head coach Luke Strand said after the game . “The pieces we were missing in yesterday's game, we found on Day 2. The guys displayed a very good competitive nature about themselves.

“Today, we played a better team game. I believe that getting on the scoreboard makes you play a little bit differently, and our guys did a pretty good job with that. We managed to kill off some of these penalties early in the game. Tomorrow we need to be even better.”

ADVERTISEMENT

🇺🇸 USA slaví své první vítězství na Hlinka Gretzky Cupu, když dominantním způsobem poráží 🇸🇪 Švédsko 6:1. 💥



🇺🇸 USA celebrates its first Hlinka Gretzky Cup victory with a dominant 6-1 win over 🇸🇪 Sweden. 💥#HlinkaGretzkyCup pic.twitter.com/pclLuvPs60 — Hlinka Gretzky Cup (@HlinkaMemorial) August 1, 2023

For a second straight day, special teams were one of the stories and Team USA was penalized four times in the first period. However, a pair of Providence commits took advantage and teamed up for a short-handed goal.

Connelly was able to get a puck in deep and JJ Monteiro found himself all-alone behind the Sweden defense, corralling the puck behind the net and sliding a wraparound attempt past Sweden goaltender Love Härenstam. Monteiro’s goal came 9:25 into the contest.

However, the lead was short-lived, as Sweden’s Alexander Zetterberg buried a beautiful cross-ice feed from Linus Eriksson roughly seven minutes later. Zetterberg’s goal came just seconds after a power play expired and Sweden still had control in the offensive zone.

Tied 1-1, the teams looked like they’d head back to the locker room tied, until Aidan Park stuck home the rebound of a Connelly shot with 34 seconds left.

Park’s goal would wind up being the eventual game-winner but the Americans were just getting started offensively.

An eventful first period saw JJ Monteiro find the back of the net with a beauty of a wraparound to open the scoring for the U.S. 💪



With less than a minute remaining in the period, Aidan Park scored his first of the #HlinkaGretzkyCup tourney to extend the lead vs 🇸🇪, 2-1! pic.twitter.com/0VfCMQCuTV — USA Hockey (@usahockey) August 1, 2023

Stefanek scored his first of two goals 3:21 into the second period, banging a rebound from the end wall into a gaping Sweden net. Stefanek’s goal required a lengthy review but it counted, giving Team USA a 3-1 lead.

Defenseman Will Felicio then made it a three-goal lead late in the period, walking in from the blue line and firing a beautiful shot into the top corner from the bottom of the near circle.

Felicio’s goal came at the 18:55 mark and gave the Stars and Stripes some breathing room heading into the third.

ADVERTISEMENT

A dominant second period ends with the U.S. taking a 4-1 lead!



Both William Felicio and Chase Stefanek tallied goals in the period 🙌 #HlinkaGretzkyCup pic.twitter.com/bRHdGHOOkN — USA Hockey (@usahockey) August 1, 2023

Stefanek scored again 2:17 into the third and Will Zellers added one more insurance goal, tapping home a Mac Swanson feed minutes later. Team USA continued to generate chances and wound up out-shooting Sweden 39-23, including 17-7 in the third.

Team USA (1-1) will finish the preliminary round on Wednesday against Germany.

Wednesday’s game is set for another 8:30 a.m. (CDT) faceoff and will once again be televised on NHL Network.