Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects

Team USA nets six goals in bounce-back win over Sweden at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Chase Stefanek scores twice, Trevor Connelly records another multi-point game and Caleb Heil stands tall in net as Team USA improves to .500 with a 6-1 win over Sweden

Caleb Heil Hlinka Scrimmage.JPG
Caleb Heil stopped all but one shot fired his way during Saturday's scrimmage at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp on July 22, 2023, at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich. Heil did the same thing Tuesday, stopping 22 of the 23 he saw in a 6-1 win over Sweden. Heil was named Team USA's Player of the Game for his performance.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 4:46 PM

BŘECLAV, Czechia — After finding themselves on the wrong end of a 7-2 loss on Monday, Team USA responded in impressive fashion Tuesday morning with a dominant win of their own, 6-1 over Sweden.

Trevor Connelly recorded another multi-point game, Chase Stefanek netted a pair of goals and after getting pulled in Monday’s loss to Czechia, Caleb Heil dialed up quite the bounce-back performance, stopping 22 of the 23 shots fired his way and earning Player of the Game honors.

The win brings Team USA (1-1) back to .500 heading into Wednesday’s preliminary round finale against Germany.

“We played a connected game,” head coach Luke Strand said after the game . “The pieces we were missing in yesterday's game, we found on Day 2. The guys displayed a very good competitive nature about themselves.

“Today, we played a better team game. I believe that getting on the scoreboard makes you play a little bit differently, and our guys did a pretty good job with that. We managed to kill off some of these penalties early in the game. Tomorrow we need to be even better.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For a second straight day, special teams were one of the stories and Team USA was penalized four times in the first period. However, a pair of Providence commits took advantage and teamed up for a short-handed goal.

Connelly was able to get a puck in deep and JJ Monteiro found himself all-alone behind the Sweden defense, corralling the puck behind the net and sliding a wraparound attempt past Sweden goaltender Love Härenstam. Monteiro’s goal came 9:25 into the contest.

However, the lead was short-lived, as Sweden’s Alexander Zetterberg buried a beautiful cross-ice feed from Linus Eriksson roughly seven minutes later. Zetterberg’s goal came just seconds after a power play expired and Sweden still had control in the offensive zone.

Tied 1-1, the teams looked like they’d head back to the locker room tied, until Aidan Park stuck home the rebound of a Connelly shot with 34 seconds left.

Park’s goal would wind up being the eventual game-winner but the Americans were just getting started offensively.

Stefanek scored his first of two goals 3:21 into the second period, banging a rebound from the end wall into a gaping Sweden net. Stefanek’s goal required a lengthy review but it counted, giving Team USA a 3-1 lead.

Defenseman Will Felicio then made it a three-goal lead late in the period, walking in from the blue line and firing a beautiful shot into the top corner from the bottom of the near circle.

Felicio’s goal came at the 18:55 mark and gave the Stars and Stripes some breathing room heading into the third.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stefanek scored again 2:17 into the third and Will Zellers added one more insurance goal, tapping home a Mac Swanson feed minutes later. Team USA continued to generate chances and wound up out-shooting Sweden 39-23, including 17-7 in the third.

Team USA (1-1) will finish the preliminary round on Wednesday against Germany.

Wednesday’s game is set for another 8:30 a.m. (CDT) faceoff and will once again be televised on NHL Network.

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
What to read next
Hill-Murry vs Andover_0723.jpg
Junior and Prospects
The Rink Live Aug. 1 Commitment Board
3h ago
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Hlinka Scrimmage Will Zellers.JPG
Junior and Prospects
Team USA allows four third-period goals in penalty-filled Hlinka opener loss to Czechia
1d ago
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
ProspectsShow-TheRinkLive-1080x720.jpg
Junior and Prospects
The Rink Live Prospects Show: Hlinka Gretzky Cup and World Junior Summer Showcase
1d ago
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT