Team USA falls to Canada in Hlinka Gretzky Cup semifinals, set to play Finland in third-place game

TRENČÍN, Slovakia — Despite jumping out to an early 1-0 lead Friday at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Team USA fell to Canada in the semifinals, 7-2.

Team USA will now face Finland in the third-place game Saturday as the Stars and Stripes look to bring home a medal for the first time since 2016, when the U.S. finished second.

"Credit to Canada for capitalizing on our undisciplined play," head coach Luke Strand told USAHockey.com. "They are a tough team to chase the game against. We need to be ready to play for our country tomorrow."

Will Zellers netted a power-play goal 8:13 into the contest and goaltender Caleb Heil, who actually picked up the primary assist on Zellers’ goal, thwarted multiple scoring chances in the early goings, keeping it a 1-0 game.

Will Zellers and Trevor Connelly help the U.S. to a 2-1 lead after the opening 20! #HlinkaGretzkyCup pic.twitter.com/a9z4OzxipV — USA Hockey (@usahockey) August 4, 2023

However, Canada’s Maxim Masse tied the game at the 11:54 mark, netting Canada’s first of four power-play goals.

Trevor Connelly put the U.S. back ahead with another power-play goal at the 13:54 mark of the opening period and USA held a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes.

But the game’s final six goals were scored by Canada — three in the second and three in the third.

Malcolm Spence, Berkly Catton (PP) and Porter Martone (PP) did the damage in the second, while Cole Beaudoin, Catton and Masse (PP) found the back of the net in the third.

Henry Mews also had three assists in the win for Canada while Zayne Parekh had two.

As it’s been all tournament, penalties were once again an issue for Team USA. Canada finished the contest 4-for-9 on the power play while Team USA went 2-for-9.

The U.S Under-18 Men’s Select Team fell to Canada, 7-2, in today's #HlinkaGretzkyCup semifinal game.



Team USA will face Finland in the third-place game on Saturday, Aug. 5. Puck drop is set for 11:00 am ET on @NHLNetwork. — USA Hockey (@usahockey) August 4, 2023

After a 2-1 showing in the preliminary round, the Stars and Stripes were one of four teams to punch their ticket to the semifinals.

Canada and Czechia will meet in the championship game while the U.S. and Finland will play for third.

Both games start at 10 a.m. CDT on Saturday and Team USA’s game will be televised on NHL Network.