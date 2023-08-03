Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects

Team USA closes out preliminary round with eight goals and a win over Germany

Trevor Connelly remains red-hot with a hat trick and Will Zellers scores twice as Team USA punches its ticket to the semifinals with an 8-1 win over Germany at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Trevor Connelly Hlinka Scrimmage USA.JPG
Trevor Connelly calls for a pass during a scrimmage at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp on July 22, 2023 at USA Hockey Arena. Connelly has a team-leading seven points (3-4-7) through three tournament games and was named Team USA's Player of the Game in Wednesday's 8-1 win.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 9:57 PM

BŘECLAV, Czechia — Another day, another offensive outburst for Team USA as the Stars and Stripes earned an 8-1 win over Germany Wednesday at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Trevor Connelly recorded a hat trick and four different American players found the back of the net, including four first-period goals.

With the win, Team USA finishes the preliminary round with a 2-1-0 record and advances to the semifinals, where they will face Canada on Friday.

“I thought the guys controlled the game well,” head coach Luke Strand told USAHockey.com. “It’s not an easy one when the score is out of hand. As far as Trevor, even off the score sheet he affects the game almost every shift. He complements the team very well, he gives us energy and stability.”

Connelly, who had multiple points in each of Team USA’s first two games, got things started just 1:43 into the contest and remained red-hot with a power-play goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Providence commit ranks fifth among all tournament players with seven points (3-4-7) and was named Team USA’s Player of the Game on Wednesday.

Trevor Connelly Hlinka Practice.JPG
Junior and Prospects
Trevor Connelly honored to represent his country after impressive showing at Hlinka Gretzky Camp
After a breakout rookie season with the Tri-City Storm, Trevor Connelly will open his 2023-24 season with Team USA at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup
Jul 25
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Aidan Park (SHG), Will Zellers and Will Felicio scored the remaining three first-period goals while Zellers, who has also been on fire this week, scored his second of the game late in the second, blasting home a one-time feed in the slot from Colin Frank.

The left-shot forward has four goals through three tournament games, which leads Team USA and is tied for second among all tournament players. His four points (4-0-4) also rank second on the roster, only trailing Connelly’s seven.

Will Zellers Hlinka Scrimmage.JPG
Junior and Prospects
Maple Grove's Will Zellers hoping to make the most of Hlinka Gretzky Cup roster spot
Will Zellers has worn a USA Hockey jersey before at the Five Nations Tournament but he's excited and honored to do it again next month at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup
Jul 25
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Defenseman Alex Bales made it 6-0 with a power-play goal and Connelly scored twice in the final frame, completing the hat trick and securing the dominant 8-1 win.

USA goaltender Caleb Heil stopped 14 of the 15 shots fired his way, earning a win for a second straight day. Heil wasn’t tested much either in the early goings as Team USA out-shot Germany 15-2 over the opening 20 minutes.

The final shot count was 43-15 and Team USA finished the preliminary round with 16 goals in three games.

Friday’s game is set for a noon CDT faceoff in and will be televised on NHL Network.

While the U.S. and Canada will meet in one semifinal, Czechia and Finland will meet in the other. The two winners will play on Saturday while the two losers will play for third. Both of those games will begin at 10 a.m. CDT on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
What to read next
WJC Showcase Knuble Celly.JPG
Junior and Prospects
Team White takes All-USA matchup with 7-3 win at WJC Summer Showcase; 5 players that stood out
3h ago
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Caleb Heil Hlinka Scrimmage.JPG
Junior and Prospects
Team USA nets six goals in bounce-back win over Sweden at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup
1d ago
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Hill-Murry vs Andover_0723.jpg
Junior and Prospects
The Rink Live Aug. 1 Commitment Board
1d ago
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT