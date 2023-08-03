Team USA closes out preliminary round with eight goals and a win over Germany

BŘECLAV, Czechia — Another day, another offensive outburst for Team USA as the Stars and Stripes earned an 8-1 win over Germany Wednesday at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Trevor Connelly recorded a hat trick and four different American players found the back of the net, including four first-period goals.

With the win, Team USA finishes the preliminary round with a 2-1-0 record and advances to the semifinals, where they will face Canada on Friday.

“I thought the guys controlled the game well,” head coach Luke Strand told USAHockey.com. “It’s not an easy one when the score is out of hand. As far as Trevor, even off the score sheet he affects the game almost every shift. He complements the team very well, he gives us energy and stability.”

Connelly, who had multiple points in each of Team USA’s first two games, got things started just 1:43 into the contest and remained red-hot with a power-play goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Providence commit ranks fifth among all tournament players with seven points (3-4-7) and was named Team USA’s Player of the Game on Wednesday.

Aidan Park (SHG), Will Zellers and Will Felicio scored the remaining three first-period goals while Zellers, who has also been on fire this week, scored his second of the game late in the second, blasting home a one-time feed in the slot from Colin Frank.

The left-shot forward has four goals through three tournament games, which leads Team USA and is tied for second among all tournament players. His four points (4-0-4) also rank second on the roster, only trailing Connelly’s seven.

Defenseman Alex Bales made it 6-0 with a power-play goal and Connelly scored twice in the final frame, completing the hat trick and securing the dominant 8-1 win.

USA goaltender Caleb Heil stopped 14 of the 15 shots fired his way, earning a win for a second straight day. Heil wasn’t tested much either in the early goings as Team USA out-shot Germany 15-2 over the opening 20 minutes.

The final shot count was 43-15 and Team USA finished the preliminary round with 16 goals in three games.

What a way to close out the prelims at #HlinkaGretzkyCup! 🇺🇸 — USA Hockey (@usahockey) August 2, 2023

Friday’s game is set for a noon CDT faceoff in and will be televised on NHL Network.

While the U.S. and Canada will meet in one semifinal, Czechia and Finland will meet in the other. The two winners will play on Saturday while the two losers will play for third. Both of those games will begin at 10 a.m. CDT on Saturday.