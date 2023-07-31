Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects

Team USA allows four third-period goals in penalty-filled Hlinka opener loss to Czechia

Czechia scores four third-period goals and four power-play goals in 7-2 win; Team USA to face Sweden on Tuesday

Hlinka Scrimmage Will Zellers.JPG
Will Zellers skates up ice with the puck during Saturday's scrimmage at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp on July 22, 2023 in Plymouth, Mich. Zellers scored one of Team USA's two goals Monday in a 7-2 loss to Czechia.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 4:11 PM

BŘECLAV, Czechia — Team USA trailed just 3-2 heading into the third period Monday in their Hlinka Gretzky Cup opener against Czechia.

Despite falling behind in the first and allowing a pair of quick-strike power-play goals late in the second, the Americans kept it close and had life going into the third.

However, Monday’s game quickly unraveled from there as Czechia struck for four third-period goals en route to a 7-2 win.

Adam Titlbach gave Czechia a 1-0 lead 10:28 into the contest, firing a shot past Caleb Heil from the slot. Czechia had several opportunities to extend its lead over the opening 20 minutes too but Heil made multiple timely saves to keep it a 1-0 game.

Czechia especially had a golden opportunity late in the first with a 1:45-long 5-on-3 power-play, but the Americans were able to kill it off. USA forward JJ Monteiro nearly tied it in the final minute too before Czechia's net was knocked off first.

However, they'd finally break through in the second, thanks to a goal from Maple Grove’s Will Zellers.

Zellers’ goal came off a beautiful feed from Trevor Connelly and evened the score with 7:39 left in the second. But in what felt like a constant theme of Monday’s game, the host country wasted little time striking back.

Matej Kubiesa lifted a loose puck over a helpless Heil and Ondrej Kos tacked on another power-play marker moments later, giving Czechia a 3-1 lead.

Kubiesa’s goal came on a 5-on-3 advantage and was his team's first of four power-play goals on the day.

Eero Butella brought Team USA within one, burying a beautiful tic-tac-toe passing play from Connelly and Mac Swanson with just 22 seconds left in the second. But it was all Czechia from there.

USA defenseman Finn McLaughlin was called for tripping 15 seconds into the third and Samuel Drancak took advantage on the power play, tucking home a Titlbach feed at the top of the crease.

Roughly three minutes later, Titlbach — who was named Czechia’s Player of the Game with two goals and an assist — made it 5-2, sniping a shot past Heil. Titlbach's second goal ended the day for the Sioux Falls Stampede netminder.

Despite generating several chances and having a few power plays of their own, the Americans were unable to get much going in the final frame and frustration clearly started to set in. Team USA lost center Callum Hughes to an injury late in the game too and the BU commit did not return.

Czechia's Peter Sikora added another power-play tally at the 12:15 mark and Adam Jecho took advantage of a misplayed puck, sliding it into the gaping USA net to make it 7-2 in the final minutes.

With the loss Team USA falls to 0-1 in tournament play and will face Sweden on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. CDT. Tuesday’s game will be televised on NHL Network, along with Wednesday’s game against Germany, which will also start at 8:30 a.m.

