Standings and standouts from USA Hockey's Boys 16 Player Development Camp

AMHERST, N.Y. — While the USA Hockey-BioSteel Girls 15 Player Development Camp gets underway this week in Oxford, Ohio, the Boys 16 Player Development Camp is also taking place on the East Coast.

The camp, which runs until July 13, includes 180 players from the 2007 birth year. After a series of practices and workouts — both on and off the ice — and scrimmages, a select group will be chosen to play for Team USA’s Under-17 Select Team at the Five Nations Tournament, which takes place next month in Czechia.

The camp started on July 7 and players have been split into 10 teams. The final Five Nations team will be announced just after 12:15 EDT on Thursday afternoon (July 13).

An updated look at the standings is included below, along with some of the top performers as the camp rolls along.

The 16s are the second of USA Hockey’s three main camps on the boys side as the 17s held theirs at the end of June and the 15 camp runs July 15-20. Many of the U17s will also return to Plymouth, Michigan, on July 20-24 for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp.

More information about all of USA Hockey’s camps can be found here and a full schedule and roster for the 16s specifically can be found here. The remaining scrimmages will be streamed live on USAHockeyTV.

Here are some of the players that have impressed so far and very well could hear their name called Thursday afternoon when the final roster is announced.

Cooper Dennis, F

The speed and shot are the two biggest weapons for the 5-foot-5 forward, who continues to impress offensively. Both of those weapons have been on display this week as Dennis has scored in each of his last two games and has four points (2-2-4) in three games.

Dennis was selected by Dubuque in the second round of the Phase I USHL Draft and is coming off a 113-point season. He just recently turned 16 too.

Masun Fleece, F

Fleece racked up 177 points over the last two seasons at Shattuck St. Mary’s and earned himself a tender from the USHL’s Fargo Force. So far in Amherst, Fleece has continued to produce with four goals and eight points in his first three games.

His eight points rank third among all skaters in the camp and the right-shot forward is a big reason why his team is 3-0.

Evan Jardine, F

Jardine’s numbers have been ridiculous so far as he’s scored a camp-leading six goals and 12 points through three games. Jardine opened the tournament with a four-goal showing on Saturday and followed it up with five assists in his second game.

The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, native won’t turn 16 until Oct. 23 but he’s definitely a name to watch over the next few years. Jardine scored 47 goals and had 137 points in 81 games last season for the Little Caesars 16U team.

Cooper Simpson, F

Another USHL tender (Tri-City), Simpson finds himself one point behind Fleece and tied for fourth among all players in the camp with seven points. He’s scored three goals in three games, two of which have come on the man advantage. The Shakopee, Minnesota, native is one of the top offensive players in the 2007 birth year.

Standings

American Division

Kelly Green (3-0-0)

Forest Green (3-0-0)

Navy Blue (2-1-0)

Black (1-2-0)

Royal Blue (1-2-0)

National Division

White (1-2-0)

Red (1-2-0)

Gold (1-2-0)

Gray (1-2-0)

Columbia Blue (1-2-0)

*Standings through Tuesday morning