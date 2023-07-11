Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects

Standings and standouts from USA Hockey's Boys 16 Player Development Camp

180 players from the 2007 birth year are competing for a spot on Team USA at the Five Nations Tournament this week in Amherst

20221227_Rogers vs. Chaska Boys_030.jpg
Rogers defenseman Nolen Geerdes is playing for the gray team this week at the USA Hockey-Biosteel Boys 16 Player Development Camp. Geerdes is one of several Minnesotans competing in the event and has three points (1-2-3) and 16 penalty minutes through his first three games.
Eli Swanson / The Rink Live
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 10:46 AM

AMHERST, N.Y. — While the USA Hockey-BioSteel Girls 15 Player Development Camp gets underway this week in Oxford, Ohio, the Boys 16 Player Development Camp is also taking place on the East Coast.

The camp, which runs until July 13, includes 180 players from the 2007 birth year. After a series of practices and workouts — both on and off the ice — and scrimmages, a select group will be chosen to play for Team USA’s Under-17 Select Team at the Five Nations Tournament, which takes place next month in Czechia.

The camp started on July 7 and players have been split into 10 teams. The final Five Nations team will be announced just after 12:15 EDT on Thursday afternoon (July 13).

An updated look at the standings is included below, along with some of the top performers as the camp rolls along.

The 16s are the second of USA Hockey’s three main camps on the boys side as the 17s held theirs at the end of June and the 15 camp runs July 15-20. Many of the U17s will also return to Plymouth, Michigan, on July 20-24 for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp.

ADVERTISEMENT

More information about all of USA Hockey’s camps can be found here and a full schedule and roster for the 16s specifically can be found here. The remaining scrimmages will be streamed live on USAHockeyTV.

Here are some of the players that have impressed so far and very well could hear their name called Thursday afternoon when the final roster is announced.

Cooper Dennis, F

The speed and shot are the two biggest weapons for the 5-foot-5 forward, who continues to impress offensively. Both of those weapons have been on display this week as Dennis has scored in each of his last two games and has four points (2-2-4) in three games.

Dennis was selected by Dubuque in the second round of the Phase I USHL Draft and is coming off a 113-point season. He just recently turned 16 too.

Masun Fleece, F

Fleece racked up 177 points over the last two seasons at Shattuck St. Mary’s and earned himself a tender from the USHL’s Fargo Force. So far in Amherst, Fleece has continued to produce with four goals and eight points in his first three games.

His eight points rank third among all skaters in the camp and the right-shot forward is a big reason why his team is 3-0.

MORE USHL COVERAGE:
DSC09498.jpg
USHL
Offseason includes plenty of movement behind USHL benches
Here are the USHL coaches that have taken new jobs elsewhere and the new faces that'll be behind the bench in 2023-24
1h ago
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
_8SG0561.JPG
USHL
Youngstown Phantoms named USHL Organization of the Year for the first time
After winning their first Clark Cup in May, the Phantoms captured another franchise-first last week as Youngstown was named the USHL Organization of the Year
23h ago
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Adam Zlnka.jpg
USHL
Western Conference foes swap players as Omaha sends Luke Baker to Green Bay in pair of early July USHL trades
Sioux Falls deals Arizona draft pick Adam Zlnka to Waterloo while Green Bay adds a second-year defenseman to its blue line
1d ago
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
20221230_Fargo Force vs. Des Moines Buccaneers_062.jpg
USHL
10 USHL Players that just missed getting picked in the 2023 NHL Draft
While 51 players with USHL ties heard their name called in Nashville, there are plenty of talented players from the league that weren't drafted. Several will be eligible again next June
6d ago
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Andrew Strathmann CBJ Draft 2023.JPG
NHL
UND commit Andrew Strathmann has an NHL Draft Day story to remember
Andrew Strathmann was in a Bridgestone Arena bathroom when the Columbus Blue Jackets took the Youngstown defenseman with the 98th overall pick. However, Thursday was still a very special day
Jun 30
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Maxim Strbak Buffalo Draft.JPG
NHL
Second-round pick Maxim Strbak offers Buffalo 'huge upside' and a lot of potential on the blue line
After impressing during his first season in North America, Maxim Strbak's NHL Draft dream came true as Buffalo took the Sioux Falls defenseman with the 45th overall pick
Jun 30
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
20221007_USANTDP-U18s-vs-Lake-Superior-State-University_1181.jpg
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown: No. 1: Will Smith, F, NTDP
Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville
Jun 28
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
LeonardWithPuck.jpg
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown: No. 2: Ryan Leonard, F, NTDP
Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville
Jun 27
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
michaelemerson2023.jpg
USHL
10 under the radar USHL players that could hear their name called at the NHL Draft
The USHL will be well-represented in Nashville. While there’s a lot of talent near the top of this year’s draft class, here are 10 players that could be picked in the final rounds
Jun 26
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
DSC02704.JPG
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown: No. 3: Gabe Perreault, F, NTDP
Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville
Jun 26
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Evan Jardine, F

Jardine’s numbers have been ridiculous so far as he’s scored a camp-leading six goals and 12 points through three games. Jardine opened the tournament with a four-goal showing on Saturday and followed it up with five assists in his second game.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, native won’t turn 16 until Oct. 23 but he’s definitely a name to watch over the next few years. Jardine scored 47 goals and had 137 points in 81 games last season for the Little Caesars 16U team.

Cooper Simpson, F

Another USHL tender (Tri-City), Simpson finds himself one point behind Fleece and tied for fourth among all players in the camp with seven points. He’s scored three goals in three games, two of which have come on the man advantage. The Shakopee, Minnesota, native is one of the top offensive players in the 2007 birth year.

Standings

American Division
Kelly Green (3-0-0)
Forest Green (3-0-0)
Navy Blue (2-1-0)
Black (1-2-0)
Royal Blue (1-2-0)

National Division
White (1-2-0)
Red (1-2-0)
Gold (1-2-0)
Gray (1-2-0)
Columbia Blue (1-2-0)

*Standings through Tuesday morning

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
What to read next
Adam Gajan Draft.JPG
NHL
Chicago takes UMD commit Adam Gajan, first goalie off the board in Nashville
Jun 29
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
A close up of a hockey player wearing a red high performance jersey and a navy blue helmet with a white cage.
Junior and Prospects
38 players selected to Hlinka Gretzky Cup camp roster
Jun 28
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
image0 (1).jpeg
Junior and Prospects
NHL Draft Preview: What to know, how to follow and a look at the 2023 draft order
Jun 26
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT