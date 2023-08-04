Sam Spehar scores twice as Team USA opens Five Nations Tournament with win over Slovakia

CHOMUTOV, Czechia — Team USA started the Five Nations Tournament on the right foot Friday afternoon with a 5-3 win over Slovakia.

Sam Spehar recorded a three-point (2-1-3) game and goaltender Anthony Alessi made 24 saves as Team USA rode a four-goal first period to its tournament-opening victory.

"I think it's a really good start for our team," head coach Scott Paluch told USAHockey.com. "We got out of the gate really quickly; our quickness and pursuit of the puck was fantastic. We were able to score four goals to get the lead then were able to settle in. Anthony Alessi was terrific in goal."

Paluch’s squad never trailed Friday as Blake Fiddler put Team USA ahead 1:29 into the contest. Spehar doubled the lead on the next shift and Chase Jette — who was named USA’s Player of the Game — made it 3-0 just minutes later, giving the Stars and Stripes a commanding early lead.

Spehar netted his second of the day midway through the first period with a power-play goal, giving Team USA a 4-0 lead — which they’d carry into the locker room.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spehar was the 19th overall pick (Muskegon) in the Phase I USHL Draft in May. Jette went 32nd overall (third round) to Waterloo.

MORE USHL COVERAGE:





Slovakia’s Lukáš Tomka (on the power play) and Vladimír Dravecká cut the deficit in half in the second period, only to be answered by Ben Kevan’s power-play goal 5:05 into the final frame.

Slovakia’s Andreas Straka scored a power-play goal of his own at the 11:08 mark, but it was too little too late.

That's a W for Team USA in their U17 #FiveNations opener!



The U.S. will take on Switzerland next on Sunday, August 6 at 9:00 a.m. ET. — USA Hockey (@usahockey) August 4, 2023

Team USA (1-0) will face Switzerland on Sunday (Aug. 6) at 8 a.m. CDT, followed by games against Czechia and Germany on Monday and Tuesday. Those games will begin at noon and 6 a.m. CDT respectively.