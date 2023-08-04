Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects

Sam Spehar scores twice as Team USA opens Five Nations Tournament with win over Slovakia

Team USA rides four-goal first period to win over Slovakia, set to face Switzerland on Sunday

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 5:50 PM

CHOMUTOV, Czechia — Team USA started the Five Nations Tournament on the right foot Friday afternoon with a 5-3 win over Slovakia.

Sam Spehar recorded a three-point (2-1-3) game and goaltender Anthony Alessi made 24 saves as Team USA rode a four-goal first period to its tournament-opening victory.

"I think it's a really good start for our team," head coach Scott Paluch told USAHockey.com. "We got out of the gate really quickly; our quickness and pursuit of the puck was fantastic. We were able to score four goals to get the lead then were able to settle in. Anthony Alessi was terrific in goal."

Paluch’s squad never trailed Friday as Blake Fiddler put Team USA ahead 1:29 into the contest. Spehar doubled the lead on the next shift and Chase Jette — who was named USA’s Player of the Game — made it 3-0 just minutes later, giving the Stars and Stripes a commanding early lead.

Spehar netted his second of the day midway through the first period with a power-play goal, giving Team USA a 4-0 lead — which they’d carry into the locker room.

Spehar was the 19th overall pick (Muskegon) in the Phase I USHL Draft in May. Jette went 32nd overall (third round) to Waterloo.

