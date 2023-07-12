Rochester Grizzlies' Tyler Veen promoted to head coach/GM position

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Tyler Veen was sitting on a bench at Scheels Arena in Fargo a month ago when his phone buzzed.

The two-word text came from Chris Ratzloff, who was Veen’s direct boss for the past two years.

It read: “Congratulations, coach.”

Though some conversations still needed to take place, some paperwork needed to be signed and shuffled to the right places, and official announcements needed to be made, Ratzloff was congratulating Veen on taking over the position Ratzloff had held for the past four years: Head coach and general manager of the Rochester Grizzlies hockey team.

“Once he sent that text, when I was up in Fargo, that’s when I got a little nervous, when it became more real,” said Veen, who was helping at the main tryout camp of the USHL’s Fargo Force when he received the text from Ratzloff. “There’s a lot more to do, but I am very excited in the aspect that, if I was going to be a head coach in the (North American 3 Hockey League), this is the spot I’d want to be in.”

Veen’s hiring was made official Monday. He replaced Ratzloff, who is now the head coach and general manager of the Chippewa (Wis.) Steel in the NAHL.

For Veen, 26, it’s the culmination of a dream he’s had for close to a decade, since playing high school hockey — “I had two points as a senior,” he said with a laugh — for West Fargo High School.

He intends to carry on the culture that was started with Grizzlies’ inaugural head coach Casey Mignone in the 2018-19 season, then carried on by Ratzloff.

“I just think the biggest thing is being a good person and staying true to yourself,” Veen said. “A lot of times, guys can see right through you if you’re being fake.

“We want to always act in the best interest of our players. Yeah, the team comes first, but Ratz and I always said, if a kid has an opportunity to go up (to a different team, at a higher level), you help him do that. Kids are taking a chance on us, that we’ll help them develop and move on in their hockey career.”

When Veen decided that his playing days were likely going to end with his high school graduation, Veen dove into hockey in other ways. While going to college at the University of North Dakota, in Grand Forks, Veen coached in the East Grand Forks (Minn.) youth program. He eventually became a North Dakota/northwestern Minnesota scout for the Austin Bruins/Rochester Grizzlies organization.

That’s where his relationship with Ratzloff and Bruins head coach Steve Howard began to build.

When Rochester native Mike Aikens resigned as Grizzlies assistant coach after the 2020-21 season to become head coach of the new NAHL franchise in Anchorage, Alaska, Veen was a logical choice as a replacement — a young, energetic coach who can relate to the players, but more importantly has a great sense of how a player can fit into a team.

“I can’t even begin to tell you what kind of future he will have in hockey,” Ratzloff said of Veen. “He has an amazing hockey mind and a great eye for talent and potential. He’s a quick learner, too. He’ll be great for that job.”

Veen’s family and friends never doubted that he would, or could, make hockey his career.

Carter Krier, who runs Edge Goaltending in Fargo and is the goalie coach for the USHL’s Fargo Force, is Veen’s cousin. He has watched the time and effort Veen has put into becoming a better scout, a better coach and a better communicator.

“While he was in college, you could see he was very passionate about coaching,” Krier said. “He did an awesome job in East Grand Forks, helping their youth programs. He got the opportunity (with the Grizzlies) after graduation and has had a lot of success.

“He’s worked under some great coaches there who’ve helped mold him and helped him gain the tools to have success.”

Veen has already started his search for an assistant coach, whom he hopes to have in place within the next few weeks, as the Grizzlies’ main tryout camp is scheduled for Aug. 18-20 at the Rochester Recreation Center.

Veen and Ratzloff have also spent a considerable amount of time calling and holding Zoom meetings with Grizzlies veterans and potential newcomers, who have been very receptive to being coached by one of the youngest — if not the youngest — coaches in the NA3HL.

“My age … there are pros and cons to it,” Veen said. “My first year as an assistant I was more of a buddy to the players, guys knew they could come to me with different things.

“Last year I became more of a coach … it’s nice to relate to them, but they know that I will hold them accountable.”

Ratzloff doesn’t see Veen’s age as an issue, and he is certain that players will enjoy playing for Veen.

“He already did a ton of the recruiting,” Ratzloff said. “He probably recruited 75% of the guys (for the 2023-24 season). He initially identified all of them and worked with them through the process, then I came in at the end to answer any questions they might have.

“He took a huge step last year as a coach and he’ll be great in that job.”