Results, surprises and potential steals from the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Day 1 of the 2023 NHL Draft is in the books as the first 32 picks are in.

To no surprise, the Chicago Blackhawks selected Connor Bedard first overall while Vegas selected forward David Edstrom at No. 32, putting a bow on a successful night at Bridgestone Arena.

The Rink Live’s Jordan McAlpine is in Nashville this week and has more from the start of the draft.

First-round complete

As mentioned above, Chicago took Connor Bedard with the No. 1 overall pick. Bedard was follow by Leo Carlsson, Adam Fantilli, Will Smith and David Reinbacher to round out the top five.

Smith’s NTDP linemates, Ryan Leonard and Gabe Perreault, went eighth and 23rd respectively to the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers, while fellow NTDP forward Oliver Moore went 19th to Chicago.

Moore is from Mounds View and the Minnesota Wild selected a fellow Minnesotan, Wisconsin center Charlie Stramel, with the 21st overall pick.

Biggest surprises

There are three that come to mind right away and for different reasons…

The first one took just two picks as the Anaheim Ducks opted for Carlsson over Fantilli. Make no mistake, you can’t go wrong with either player and Carlsson looks to have a bright future ahead of him.

However, Fantilli — the reigning Hobey Baker — was the consensus No. 2 prospect to many and with the numbers he put up at Michigan last season it seemed almost inevitable he was heading for Anaheim. Instead he’ll now try to set off the cannon in Columbus and give the organization the No. 1 center they’ve long-been searching for.

The second surprise came just a few picks later, Dmitri Simashev to Arizona at No. 6.

The media room inside Bridgestone Arena was full of surprised scribes when the pick came in, especially considering some of Arizona’s other options that were still on the board — Michkov, Leonard, Dalibor Dvorsky, Tom Willander, etc.

Yes, Arizona needs help on its blue line and Simashev has a lot to offer. But considering where the pick was made and who was still on the board, it was definitely a head-scratcher.

Finally, Moore falling to Chicago at No. 19 — which also falls into the category below.

Potential steals

What a first-round haul for the Chicago Black Hawks. Make no mistake, Moore wasn’t expected to be a top-10 pick. But the Minnesota commit falling to 19 — which also surprised many media members — seems crazy.

Chicago general manager Kyle Davidson said it himself during his post-draft press conference that he and those within the Blackhawks front office would’ve never imagined he’d still be on the board.

Chicago GM Kyle Davidson on what stood out about Oliver Moore:



“His pace. He’s the fastest player in the draft. High motor, work ethic and a great attitude. Team-first guy, team-first concepts, plays fast, plays hard, relentless.” — Jordan McAlpine (@jordan_mcalpine) June 29, 2023

Moore is one of, if not the fastest player in this year’s draft class and his shot is a real weapon too. When you pair him with Bedard, the Blackhawks have two extremely talented pieces to work with down the middle.

Considering where Moore was drafted too, he has the chance to make several organizations pay for passing him up.

Perreault falling to the Rangers at No. 23 and Zach Benson to Buffalo at No. 13 could do the same. Along with Michkov — which carries quite the risk — going to Philadelphia at No. 7.

What’s next?

Day 2 — which includes the second through seventh round — gets started at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Here are some of the top players still available.



Gavin Brindley, F, Michigan (Big Ten), 12-26-38, 41 GP

Riley Heidt, F, Prince George (WHL) 25-72-07, 68 GP

Michael Hrabal, G, Omaha (USHL) 9-13-4, .908, 2.86, 31 GP

Gracyn Sawchyn, F, Seattle (WHL) 18-40-58, 58 GP

Maxim Strbak, D, Sioux Falls (USHL) 5-13-18, 46 GP

Danny Nelson, F, NTDP (USHL) 21-26-47, 62 GP

Jayden Perron, F, Chicago (USHL), 24-48-72, 61 GP

Adam Gajan, G, Chippewa (NAHL), 19-12-1, .917, 2.57, 34 GP

For USHL fans specifically, here’s a look at some other players that could hear their name called on Thursday.

