Quiet confidence fuels Sioux Falls goaltender Caleb Heil heading into the Hlinka Gretzky Cup

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — Few people have gotten to know Caleb Heil better over the past two years than Brandon Wildung.

The Sioux Falls assistant coach — who doubled as Heil’s billet dad for most of last season — initially spotted Heil at a goalie camp in Sioux Falls. He’s also one of the biggest reasons the Stampede took Heil in the 10th round of the 2022 Phase I USHL Draft.

Although Wildung was optimistic about his future and could see the talent, little did he know at the time what Heil would blossom into.

“Caleb has always just been so mature for his age,” Wildung told The Rink Live earlier this month. “He’s got a professional mentality already and that’s how he prepares for every day and every skate. And that’s something I think is really unique with him being a young goalie. But that’s why he’s excelled so quickly over the last two years.

“He’s an extremely humble and down-to-earth kid. But at the same time, he’s extremely confident. He’s not the one to go around and tell you that, but I don’t think there’s ever been a skate where he’s got on the ice and not thought he’s the best goalie out there. If you want to play at a high level in our position, you have to have that quiet confidence, and he carries that with him. He’s a kid that wants to be the best and he’s not going to cut corners to do it.”

Sioux Falls goaltender Caleb Heil looks for a puck through traffic during the Hlinka Gretzky Camp on July 21, 2023 in Plymouth, Mich. Heil appeared in nine USHL games for the Sioux Falls Stampede last season, becoming the first non-NTDP 2006-born goalie to play in the league. “The biggest thing is he’s one of the best puck-playing goalies I’ve ever worked with and honestly one of the best I’ve seen at his age,” said Sioux Falls assistant coach Brandon Wildung. “He thinks the game really well and he makes really good reads.” Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Fast forward to today and that quiet confidence has made Heil one of the top goalie prospects in the 2006 birth class. He got his feet wet in the USHL last season as he appeared in nine games with the Sioux Falls Stampede, where he will return this season.

Heil — who just turned 17 on June 19 — went 5-2-1 in his USHL rookie season with a .908 save percentage and 2.92 GAA.

However, he’ll put another jersey on first, as Heil was one of 23 players named to the Hlinka Gretzky Cup roster by USA Hockey earlier this week.

“It means a lot,” Heil told The Rink Live at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp. “It’s a great group of kids and there are a lot of really good hockey players here, so it’s good to have this experience and we’re all honored to play in this tournament and looking forward to representing our country.”

However, it won’t be the first time the Victoria, Minn. native wears the USA logo across his chest.

Caleb Heil stopped all but one shot fired his way during Saturday's scrimmage at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp on July 22, 2023 at USA Hockey Arena. Heil skated out in Mites but once he tried goalie, “the rest is history.” Heil’s father, Jeff, was a goalie at Bloomington Jefferson (Minn.) High School and was drafted by the New York Rangers (seventh round) in the 1995 NHL Draft. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Heil also made the Five Nations team last August, an experience he said helped him this summer as he prepared for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp.

He could take the next step in his budding career next week too as Heil can announce his college commitment beginning on Aug. 1.

As for his time in the USHL, Heil made the jump look rather seamless, and he didn’t have to go very far either. He started practicing with the Stampede periodically in the fall while continuing to play for the Sioux Falls Power U16 AAA program, literally right across the rink.

Heil took over the crease in late March and played six of the Stampede’s final eight games while Sioux Falls continued to battle for a playoff spot. Quite the responsibility for a 16-year-old goaltender.

“With Caleb playing for the Power last year, it was awesome,” said Eric Rud, Heil’s head coach with the Stampede. “We were able to have him come and practice every once in a while and really ease himself in, and then he took over the starting job pretty quickly at the end of the season.

“It was impressive to watch and really fun to see his progression as a player. And he earned the right to play those games at the end of the year.”

Whether it be his ability to play the puck, read the play or his quickness, Heil brings a lot of tools to the crease. But arguably his biggest asset heading into this season is his experience.

“I think last year will help me a lot,” Heil said. “The whole staff in Sioux Falls gave me a great opportunity and it worked out really well going between the two teams. The guys in front of me played really well and it gave me a lot of confidence that I belonged, which I’ve really carried into this summer.

“I think that’s helped me build more confidence this summer and now I know a little bit what to expect heading into the (USHL) this season.”

Now the hope is that Heil can continue to build that confidence, both this season and beyond.

“If he’s playing to his ability, I truly think Caleb can be as good as anybody in the country in the 2006 birth class,” Wildung said. “He probably had an advantage coming into the (Hlinka) Camp with some USHL games under his belt, but you still have to go out and prove you belong and deserve (a roster spot).

“I’m really proud of him for getting to this point and the biggest thing I’d tell him is to enjoy it. It’s a great opportunity and it’s been really fun seeing Caleb’s development to this point.”