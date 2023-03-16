Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects Prospects

Who to watch for at next week's NTDP camp

USA Hockey Arena will host 45 of the top 2007-born prospects next week at the NTDP Evaluation Camp

The USNTDP Evaluation Camp will take place next Sunday through Wednesday (March 19-22) at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich. The camp, which features some of the country's top 2007-born talent, which help select the 2023-24 NTDP U17 team.
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 3:38 PM

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — USA Hockey announced its list of 45 players who will be attending the NTDP Evaluation Camp on Tuesday afternoon, March 21.

The camp, which showcases some of the country's top 2007-born talent, will take place Sunday through Wednesday at USA Hockey Arena. A full schedule for the event can be found here.

The list features 17 skaters with ties to Minnesota or North Dakota, along with representation from 17 total states.

20221227_Moorhead vs. Edina boys_027.jpg
Minnesota Boys
17 skaters with ties to Minnesota, North Dakota headed to NTDP tryout camp
Multiple skaters who are either from Minnesota or North Dakota, or currently play in those respective states, are headed to the National Team Development Program's annual tryout camp.
March 14, 2023 01:38 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf

Here’s a look at some of the top players who will be vying for a spot on the 2023-24 U17 team next week in Plymouth.

William Horcoff

Left-shot, F, Little Caesars 16U AAA, Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

The 6-foot-3, 170-pound forward brings some good genes to Plymouth as Horcoff’s father, Shawn, played 1,008 games in the NHL and is currently the assistant general manager for the Detroit Red Wings. However, the 16-year-old is making quite a name for himself.

Horcoff racked up 70 goals and 115 points with the Little Caesars 14U AAA squad last season and the point production has followed him throughout the 2022-23 campaign.

Horcoff’s frame alone adds intrigue and with his hockey sense on top of it, especially considering his age, there’s a good chance this week will be the first of many for Horcoff in Plymouth.

L.J. Mooney

Right-shot, F, Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 16U, West Mifflin, Penn.

Mooney’s speed and skill are a big reason why he’s regarded as one of the top 2007-born prospects in the country.

Mooney may stand at just 5-foot-7, 145 pounds. However, it hasn’t slowed him down on the scoresheet. Mooney has 72 points in 49 total games this season and his hands are among the best in the 2007 class. He’s also a cousin to Minnesota standout forward Logan Cooley.

Cole McKinney

Right-shot, F, Chicago Mission 15U AAA, Lake Forest, Ill.

McKinney’s averaged over two points per game this season with 33 (12-21-33) in 15 games for the Chicago Mission 15U AAA team. The 6-foot, 175-pound right shot forward is still developing and his skating still has room to grow. But there’s no denying his ability with the puck on his stick.

The Illinois native will be an intriguing name for fans to keep an eye on this week.

William Moore

Left-shot, F, Toronto Marlboros U16 AAA, Ithaca, N.Y.

Perhaps the biggest-name prospect heading into the event, Moore is also considered one of the top prospects for the OHL draft. However, the dual citizen looks to be leaning towards going the NTDP route.

Moore, who stands at 6-foot-3, 165 pounds, is regarded as one of the top playmakers on the list and has developed a knack for putting the puck in the net.

With his size and skill combination, it’ll be interesting to see where Moore ends up in the long run.

Cullen Potter

Left-shot, F, Dallas Stars Elite 16U AAA, Minneapolis, Minn.

A familiar name to those in The Rink Live region, Potter has emerged as one of the top prospects in the 2007 age group. He’s put up impressive numbers this season too with 87 points in 52 games for the Dallas Stars Elite 16U AAA team.

Potter played for the Wisconsin Jr. Gamblers and MN Wisconsin 15U AAA team. However, this season has been a breakthrough production-wise for the 5-foot-8, 146-pound forward. He’ll be another intriguing name for fans to keep an eye on.

Charlie Trethewey

Right-shot, D, Little Caesars 15U AAA, Ellicott City, Md.

Trethewey might not have the eye-popping offensive numbers. However, his frame and skating ability make him one of the most intriguing 2007-born prospects on the blue line. Along with his play in his own zone.

He’s already 6-foot-1, 170 pounds at just 15. One of 15 defensemen invited to Plymouth, Trethewey will be another name to keep a close eye on.

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
