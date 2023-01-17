Trio of second-period goals leads Team Blue to 6-3 BioSteel All-American Game win

PLYMOUTH, Mich. - Thanks to a trio of second-period goals, Team Blue skated to a 6-3 win Monday afternoon in the BioSteel All-American Game.

Oliver Moore opened the scoring 4:55 in, drawing praise from several of the scouts inside USA Hockey Arena.

Moore - a likely first-round NHL pick next summer - fired a shot past USNTDP goaltender Trey Augustine and into the top corner. The Minnesota commit was centering Team White’s top line and entered the day with 20 goals and 45 points in 33 games this season.

Sioux Falls forward Sam Harris answered back nearly nine minutes later to tie it, batting a rebound past Youngstown goaltender Jacob Fowler. Fowler stopped 12 of the 13 shots he saw on the day and looked sharp in his 30 minutes of action. Fowler is considered by many one of the top goalie prospects in next summer’s draft.

As for Harris, the California native was the first of three Stampede players to score in Monday’s contest - all three in blue sweaters.

Will Smith - another likely first-round pick next summer - gave Team Blue the lead 11:28 into the second period. Defenseman Seth Constance made a play just inside the blue line to keep the play alive and Smith fired home his first of two goals on the day from the bottom of the far circle.

Smith was named the Player of the Game for his effort.

Sioux Falls forward Will McDonough made it a 3-1 game at the 14:22 mark and Sioux Falls defenseman Zack Sharp gave Team Blue a 4-1 lead with 42 seconds left in the second period. Team Blue won the second-period shot battle, 12-6.

Team White defenseman Zeev Buium trimmed the lead to two 1:33 into the third period as he finished a beautiful give-and-go pass from North Dakota commit Michael Emerson .

With some early momentum and down by two, Team White looked to make a push. However, Smith was awarded a penalty shot as he was slashed on a breakaway.

The Boston College commit made the most of his chance, firing the puck glove-side past Waterloo goaltender Jack Spicer . Smith’s goal made it 5-2 with 15:59 left.

Nick Vantassell answered for Team White, pushing a loose puck past Michael Chambre . Vantassell’s goal came 8:48 into the final frame and made it a two-goal game. Team White also fired 20 shots on net in the third period.

However, Team Blue’s Ryan Leonard sealed the deal with an empty-netter in the final minute and secured the 6-3 win.

The USHL will return to action Thursday night as Youngstown hosts Muskegon. Stay tuned to TheRinkLive.com for more coverage from the BioSteel All-American Game.