SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects | Prospects
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Talon Sigurdson flips commitment from Arizona State to Clarkson in final season of junior hockey

The Sartell, Minn., native recently flipped his commitment to a school over 2,500 miles from his original destination in the desert.

Hockey players wearing white, blue, and red jerseys come off the ice to fist bump spectators waiting at the door.
Talon Sigurdson of the Des Moines Buccaneers comes off the ice and gives fist bumps to fans. The Minnesota native recently announced his commitment to play Division I at Clarkson University.
Contributed / Justin Scavo
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
January 06, 2023 03:02 PM
Share

DES MOINES, Iowa — The NCAA transfer portal threw a wrench into the plans of many young hockey players with Division I aspirations.

Minnesota native Talon Sigurdson originally committed to play collegiate hockey at Arizona State University in December of 2021. Over the course of the next year, the needs of the Sun Devils changed and Sigurdson was forced to re-open his recruitment.

ASU utilized the transfer portal heavily this past summer, recruiting five players who have all made big impacts on the team so far in 2022-23. Because of the success of these players, and the fact that none of them are seniors who will be graduating, means that there are less spots for the school to bring in incoming freshman.

It's not easy to go through the recruiting process a second time but the 20-year-old ended up finding a new home in a school over 2,500 miles away from his original intended destination.

On Dec. 16, the 6-foot-2 forward announced his commitment to Clarkson University.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clarkson is a private research university located in Potsdam, New York, which is in the Northern part of the state near the Canadian border.

"I liked the coaches, and it's a good area up there as well. It reminds me of Northern Minnesota a little bit," said Sigurdson on his visit to the campus.

As someone who enjoys the outdoors and activities like ice fishing, hunting, and shooting a bow, the Minnesota native should feel right at home near the nature of the Adirondack Mountains.

Sigurdson also choose Clarkson because of it's academics. The university has good programs for both engineering and business/management, which is what the forward is currently planning on studying at school.

Even though the 20-year-old will head off to college in the fall of 2023, it took a lot of work and it was a long journey to get where the skater is now.

DSC06140.jpg
Des Moines forward Talon Sigurdson (9) looks on while Fargo goaltender Anton Castro (31) stands in the background during their game on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Scheels Arena in Fargo, N.D.
Eli Swanson / The Rink Live

Originally born in the Woodbury, Minn., area, the Sigurdson family moved to both Wisconsin and Iowa before ultimately settling in Sartell, Minn., where Talon grew up alongside his three brothers.

Talon is the second oldest of the four boys. His 19-year-old brother, Quentin , currently plays in the NAHL with the Odessa Jackalopes.

Growing up, Talon competed in two seasons for Sartell-St. Stephen High School before deciding to attend Northstar Christian Academy.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his final season with the Northstar Knights, Sigurdson was playing at over a point-per-game pace and was in good company alongside players like Anthony Menghini (Minnesota Duluth commit) and Ben Strinden (North Dakota freshman and Nashville draft pick).

A long career in junior hockey followed after that. The forward played one game with Aberdeen (NAHL) in high school, but originally signed a tender with the Amarillo Wranglers (NAHL) for the 2020-21 season.

Sigurdson ended up not making the team in Amarillo, so he ended up playing for the Twin City Thunder (NCDC & USPHL Premier teams) out in Maine for a year. Because the COVID-19 pandemic made scheduling games a tough task that season, the league ended up playing in a "bubble" of sorts down in Florida for a while.

After a successful season with the Thunder, Sigurdson then made the move up to Alaska to play the 2021-22 season with the Anchorage Wolverines.

The squad was a new team that season, but the roster ended up having immense success in it's inaugural year.

"Everybody wanted to be there and everybody wanted to get better. We were kind of misfits that everybody else passed up on; we had nothing to lose," said Sigurdson on the Wolverines team that made it all the way to the Robertson Cup championship match.

St. Cloud vs Anchorage
Right winger Talon Sigurdson (24) was congratulated by his Anchorage Wolverines teammates after his goal late in the first period of their Roberston Cup semifinal game versus the St. Cloud Norsemen at Fogarty Arena in Blaine, Minn., on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Jeff Lawler / Courtesy NAHL

The Sartell native posted 59 points in 60 regular season games for Anchorage, which led the team.

Other junior hockey programs started to notice the 6-foot-2 forward's success and he now is playing for the Des Moines Buccaneers of the USHL. Midway through the 2022-23 season, Sigurdson has 12 points in 28 games, which is the sixth most on the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I work hard and fight for pucks, I have a good shot, and I can make plays," said the skater on his "greasy" style of game.

Sigurdson plans on finishing out the season in Des Moines and will join the Clarkson Golden Knights next fall in 2023.

MORE FROM SYDNEY WOLF
Alaska vs Minnesota
International
Chaz Lucius completes hat trick in OT to win bronze for Team USA; Canada takes gold
The former Gopher scored in the extra frame in an 8-7 thriller against Sweden.
January 05, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
International
U18 Women's World Championship starts this week; can Team USA bring home gold?
January 05, 2023 05:00 PM
WCHA
WCHA Notebook: Teams look to start the new year on a positive note
January 05, 2023 03:53 PM
International
Team USA starts hot, ends cold in semifinal loss to Canada in World Juniors
January 04, 2023 10:05 PM

Related Topics: MEN'S HOCKEYTRL NEWSLETTERDES MOINES BUCCANEERS
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a B.S. in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies and was a part of the University Honors Program.
What to read next
USA NTDP U17 vs Youngstown
Prospects
More than a dozen players with Upper Midwest roots named to USA Hockey's BioSteel All-American Game rosters
Designed to showcase American players who are eligible for the 2023 NHL Draft, the game will be played January 16 in Plymouth, Michigan.
December 28, 2022 09:08 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers