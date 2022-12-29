More than a dozen players with Upper Midwest roots named to USA Hockey's BioSteel All-American Game rosters

More than a dozen players with connections to The Rink Live region will face off with a chance to make an impression with NHL scouts in January. This week the rosters for the 2023 BioSteel All-American Game, which will be played in suburban Detroit on Jan. 16, were announced.

The game, which will be held at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich., features players identified as top prospects for the 2023 NHL Draft. The rosters include a combo of players from the USHL and from the National Team Development Program. It will be broadcast live on NHL Network.

Included on the White team roster are a pair of Minnesota Gophers recruits – forwards Beckett Hendrickson from Minnetonka and Oliver Moore from Mounds View. North Dakota has a pair of future Fighting Hawks defensemen playing in the game – Andrew Strathmann from Beach Park, Ill., and Jake Livanavage from Gilbert, Ariz.

Defenseman Erik Pohlkamp from Brainerd, a Bemidji State commit, will play in the game along with fellow blueliners Joe Palodichuck from Cottage Grove, who is committed to Wisconsin and Aaron Pionk from Hermantown, who is headed to Minnesota State Mankato.

Other forwards on the rosters with local roots include William Whitelaw of Rosemount, who is a Wisconsin commit; Austin Burnevik from Ham Lake, who will play for St. Cloud State; Jack Harvey of Stacy, who is headed to Boston University; Danny Nelson of Maple Grove, who will skate for Notre Dame, and Garrett Schifsky of Andover, who is committed to Michigan.

Cole Knuble was on his game, putting up two goals and an assist over the first two games of the season at the USHL Fall Classic. Kirsten Krull / The Rink Live

Fargo Force forward Cole Knuble, who hails from East Grand Rapids, Mich., and is committed to Notre Dame, will also skate in the game. Carsen Musser, a goalie from Sherburn, Minn., who is currently uncommitted, is one of the netminders on the roster.

The 47 players hail from 14 different states, with Minnesota’s 12 players leading the way.

“The BioSteel All-American Game is a wonderful way for the USHL and USA Hockey to celebrate the outstanding Tier 1 hockey talent in the United States,” said USHL commissioner Bill Robertson. “This event showcases the best of the best that our league and USA Hockey can offer on a national stage.”

Now into its fourth year, the BioSteel All-American Game has featured 265 NHL Draft picks, including 58 total first-round selections. Seven players picked in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft – Logan Cooley, Cutter Gauthier, Frank Nazar III, Rutger McGroarty, Jimmy Snuggerud, Sam Rinzel, and Isaac Howard – played in the BioSteel All-American Game.

Full details and complete rosters are available here .