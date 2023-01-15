Here's several future stars to keep an eye on at BioSteel All-American Game

With the BioSteel All-American Game right around the corner, here’s what you need to know.

When: Monday, Jan. 16. 3 p.m. CDT

Where: USA Hockey Arena, Plymouth, Mich.

How to watch: NHL Network

What is the BioSteel All-American Game? Monday’s game will feature many of the USHL’s top 2023 draft-eligible prospects and all 24 players from the USNTDP U-18 roster. Now in its fourth year, the BioSteel All-American Game has featured 265 NHL draft picks - including 58 first-round picks.

In addition to those from the USNTDP, the rosters include at least one player from 10 of the 15 other USHL clubs. Players are split into two teams – Team Blue and Team White. Complete rosters and game information can be found here .

Who’s behind the bench? Former St. Cloud State player, assistant and current Fargo head coach Nick Oliver will lead Team White. His assistants will be Green Bay head coach Mike Leone and USNTDP assistant Chad Kolarik.

Chicago’s Mike Garman will lead Team Blue. He’ll be joined on the bench by Youngstown associate head coach Andy Contois and USNTDP assistant Anthony Walsh.

Will Smith skating in warm-ups for the NTDP before a game against the Omaha Lancers. Kirsten Krull / The Rink Live

Who are the top prospects? NHL Central Scouting released its midterm rankings Friday morning. Will Smith (No. 3), Ryan Leonard (No. 4), Oliver Moore (No. 6) and Gabe Perreault (No. 15) were among the highest-rated North American skaters who will play in Monday’s game.

All four USNTDP forwards have generated buzz as potential first-round picks next summer, especially Smith. Their goaltender - Trey Augustine - was also third among North American goaltenders. Full rankings can be found here .

Will Minnesota be represented? A dozen players with State of Hockey ties will hit the ice Monday. They are:



Fargo Force defenseman Joe Palodichuk (14) faces Des Moines on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Scheels Arena in Fargo. Eli Swanson / The Rink Live

On top of those hailing from Minnesota, fans from five schools in The Rink Live region will get a glimpse of the future. Burnevik (USNTDP), Pohlkamp (Cedar Rapids) and Pionk (Waterloo) are St. Cloud State, Bemidji State and Minnesota State commits respectively.

Chicago defenseman Jake Livanavage, an Arizona native, and Youngstown defenseman Andrew Strathmann are both North Dakota commits. Minnesota fans will also have a pair of future Gophers to watch in forwards Beckett Hendrickson and Oliver Moore.

Who should fans keep an eye on?

Tanner Ludtke, F, Lincoln: The Elko native is on a tear lately with five goals and 10 points over his last six games. Ludtke spent most of last season at Lakeville South High School but he also appeared in 24 USHL games with the Lincoln Stars. However, he scored just one goal in those 24 games. It was also his only point.

Through 26 games this season, Ludtke has 16 goals - which is tied for eighth in the USHL - and 30 points. The Omaha commit came in at No. 72 on Central Scouting’s midterm rankings for North American skaters.

Eric Pohlkamp, D, Cedar Rapids: The Bemidji State commit is quietly putting together an impressive second USHL season, especially on the offensive side of his game. Pohlkamp came in at No. 127 on Central Scouting’s list of North American skaters but a good showing in Plymouth will only help raise his draft stock. Through 28 games, Pohlkamp leads USHL defensemen in goals (11), points (31) and has flourished on the power play.

Pohlkamp racked up just 18 points in 61 games as a rookie with Cedar Rapids. Seven of his 11 goals this season and 17 of his 31 points have also come on the man advantage. Cedar Rapids’ power play ranks third in the USHL at 27.5% and Pohlkamp is a big reason why. He was also named to the World Junior A Challenge All-Star Team.

Jacob Fowler, G, Youngstown: The 6-foot-1 goaltender has had a busy fall as he flipped his commitment from Clarkson to Boston College. Fowler is 9-6-3-1 on the season with a .908 save percentage and 2.88 goals-against average. He turned in a 43-save shutout Saturday night in a 1-0 win at Muskegon.

Fowler was the seventh-highest rated North American goalie prospect in Central Scouting’s midterm rankings. He also went 4-0-0 for Team USA at the World Junior A Challenge with a .918 save percentage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan McAlpine will provide on-site coverage throughout the event.