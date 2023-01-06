Head coaches of Fargo Force, Chicago Steel to serve as BioSteel All-American Game coaches

COLORADO SPRINGS — The head coaches of the top-two teams in the USHL so far this season will serve behind the bench at the BioSteel All-American Game Jan. 16 in Plymouth, Mich.

Nick Oliver, the first-year head coach of the Fargo Force, will coach Team White. Mike Garman, head coach and general manager of the Chicago Steel, will lead team Blue.

The game will feature the top prospects for the 2023 NHL Draft. The game is at 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16 at USA Hockey Arena.

Garman, in his sixth year with the Steel, will be assisted by USNTDP assistant Anthony Walsh and Youngstown Phantoms associated head coach Andy Contois.

Assisting Oliver will be Chad Kolarik with the USNTDP and Mike Leone, head coach and general manager of the Green Bay Gamblers.