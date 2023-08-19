Oliver Moore ready to take on a bigger role with the Gophers, eyeing spot on Team USA

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — If you talk to anybody about Oliver Moore, there’s one five-letter word that always gets brought up — speed.

Whether you asked those at USA Hockey, scouts leading up to the NHL Draft, members of the Chicago Blackhawks front office or even David Carle last week at the World Junior Summer Showcase, Moore’s speed sets him apart and it’s a true difference maker.

When you combine that with his shot and play-making ability, there’s a reason Gopher fans are excited to see what Moore can bring to Dinkytown and the Big Ten. And as the left-shot forward prepares for his freshman season at the University of Minnesota, he's ready to make an impact too.

“I just want to do whatever I can to help the team win and I think I can make an impact on a nightly basis,” Moore told The Rink Live. “I can add a lot of speed to a lineup, I think that I can produce at a high level and hopefully I’ll have a bigger role now too with (Logan Cooley) signing.

“So I’m looking forward to getting started and just doing whatever I can to help us win.”

The Mounds View, Minnesota, native is coming off a 100-point (39-61-100) season at the NTDP where he helped USA Hockey win gold at the U18 Men’s World Championships.

Moore was one of the NTDP’s top forwards all season and was taken 19th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in this summer’s NHL Draft.

There was no doubt Moore was going to have a significant role this winter with the Gophers, but that workload will likely be increased now following the above-mentioned loss of one-and-done freshman Logan Cooley — who signed with the Arizona Coyotes late last month.

While that may put some extra pressure and responsibility on the freshman forward, Moore is embracing the opportunity.

“Obviously it hurts our lineup for sure,” Moore said of losing Cooley. “He’s a really special player and Arizona wanted to sign him for a reason, so it’s awesome he got that opportunity. But I’m ready to do my part and I think when you look around this locker room, there’s still so much talent with Jimmy (Snuggerud), Bryce (Brodzinski) and some of the other freshmen we have coming in.

“Plus there’s a lot of leaders too and they got so much experience going to the national championship game last season. So I’m excited to join that group and try to win a national championship.”

Those inside Minnesota’s locker room won’t need much motivation this season. The Gophers lost to Quinnipiac in overtime last April in the Frozen Four title game, a game they once led 2-0. And plenty of last year's roster will return.

The Frozen Four is in St. Paul this season too, giving the Gophers the chance to hoist the program’s sixth national title just seven miles from campus next spring.

As someone who grew up a Gopher fan and going to games at Mariucci Arena, Moore is counting down the days to this season and said it would be a dream come true to help Minnesota add another banner to the rafters.

Along with making an impact for the Gophers, Moore will have another incentive in the back of his head this season too — the chance to represent his country at the World Junior Championship.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to wear the USA crest the last two years, but it’s a tremendous honor to put on that crest whenever you get the opportunity,” Moore said. “I know it’s going to be a really hard team to make and there are a lot of good players and people going that’ll be going for it, but I’m looking forward to trying to make it.”

Oliver Moore leads his team back to the bench after his first-period goal, which gave Team Blue an early 1-0 lead during Wednesday's scrimmage at the 2023 World Junior Summer Showcase. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Moore was one of 45 players in Plymouth last week at the World Junior Summer Showcase. He was one of several first-round picks and NTDP alums too, and he knows it won’t be an easy roster to make come December.

After a rather slow start to his camp, Moore closed out the Summer Showcase with a strong finish, scoring in each of his final two scrimmages and showing his ability to play on both the power play and penalty kill. Along with constantly flashing his speed.

His goal on Friday was Oliver Moore in a nutshell, bursting behind the defense, knocking a puck down out of the air and putting one into the top corner for an early 1-0 lead.

It’s those kind of electric plays Moore hopes follow him to the college level, along with giving Bob Motzko a dependable forward at both ends of the ice.

“I really want to slow the game down and play calm,” Moore said. “I want to use my play-making ability and my speed to find guys, but I want to be a good two-way guy too.

“This is a good opportunity (at the Summer Showcase) so see where my game is at against some really talented players and see what I need to work on leading into the season. But I think I’ve had a good summer and I’m ready to go.”

“The biggest thing is with Oliver is he’s fast and he makes people really uncomfortable on the ice,” added David Carle, who will lead Team USA at the WJC this year. “He can put people on their heels with his speed and not only that, but he’s shifty, he cuts and attacks open ice, and he’s always thinking a play ahead too.

"Those are things that you can’t teach and he’s a very dynamic player.”

Chicago Blackhawks draft pick Oliver Moore shakes hands with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman after being selected with the 19th pick in round one of the 2023 NHL Draft on June 28, 2023 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. “The draft year was definitely crazy," Moore told The Rink Live. "There’s a lot of attention on you, especially with our draft class, and you have some pressure on you. But I’m really excited to be drafted by the Blackhawks now and be part of the organization.” Christopher Hanewinckel / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Those in Minnesota are excited to see what that dynamic player looks like in Maroon and Gold. Moore hopes to see himself back in the red, white and blue again come December too, but Moore's immediate focus is on helping the Gophers.

As the calendar continues to fly through August and the 2023-24 season draws closer, Moore is finally getting a chance to catch his breath and get acclimated to being a college athlete.

It's been a productive summer and now he's ready to make the most of his opportunity.

“It's been pretty crazy and there’s been a lot of travel, but I’ve gotten a lot of opportunities to go to some really cool events," Moore said. "The combine, the draft, Chicago’s (development) camp and the summer showcase, plus getting on campus.

“I’m really grateful for everything and I’ve gotten to share a lot of it with my family. But I’m honestly ready to get the season started and hopefully I can add more memories to the list this season.”