Northstar's Lincoln Kuehne selected for U.S. Hockey National Team Development Program

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — Lincoln Kuehne has always dreamed of making it in the USA Hockey program. And back in March, Kuehne was selected for the National Team Development Program evaluation camp in Plymouth, Michigan.

In the initial moments after the camp, Kuehne wasn't sure where he stood with his chances of making the U.S. 17U National Development Program team. But shortly after that, Kuehne was informed that he had made the team and would play for them in the 2023-24 season.

Lincoln Kuehne Contributed mug by Northstar - Jeff Roste

"I'm excited; it's a dream come true," Kuehne said in a phone interview on Monday, April 11. "It's been a childhood dream of mine since I was a little kid on the ice, and hard work has paid off."

In that moment, he found out he was selected, and Kuehne froze.

"I was thinking, 'Why are they talking to me,"' Kuehne said. "I was really nervous about whether or not I made the team. So when they told me, I was just so excited. At the camp, they told me to keep going, keep playing a hard-nosed, physical game with everyone."

Kuenhe said the camp was a great networking experience for him.

"It was really fun; I got to be roommates with LJ Mooney, who I've always played against," Kuenhe said. "When I got there, I don't really know anybody else besides one guy from Fargo really. It was fun getting to know people."

Northstar 16U's Lincoln Kuehne (5) skates in a game during the 2022-23 season against the Minnesota Blades. Kuehne helped the Knights go 37-14-1 in the season and was selected for the 17U U.S. NTDP team. Contributed photo by Northstar - BULLDOGPHOTOGRAPHY

Kuenhe, a 15-year-old defenseman from West Fargo, spent the last season playing for the Northstar Christian Academy 16U team.

This season he scored 10 goals and 18 assists and helped anchor a defense that held opponents to 2.62 goals per game. This defensive play helped the Northstar Knights 16U team earn a 37-14-1 record.

"Lincoln has such a love for the game, and he's committed to doing whatever it takes to get better," Northstar 16U coach Dallas Steward told The Rink Live before the Evaluation Camp. "The biggest thing with Lincoln is his skating ability, with and without the puck, and he wants to be involved in the offense. But at the same time, he's very competitive defensively.

"When he plays simple, he's really effective and efficient, and he's a tough kid to play against. He's smart defensively, and he's got skill and a big shot on the offensive side of the game. That's the part of his game that I think the NTDP would desire to have."

Only 45 players were invited to the NTDP evaluation camp in March, and 24 players are selected for the team.

Kuehne is the first player in Northstar's history to be selected for the NTDP team.

"Northstar helped me a lot, and I have to thank them," Kuehne said. "My year here was a great experience, and the guys here have been great. The coaching staff and everybody else really cares about you, and they want to help you be a great person on and off the ice."

Prior to joining Northstar, Kuehne played youth hockey for Team North Dakota and was one of the leaders in the system.

Kuehne has played hockey throughout his young life and has felt the support of family and friends throughout.

"My support system has been great," Kuenhe said. "My mom and dad have been probably the number one supporter for sure. They've supported me, and then I've got other coaches back home that have just been supportive all my life, and I've just got to thank them mostly."

West Fargo native, Lincoln Kuehne skates in the open ice for the Northstar 16U Knights in a game during the 2022-23 season. He scored 10 goals and 18 assists during the season. Contributed photo by Northstar - BULLDOGPHOTOGRAPHY

The NTDP website says that the U17 team, based out of Plymouth, plays about 35 games per season.

According to the NTDP website, since 1999, 363 players from the program have been drafted into the NHL. This includes No. 1 overall picks Rick DiPietro (2000), Erik Johnson (2006), Patrick Kane (2007), Auston Matthews (2016), and Jack Hughes (2019).